Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts go head-to-head for the Super Bowl
Super Bowl 59 Specials: Back a 13/2 Chiefs comeback & a 17/2 octopus in New Orleans

Super Bowl 59 Bet Builders: Back 35/1 Eagles blowout and 45/1 touchdown treble

  • Paul Higham
The Super Bowl trophy and CHiefs and Eagles helmets - back our 45-1 Bet Builder
Super Bowl 59 Tipsheet: A 17/2 Mahomes masterclass & 21/20 Saquon special feature in the best 10 player props

  • Paul Higham
Super Bowl sign
Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl Betting: Odds, stats, facts and props

  • Dan Fitch
Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans
Super Bowl 59 Prediction: Back Chiefs to make history and more Mahomes MVP magic

  • Paul Higham
Patrick Mahomes playing for Kansas City Chiefs

The Super Bowl trophy and Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets
Super Bowl 59 Predictions: Odds say Chiefs just fancied but Barkley backed to star

  • Paul Higham
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts
Listen to NFL...Only Bettor: Super Bowl LIX podcast special

  • Max Liu
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrate a touchdown
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs 8/11 to beat Philadelphia Eagles and seal three-peat

  • Max Liu
The four NFL helmets ahead of the Championship Games
NFL Championship Games Betting Tips: Back experience to count in 8/5 Super Bowl match-up

  • Paul Higham
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills holding the ball ready to throw
NFL Divisional Round Predictions & Tips: Back 5/2 Allen to win MVP showdown in Buffalo

  • Paul Higham
The NFL wildcard logo ahead of the start of the play-offs
NFL Wildcard Weekend Predictions & Tips: Back 4/1 Allen to shine and Saquon to score in TD double

  • Paul Higham