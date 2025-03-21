Friday Football Tips: 7/2 Bet Builder for South American showdown

Uruguay most fouls in WCQ; Argentina most-fouled

Hosts lead card count 29-12 during qualifying

Uruguay v Argentina

Friday 21 March, 23:30

For those who moan and groan about the international windows, here's a game to get excited about.

These are the top two in World Cup qualifying in South America with both nations set for next summer's Finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, regardless of the result here.

Yet this will be something of a litmus test as to their hopes of winning the famous trophy in 2026.

Uruguay claimed a famous 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in November 2023 and another success would really mark them out as title contenders under much-feted boss, Marcelo Bielsa.

Their chances are improved by the absence of both Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez from the Argentine squad, although the World Cup-winning midfield of Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez remains in place, while Julian Alvarez, in fine form for Atletico Madrid this season, will start up front.

From a statistical viewpoint, the figures which stand out for me concern fouls.

Uruguay have committed the most fouls in the CONMEBOL section so far, while Argentina are the most-fouled side.

I'm immediately drawn to Uruguayans in the fouls market and I'll happily side with Nahitan Nandez to commit 2+.

He's managed this is seven of his last 10 internationals and is Uruguay's joint-top fouler in this competition so far, alongside the suspended Manuel Ugarte.

If he starts at right-back, as he usually does for his country, Nandez will likely have Alvarez to deal with down his side.

On the flip side, there's value to be had in backing Argentines to be fouled.

Rodrigo de Paul is the most-fouled player in South American qualifiers - he's drawn a whopping 37 in 12 games.

He's been fouled on multiple occasions in 13 of his last 17 matches for his country so let's put him down to be fouled 2+ times.

I'll also add Enzo Fernandez to be fouled at least once - the Chelsea star has landed this in all 16 internationals he's started since World Cup qualifying began.

At this point it's worth mentioning the referee, Paraguay's Juan Benitez. He isn't the toughest official around but all five of his competitive internationals have seen at least 20 fouls so that works for us.

To complete our Bet Builder, I'm also going to add another discipline angle, namely Uruguay to receive the most cards.

They've earned 29 cards in 12 qualifiers thus far, placing them fourth of 10. Argentina sit at the bottom of that list having received only 12 cards in their 12 games.

The four legs combine to give us a Bet Builder which pays around 7/24.50.