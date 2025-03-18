Tuesday Football Tips: Millers can grind to corner-count win

Rotherham lead league for crosses; 3rd for corners won

Wycombe away corner average: 4.22 v 5.17

Back hosts to win corner count at 11/10 2.11

Rotherham v Wycombe

Tuesday 18 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports +

I mentioned the sparse fixture list in Monday's preview and I'm afraid Tuesday is little different.

However, like Monday, there is a still a game being shown live on TV in the UK and, once again, I'm going to tread the corners path in a bid to profit from it.

Rotherham are the third-best team in League One at winning corners and a quick look at the stats shows why that is.

The mid-table Millers lead the division by some distance for the number of crosses made this season - more than 50 more than their closest rival - and such actions often lead to corners being won.

Strong at home where they've won 31 of their 45 points and lost only five of 18 games, Rotherham have won the most corners in six of their last eight at the New York Stadium.

They've also been good at restricting their opponents, conceding three or fewer corners in six of their last nine at home.

Now, we should highlight at this point that they are facing good opponents here - a win for Wycombe would take them back into the automatic promotion spots.

However, the Chairboys have stuttered rather of late, winning just two of their last eight league matches and none of four on their travels.

Despite their high table position, they've had fewer corners than their opponents in five of their last 10 away games, and across the season they are losing the corner count on the road by an average of 4.22 to 5.17.

They've managed to win 5+ corners in only two of their last seven away games.

Such stats point towards a home win on the corner count but Rotherham are the market underdogs.

I'll happily get involved in backing them at 11/102.11 to have most corners.

I know we usually offer up a Bet Builder in this column but I'm struggling to find another decent angle here and, given the paucity of the fixture list right now, I think we can be forgiven for going for a simple single on this occasion.