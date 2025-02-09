Super Bowl 59 Bet Builders: Back 35/1 Eagles blowout and 45/1 touchdown treble

Betfair Super Bowl SuperBoost

Betfair punters can enjoy a very special SuperBoost for the Sunday night spectacular.

Eligible customers will be able to back both teams to score in the first quarter at boosted odds of 6/42.50 rather than even money.

The bet would have been a winner in the two teams' last five meetings.

Recommended Betmean Back the Betfair Super Bowl Super Boost SBK 6/4

Listen to NFL...Only Bettor Super Bowl special...

There are so many betting markets for the Super Bowl that it helps to group some together and use the Bet Builder option to compile some bigger priced value bets for the Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

So whether you fancy yet another narrow Chiefs victory, some Saquon Barkley inspired Eagles revenge or a touchdown treble, there should be a Bet Builder here to take your fancy.

Historic three-peat for Chiefs

The Chiefs have won 12 one-score games this season, and the last 17 they've played in have gone their way, so if they win this historic third in a row you know it'll be close, maybe even in overtime again. And they'll want to keep the score down, so it'll be under 50.5pts, which is 13/201.65.

Patrick Mahomes will obviously have a say, so he'll throw 2+ touchdowns and his main man Travis Kelce will catch one of those. But they'll also need to run the ball to keep the Eagles offence off the field and increase their time of possession.

So offensively, Isiah Pacheco can step up with his angry running style to pound out a few yards. Kareem Hunt will also feature but Pacheco's line of 21.5yards at 5/61.84 is a more attractive bet and should cover us for all KC need to create history.

Recommended Bet Back Chiefs win, under 50.5pts, Mahomes 2+ TD passes, Kelce anytime TD & Pacheco +21.5 rush yards @ SBK 15/1

Eagles gain revenge

Philadelphia have a better team than the Chiefs so if they keep their cool and use all their weapons then there's no reason why they can't avenge their defeat from a couple of years ago.

I also think the Eagles are more likely to win a relative blowout in terms of Chiefs games, as you'd have to back Mahomes in a tight one, so I think if Philly do it, it'll be by a touchdown. So the 11/53.20 on Eagles -6.5 is what I'll base this one on.

The Chiefs will sell out to stop Barkley running them ragged, but he'll easily get +13.5 yards in the pass game at 5/61.84. Meanwhile, they won't be able to stop Jalen Hurts from scoring another Super Bowl rushing touchdown (probably a one-yard tush push).

Hurts had three rushing scores in the first Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a passing TD to AJ Brown - which he'll do again in a nice bit of symmetry.

Recommended Bet Back Eagles -6.5m Hurts & Brown anytime TDs, Barkley +13.5 receiving yards @ SBK 30/1

A monster touchdown treble Bet Builder

As we've talked about before, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert should have a big game here with the Chiefs poor defending the position, and especially if the defence is coming after Barkley and Hurts then the checkdown passes and red zone targets should allow him to score at a nice 3/14.00 price.

Xavier Worthy's speed is electric. His role's changed with Hollywood Brown's return but Andy Reid will definitely have some plays lined up to spring him free, and those afterburners will do the rest to see him score anytime at 6/42.50 - either a rush or receiving touchdown.

Bet Builders are all about big gains sometimes though, and I don't mind adding in Isiah Pacheco to find paydirt here at 7/24.50 - just as he did last time against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Kareem Hunt has largely been gobbling up the goaline carries and leading the backfield, but Pacheco has been a big game player before, he also catches passes out of the backfield and getting him back into the action is exactly the kind of thing the Chiefs love to do.

Recommended Bet Back Pacheco, Goedert & Worthy touchdowns @ SBK 45/1

Lesser lights Player props Bet Builder

The playbooks are getting blown wide open in the Super Bowl and everyone on the team will be needed, so let's back a few of them to grab their moment in the limelight with what are largely meagre player prop totals.

Jahan Dotson scored a touchdown in the wildcard round for Philly, and needs just +3.5 yards at 10/111.91. Similarly, KC's Samaje Perine, who finished the game off against the Bills and has just +7.5 yards receiving as his line, is 13/82.63 for +1.5 catches.

DeAndre Hopkins, still with some of the best hands in the business, needs two catches to land a 5/42.25 shot? Yes please.

Recommended Bet Back Dotson +3.5 rec yards, Perine +7.5 rec yards & +1.5 catches, Hopkins +1.5 catches @ SBK 12/1

Defensive masterclass Bet Builder

The offences get all the flowers, but there are two genuinely great defences on show here, especially Philly who ranked No.1 in scoring, so surely they could easily take over the game?

Nolan Smith leads the Eagles with four sacks in the play-offs - Jalen Carter is behind him with two but he's an absolute monster and will surely get home at least once.

Chris Jones leads the Chiefs defence but gets a lot of attention allowing George Karlaftis to pick up the sack stats - he's had three in the play-offs already.

Recommended Bet Back Under 48.5pts, Carter, Smith and Karlaftis to get a sack @ SBK 15/1

Now read