Greece v Scotland: Back goals as McTominay and Pavlidis carry threat

Greece v Scotland

Thursday 20 March, 19:45

Live on BBCi

Greece shaped by agonies on and off the field

It's been a tough time for Greece in the past 18 months, and they have dealt with multiple problems with dignity and fortitude.

Firstly, the Ethniki missed out on the European Championship finals in Germany, as they agonisingly lost the playoff on home soil to Georgia on penalties. It had been billed as the match of the decade, as Greece looked to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Euro 2004 victory by reaching the finals again.

There was an even more devastating blow to come, as Greek international defender George Baldock passed away in October at the age of just 31. The tragic death of a hugely popular and much-loved teammate hit the squad incredibly hard, and it was remarkable that they managed to use that emotion to inspire themselves in a 2-1 success against England at Wembley.

Ivan Jovanovic's team only finished behind England on goal difference in the league phase, and this two-legged playoff against Scotland gives them the opportunity to win promotion to League A. Before their 3-0 loss to England in November, they had put together a five-match unbeaten run on home soil.

Jovanovic has an interesting choice to make in attack. Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis is in incredible form, having scored 20 goals in 44 games for club and country, including a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona and a match-winning brace at Wembley against England.

Despite Pavlidis' persistent excellence, there is talk that Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis could get the nod, but I am sceptical about that. Influential captain Tasos Bakasetas is out with a thigh problem, but his fellow midfielder Christos Zafeiris is back after suspension.

Clarke's men saved themselves at the death

For much of their latest Nations League campaign, Scotland have seemed doomed to relegation from the top tier. It's not that they haven't been competitive - far from it - but Steve Clarke's side developed a nasty habit of being on the wrong end of tight games.

The redemption arrived in the second half of the group phase, as they held Portugal to a 0-0 draw, beat Croatia 1-0 thanks to an 86th-minute winner from John McGinn, and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson netted an even later winner in a 2-1 success in Poland. That dramatic win saw Scotland stave off automatic relegation.

That all means that Scotland go into this playoff against Greece with momentum, and some of their players are excelling at club level. Robertson is on course to win the Premier League title with Liverpool, McGinn has helped Aston Villa reach the Champions League quarter-finals, Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour have had an excellent first campaign in Italy with Napoli. Ryan Christie has had some great games for Europe-chasing Bournemouth.

Although Scotland found a way to keep clean sheets against both Portugal and Croatia, Clarke can't rely too heavily on his side keeping a clean sheet. He has seen them manage just three shut-outs in their last 18 internationals, and outside Scotland it's one clean sheet in the last 11.

Christie is suspended for the first leg of this play-off, and there is talk of Clarke switching systems to a back three. Torino striker Che Adams is expected to get the nod in attack, having racked up eight goals and three assists in Serie A this term.

Both teams can beat the fear and find the net

There's a temptation to think that this will be a horribly cagey affair, with so much at stake. However, both teams have excellent attacking players, and I think this will feature more goals than the markets suggest.

I'm happy to go for Both Teams To Score here at a chunky 2.0421/20. That bet has landed in 11 of Scotland's last 18 internationals, and the Scots have found the net in 15 of their last 20 games.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 2.04

Pavlidis and McTominay to test the keepers

We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to double up a shot on target for both Pavlidis and McTominay at 6/52.20.

Pavlidis has hit the target in three of his last five competitive starts for Greece, and he is on terrific form at club level.

McTominay has scored nine goals for club and country from midfield this term, and has hit the target in 11 of his last 17 competitive starts at international level.