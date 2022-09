Week Three is upon us and we've got some fantastic match-ups including a genuine clash of the titans as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers square off in Tampa.

Further south in Florida we've got two unbeaten sides colliding as Super Bowl favourites Buffalo visit divisional rivals Miami, while the Eagles and Chiefs put their unbeaten records on the line.

Green Bay Packers (1-1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Match odds: 19/20 - 10/11

Spread: Bucs -1.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Only one place to start though and that's with two legends of the game, future Hall of Famers and two of the greatest QBs in NFL history meeting for perhaps the final time as Brady and Rodgers get it on.

It's the first time ever two QBs with at least three MVPs have met, and although Brady has the seven Super Bowl to Rodgers' one, many still think Green Bay's talisman is the more gifted quarterback - who knows how many rings he'd have won at New England?

Brady is 3-1 against Rodgers and 2-0 since he joined the Bucs, including victory in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau before winning the Super Bowl two seasons ago - and he's an ever-so-slight favourite again.

Video: Tom Brady says Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "an amazing player" and a tough opponent Sunday and also a fellow Californian, so there's that. pic.twitter.com/vDvg0NB9oU -- Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 22, 2022

Both QBs could be without a good few receivers with Mike Evans suspended for the Bucs and several of Rodgers' targets dealing with injuries - so as always in this epitome of team sports they'll need help from the rest of their squad.

For Brady it's the Tampa Bay defence, which leads the league in scoring (allowing just 6.5 points a game) and sacks (10), and has forced six turnovers allowing TB12 to be just OK and still get to 2-0 for a record 10th time in his career.

Rodgers has been sacked seven times so will be on his toes here and under pressure, so will need big games from running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as well as his own defence.

The points total of 41.5 seems crazily low considering our two QB legends, as it's been at least 53 in their last four meetings, and even down a few receivers I just can't pull the trigger on such a low score here - so just over for me.

In the game - losing Mike Evans is huge for a Bucs attack that really struggled last week in New Orleans, who handed them the game with five turnovers.

Rodgers doesn't really do turnovers too much and I think he'll generate just enough through the air to compliment their run game and pinch a tough statement win on the road.

Green Bay Packers +1.5/Over 41.5pts 5/2

Buffalo Bills (2-0) @ Miami Dolphins (2-0)

Match Odds: 4/9 - 9/5 | Spread: Bills -5.5 | O/U: 52.5

Not so long ago this was an afterthought of a game in the AFC East, now the Bills arrive as consensus Super Bowl favourites facing an unbeaten Miami side that everyone is now scared of.

If Buffalo, who have won the last seven against Miami, can beat this high-flying Dolphins outfit, on a short week and with big injuries in their secondary, then the Super Bowl hype train will get into top gear.

This isn't the same Miami side Buffalo have dominated recently, with Tua Tagovailoa leading the league with 739 passing yards after a six-touchdown epic outing last week in that epic comeback against Baltimore.

.@WillieMcGinest thinks the #Bills are in trouble on Sunday vs the #Dolphins, but @RealMikeRob will not stand for it pic.twitter.com/ikVHf3snQv -- NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) September 20, 2022

Speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle could have a field day with Buffalo's rookie cornerbacks, and that's a reason for the points line to be one of the highest of the week.

Miami will find it harder to mount a serious comeback if they get into a similar hole this week as last though, and you usually don't want to get into a shootout with Josh Allen - who had 317 yards and four TDs on Monday night.

Those Buffalo injuries do look likely to lead to this being on offensive outing though, and Miami do have the weapons to make them one of the few teams who could keep pace with the league's top scorers - if Tua plays like he did last week.

The Bills look the real deal though, the total package, and they'll find a way to get this done in the end.

Bills to beat Dolphins & over 52.5pts 7/4

Baltimore Ravens (1-1) @ New England Patriots (1-1)

Match odds: 4/6 | 6/5

Spread: Ravens -3

O/U: 44.5

Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history to score rushing touchdown and throw a touchdown pass of at least 75 yards in the same game - and still lost!

The Ravens had their way with Miami but then got blown away by Tua's fourth-quarter comeback - I don't think Mac Jones has anywhere near the same ammunition to do something similar.

Bill Belichick's squad have only allowed two TDs in two games so far and at home they'll make life tough, but it's hard to see them either limiting Jackson enough or scoring enough to get the win.

Ravens -3 to beat the Patriots 9/10

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) @ Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)

Match odds: 2/5 | 2/1

Spread: Chiefs -5.5

O/U: 50.5

Let's face it, it's been a disaster so far for Indy with a draw against Houston and humiliating shutout defeat at Jacksonville - two of the worst teams in the league last year.

It could hardly be a worse homecoming for the Colts as next up steps Patrick Mahomes and the unbeaten Chiefs with the Colts having lost six of their last eight home openers.

They're the lowest scorers in the league, Matt Ryan hasn't had a minute's peace, and their defence has generated precious little in terms of QB pressure or turnovers.

This young season has already taught us that anything can happen on any given Sunday, but don't get too cute looking for an epic upset here - the Chiefs to win by a touchdown looks a gift.