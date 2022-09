Premier League returns with derbies in north London and Manchester

It's derby weekend as the Premier League returns with its first full schedule of matches for four weeks. First up, at 12:30 on Saturday tabletoppers Arsenal host north London rivals Tottenham. The Gunners are 2.111/10 on the Exchange with Spurs 3.814/5 and the draw 3.185/40. Last season, the hosts won this fixture 3-1.

We'll have a full match preview with tips from Mark O'Haire live on Friday but, for now, check out Alex Boyes' Opta stats number crunch which reveals:

"Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League home games, but they have won their last six in a row at the Emirates. Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 10 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions..."

On Sunday, Manchester City are 1.384/11 to beat Manchester United in their first derby under Erik ten Hag. The match, which kicks off at 16:30, will tell us how far United have come since they followed defeats in their opening two matches with four wins in a row in the Premier League.

City won 6-1 on aggregate across last season's derbies and the Red Devils haven't won here since March 2021. They are 8.615/2 to do so on Sunday with 6.05/1 about the draw.

Horse racing at Newarket on Saturday before Sunday's Arc at Longchamp

Our tipster Tony Calvin has already recommended three tips for Saturday's horse racing across the meetings at Ascot, Redcar and Newmarket.

It's at HQ that he found a 33/1 wager in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes. We'll have more tips from the rest of our horse racing heavyweights on Friday, plus Ryan Moore's insight on his weekend rides.

Sunday sees one of the most illustrious races in the world as Longchamp hosts the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Luxembourg is the current antepost favourite at 7/2 but Tony has been on La Parisienne for a while and explains why he's sticking with the three-year-old filly.

Pakistan v England T20 series reaches climax

At time time of writing (Wednesday), the England v Pakistan T20 series is tied at 2-2 after the hosts took the fourth game last Sunday to level. The fifth match is about to begin and Ed Hawkins believes England can regain the lead.

There will be a further contest on Friday in this thick and fast series before what could be a thrilling seventh game decider on Sunday. Ed will preview both matches as well as India v South Afria T20s.

Sportsbook has a market on Pakistan v England series outcome while the Exchange markets on each match are perfect for betting on a series that has so far produced plenty of in-play drama.

McIlroy favourite for St Andrews glory

You can get the best bets from our golf experts ahead of this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where Rory McIlroy looks set to tee off as 6.05/1 favourite on Thursday.

On the PGA Tour, Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more have tips for the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi where the market says Sam Burns is the man to beat.

Chiefs face Buccs in NFL Week 4 showdown

Across America, meanwhlie, it's week four of the NFL season and Paul Higham will have the best bets come Friday. Our man was on the money last week as Aaron Rodgers' Packers edged Tom Brady's Tampa Bay in the battle of the QB legends.

Week four gets underway in the early hours of Friday morning (for UK viewers) as Miami Dolphins host last year's Super Bowl finalists Cincinnati Bengals.

The standout game, however, once again features Brady and co. as the round concludes with a mouthwatering showdown between Kansas City Chiefs - tipped by Mike Carlson to go all the way in 2022/23 - and Tampa Bay.