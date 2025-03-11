Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich: Back Kane to score as Bayern progress

Betfair Champions League Tuesday Superboost

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Tuesday 11 March, 20:00

Live on Discovery +

Xabi Alonso under fire after worst week

It's been all roses and rainbows for Xabi Alonso as Bayer Leverkusen coach. When he first arrived, the team had gotten itself into a shock relegation battle, so his first challenge was to get the team away from danger. The Basque coach achieved that in style, lifting the team into the top six and taking them to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Then came a season for the ages, as Bayer became the first team in German history to win the Bundesliga title without defeat. To add further stardust, Die Werkself reached the final of the Europa League and won the DFB Pokal. Alonso was linked with moves to Liverpool and Real Madrid, and his stock was dizzyingly high.

He is still an outstanding coach, but for the first time in a long time, he is being roundly criticized. Last week's 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League tie was a complete debacle - the coach's decision to rotate his keepers and select Matej Kovar proved ill-starred, as the former Manchester United custodian spilled a routine catch, and Jamal Musiala scored a crucial second goal.

Alonso also erred by not taking off defender Nordi Mukiele at half-time. The Frenchman was on a yellow card, looking jittery, and it was no big surprise when he got himself sent off. There was also debate about Alonso's attacking selection. A speedy forward line has generally worked well in recent clashes with Bayern, but centre-forwards Patrik Schick and Victor Bonfiace kicked their heels on the bench, with Schick only introduced with 10 minutes left.

Saturday's home defeat to Werder Bremen was just as bad. Not only did Bayer fail to capitalise on title rivals Bayern losing at home to Bochum (the gap at the top is still eight points as a result), Alonso's men also played poorly against a team that had been in dreadful form. The rancid cherry on the disgusting cake was an injury to star player Florian Wirtz, who is at the time of writing a major doubt for this game.

Nordi Mukiele is banned, so Jeremie Frimpong will line up at right wing-back. Alonso must decide whether to Schick in attack (the Czech is reportedly dismayed at being benched for the biggest games, despite scoring every 61 minutes this season), or go for speedy forwards like Amine Adli and Nathan Tella.

Bayern a step closer to final dream

Bayern Munich would dearly love to contest the Champions League final in their home city, and that's the carrot dangling in front of Vincent Kompany and his players. Last week's 3-0 win owed as much to Leverkusen's failings as Bayern's strengths, but the opening goal (a brilliant Michael Olise cross and a stunning Harry Kane header) was a glimpse of what this team is capable of.

With just nine matchdays left, Bayern are eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, despite Saturday's debacle against struggling Bochum. Bayern were 2-0 up thanks to a rare Raphael Guerreiro double, but the sending off of Joao Palhinha for a poor challenge was a turning point, and Bayern collapsed to a 3-2 loss. It wasn't exactly how the Bavarian giants planned to celebrate their 125th anniversary.

Kompany will stay on the front foot here, because it's the only way he knows how to play. Bayern aren't really capable of simply digging in, so I believe they'll try to attack, even though they were completely outplayed in a 0-0 draw at the BayArena a few weeks ago.

Veteran keeper Manuel Neuer injured himself celebrating Bayern's second goal last week, so 21-year-old rising star Jonas Urbig will deputise. Young midfielder Aleks Pavlovic continues to struggle with illness, but Bayern can field something close to their best XI.

King Kane the avenue to profit

There are so many ways this game could go, so I'm not really enthused by the prospect of a wager in the Match Odds market, but I will back Harry Kane to score at a healthy 6/52.20.

Bayer have to go for it, they'll leave gaps at the back, and Kane has scored 31 goals in 35 games this season. That includes a brace in the first leg.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane to score @ EXC 6/5

I'll also back Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka to be carded at 13/53.60 on the Sportsbook. The Swiss midfield general is a great leader, but he still gets involved in scraps and arguments on a regular basis, and as Bayer slide out of this competition, I can see him reaching boiling point. Xhaka has been booked in four of his last 13 appearances.