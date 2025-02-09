Super Bowl 59 Specials: Back a 13/2 Chiefs comeback & a 17/2 octopus in New Orleans

Back Chiefs fourth down conversions at 11/4 3.75

Betfair Super Bowl SuperBoost

Betfair punters can enjoy a very special SuperBoost for the Sunday night spectacular.

Eligible customers will be able to back both teams to score in the first quarter at boosted odds of 6/42.50 rather than even money.

The bet would have been a winner in the two teams' last five meetings.

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday 9 February 23:30 kick-off



Match Odds: 9/101.90 | 19/201.95

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Total Points: 48.5

The big game is here and there's a big list of specials to go with it, so let's see if we can try pick out a few of the best ones - we've got some nailed-on facies, some value plays and maybe even a Hail Mary in here, but all with some sound reasoning behind them.

So let's just dive in...

On Octopus in the Super Bowl?

Firstly, what's an octopus? Pretty simple really, it's when a player scores a touchdown and then scores the following two-point conversion. It has to be the player with the ball in the end zone, so not Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdown pass then running in the two-pointer.

And there's form here as Jalen Hurts scored an octopus in the 2023 Super Bowl between these teams - and you can imagine him tush pushing his way over from a yard and then just repeating the dose. Likewise Mahomes who scored two rushing TDs against the Bills and has an octopus on his resume.

And then there's Saquon Barkley, who scored an octopus in September this season, and guess where? Yep, in this very same Superdome so if that's not an omen...

Recommended Bet Back an octopus to be scored in the Super Bowl SBK 17/2

Another Chiefs comeback victory

This is just what the Chiefs do isn't it? It's what they did last year to the 49ers and they were tied with the Eagles before winning it late in the previous Super Bowl, so why not repeat the trick? KC have been cutting things even close this season, with Patrick Mahomes having career highs in fourth quarter comebacks and game-winning drives.

The Chiefs have won thrillers all season, wouldn't it be just like them to do it again to achieve the three-peat?

Recommended Bet Back Chiefs to trail in last 2 mins of 4th quarter and win SBK 13/2

Philadelphia to have most interceptions

A lot to like about this one - as the Chiefs haven't forced a turnover in the post season while the Eagles have four interceptions alone. Jalen Hurts hasn't thrown a pick in the play-offs since his very first game, now going seven games without one, while Patrick Mahomes has thrown five picks in his four Super Bowls and the combination of the pressure Philly's defensive front can generate and their ball hawks in the secondary could easily provoke at least one pick. And one pick could be all we need.

Recommended Bet Back Eagles most interceptions SBK 2/1

Eagles fourth down conversions

Philly converted two fourth downs in the last Super Bowl meeting between the teams, Nick Sirianni is aggressive and they of course have the tush push up their sleeves. The have the fourth-best conversion rate in the NFL this season 70.4% and in this game above all games you have to leave it all out there on the field.

I'm pretty happy to get odds against for this one.

Recommended Bet Back over 1.5 Eagles fourth down conversions SBK 6/5

Chiefs fourth down conversions

But guess who has an even better fourth down conversion rate? Yep, it's the Chiefs with their third-best mark of 70.6% on fourth downs. They don't go for it as much as Philly do, but Andy Reid has hinted they will have to attempt a few more on Sunday.

And the opponent matters here - Philly have a great defence so KC will find themselves in a few sticky spots, but they won't want to give Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts to much of the ball, so their hand may be forced. It's a bigger price for a bigger risk but the game situation here should yield results.

Recommended Bet Back Chiefs over 1.5 fourth down conversions SBK 11/4

Next Gen Stats - Most Yards After Catch on one play

We've got some YAC monsters in this game and Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who I fancy to have a huge game, is a close second here at 11/26.50 and he may get the most total yards after the catch in the game, but importantly this is on just one single reception.

I could easily see Saquon Barkley taking a checkdown pass a fair distance, but we have to back Xavier Worthy here - the speedy rookie is a big play waiting to happen and Andy Reid will have plenty of schemes for him to get one of those short passes and turn on the jets for a big gain.

Recommended Bet Back Xavier Worthy most yards after catch on single play SBK 7/2

Next Gen Stats - Longest air yards catch on one play

So we've got AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on the Eagles who are both genuine WR1s and Jalen Hurts has aired it out more thabn Patrick Mahomes - but with this bet it just takes one big play and DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Watson can all go long.

But preference is for AJ Brown at 9/43.25 who has the most air yards and the longest play out of the players on show.

Recommended Bet Back AJ Brown longest air yards on single reception SBK 9/4

Longest field goal

Jake Elliott and Harrison Butker are two excellent field goal kickers, and both of them played in the previous Super Bowl meeting - just them sticking around with the same team shows you how good they are. Butker made the longest field goal in Super Bowl history last year at 57 yards and that was also inside in a dome in Vegas. They have longest kicks of 61 and 62 yards so this 47.5 yard line should be no problem at all.

Recommended Bet Back longest field goal over 47.5 yards SBK 11/10

Defence/special teams touchdown

So these teams have only had one each this season, but Nick Bolton had a scoop and score in their previous Super Bowl meeting and almost had another but for a penalty as well - and don't for one second thing that's not still in both sets of players' minds.

Both defences are excellent, both returners are pretty shifty as well and, after all, this is the Super Bowl and at some point one or both sides will have to try and push the envelope and force things along - that's when these mistakes and things like fumble returns and pick sixes can crop up.

Recommended Bet Back a defensive/special teams touchdown SBK 3/1

And finally...a Swiftie special!

To honour the most famous Chiefs fan in the world, the Betfair Sportsbook has a group of Swiftie Specials to look at based (very loosely!) on Taylor Swift songs.

And there are a couple of ones to note in there, but preference is for one entitled End Game - which is for a Chiefs field goal to be the final scoring play of the game. That's how the last Super Bowl meeting ended and how the AFC title with the Bills ended so why not end it that way against in New Orleans?