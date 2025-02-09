Super Bowl 59 Tipsheet: A 17/2 Mahomes masterclass & 21/20 Saquon special feature in the best 10 player props

Betfair Super Bowl SuperBoost

Betfair punters can enjoy a very special SuperBoost for the Sunday night spectacular.

Eligible customers will be able to back both teams to score in the first quarter at boosted odds of 6/42.50 rather than even money.

The bet would have been a winner in the two teams' last five meetings.

Recommended Bet Back the Betfair Super Bowl SuperBoost SBK 6/4

The Super Bowl is where the stars of the NFL come out, and with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles there are plenty of star names on either side - but what's the best way to back them?

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, with a little help from defensive monster Chris Jones, are looking for a historic three-peat, while Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown are thirsty for revenge after losing to the Chiefs two years ago.

Outside of the result, though, what's the best bets for our star names in New Orleans? Let's take a look at some quick hits on the big stars of the Super Bowl..

Patrick Mahomes to use his legs

We all know about the magic arm of Patrick Mahomes, but the bigger the games get the more his legs get involved, as he's shown us time and time again. He averages 43 yards rushing in his four Super Bowls so far with totals of 44 and 66 in the last two.

So let's back Mahomes for 40+ rushing yards in the Super Bowl at 15/82.88 - as he'll be chased out of the pocket by Philly's brilliant defence, and the Chiefs QB is an awesome scrambler.

Mahomes ran for exactly 43 yards that number in the AFC Championship game against the Bills, where he also ended a nine-game run in the play-offs without scoring by running in two touchdowns.

Mahomes says himself the gloves come off in the play-offs and he leaves everything out there in his search for greatness, so let's back him to score another rushing touchdown at 7/24.50. Mahomes has just the one Super Bowl rushing touchdown but seven overall in the play-offs. He can deliver another one here.

Recommended Bet Back Patrick Mahomes 40+ rushing yards & a touchdown @ SBK 17/2

Saquon Barkley will be hard to stop

Barkley is the 5/2 second favourite for Super Bowl MVP and if you fancy the Eagles to win then you probably want to be backing him for that.

Props-wise then Barkley to score 2+ touchdowns at 21/103.10 looks the bet as he often scores in bunches. He had two against the Rams and three against the Commanders in the play-offs - he even managed to score two in a play-off game for the Giants.

Barkley had six multiple touchdown games in the regular season and the Chiefs gave up two scores to James Cook in the AFC title game.

Recommended Bet Back Saquon Barkley to score 2+ touchdowns @ SBK 21/10

Jalen Hurts can do it all

No quarterback's scored more than Jalen Hurts' nine play-off rushing touchdowns - he got a hat-trick of them against the Chiefs last time. Hurts is 5/61.84 to score a touchdown and that's a must for the game.

The Chiefs will sell out to stop the Eagles run game though, and force Hurts to win this with his arm - the problem for KC is that he has three elite receiving target to throw to, so he's well capable of doing just that. Green Bay stopped Barkley finding the end zone in the wildcard round, and what did Hurts do? Threw two touchdown passes...

Recommended Bet Back Jalen Hurts 2+ passing TDs & 1+ rushing TD @ SBK 9/2

Travis Kelce always shows up in the big games

Travis Kelce had a huge game against Houston then a quiet one against Buffalo, but there's no way Andy Reid hasn't got plenty of plays drawn up to get this play-off monster the ball. Also, Patrick Mahomes looks his way every time a play breaks down, which will be a lot against this Eagles defence but the telephathy the two have when working off script is incredible.

So sign me up for a Kelce touchdown, and I'll back him to beat his spreads on both catches (6.5) and yards (60.5), which he's managed in 10 of his last 18 play-off games and been there or thereabouts in most of the rest.

Recommended Bet Back Travis Kelce +6.5 catches, +60.5 yards & a touchdown @ SBK 7/2

AJ Brown receiving props

AJ Brown has the most yards per game against man coverage in the entire NFL this season, which is exactly what he'll face more often than not from the Chiefs defence - which sets up in man coverage the fifth most in the league.

Brown finished the second with three straight touchdown games, then was a non-factor in the play-offs until a score and big game against Washington. He had eight targets, six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders, which was his EXACT SAME stat line as against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

If Barkley runs riot they may not need him but in all likelihood he'll be called upon like he was last time - and with similar results.

Recommended Bet Back AJ Brown touchdown, +70.5 rec yards & +4.5 catches @ SBK 3/1

Xavier is Worthy of a touchdown

Speed kills in the NFL and there's not many faster than rookie Xavier Worthy, who clocked the quickest ever 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine last year. Andy Reid gets him involved in both the run and pass game, and he had a huge game against the Bills scoring a receiving and rushing TD in the AFC title game, so you're backing a solid dual threat guy as a 6/42.50 anytime touchdown scorer.

The more exotic screens and other quick throws to Worthy also count as rushes as they're behind the line of scrimmage, so the 5.5 yard line on his rushing yards should be no problem at all. And once he's in space he's got the jets to cause problems.

Recommended Bet Back Xavier Worthy +5.5 rushing yards & anytime touchdown @ SBK 7/2

Chris Jones to lead from the front

These two teams have a few defensive studs on the rosters as well as those glory-huting attackers, and none more so than Chris Jones who doesn't show up huge on the stats sheet but always makes a big impact.

He's got such a presence that he often gets doubled and opens up room for others, but the Eagles have a talented offensive line and it'll take something special to get through them - Jones has that something special and I expect him to lead the way. If you want to back the Chiefs' defensive lynchpin go for him to get the team's first sack of the game.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Jones to get the Chiefs first sack @ SBK 7/2

Dru Tranquill the tackle master

He leads the Chiefs in the play-offs with 14 tackles, and had the most on the team against the Bills with nine, outdoing Nick Bolton who was out in front during the regular season.

Philly's Zack Baun is rightly favourite in this market with the numbers he's put up, but if the Eagles hold the ball and run it like they can, then there'll be a lot of tackling to do for the Chiefs and Tranquill is worth a play at a big price of 7/18.00 for the most tackles in the Super Bowl.

Recommended Bet Back Dru Tranquill most tackles @ SBK 7/1

Dallas Goedert the go-to guy

Pretty simple this one - Dallas Goedert is an elite tight end and the Chiefs have been pretty poor against the position all season. Jalen Hurts trusts him and with also elite weapons out wide going deep, Goedert will be the checkdown man in that intermediate zone that's so hard to cover.

I think a touchdown for Goedert is nailed-on here and catching five balls shouldn't be any problem.

Recommended Bet Back Dallas Goedert +4.5 catches & anytime touchdown @ SBK 9/2

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown can be box office

An off-season addition to the squad, Marquise Brown was injured for most of the season but came back to pay four games, including the play-offs, with just 10 catches for 126 yards in total. Now's the time for him to earn his $11m deal though as I fancy him to pop up with a big game, or at least a big play.

He's explosive and his play-off targets have largely been deep shots, three of his seven looks have been 20+ air yards, so if he is to score here then it'll likely be on a big play. And the Chiefs love to use players who may not be top targets so maybe it could be a Hollywood ending for Brown after a troubled season.