Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl Betting: Odds, stats, facts and props
It's Super Bowl time and Dan Fitch brings us the ultimate guide to the NFL season finale, with the best Super Bowl bets, odds, props, stats and facts for the big game.
Kansas City Chiefs are 4/51.80 favourites for the three-peat
Philadelphia Eagles are 1/12.00 to win the Super Bowl
Mahomes, Barkley and more feature in Betfair's OddsBoost offers
Betfair Super Bowl SuperBoost
Betfair punters can enjoy a very special SuperBoost for the Sunday night spectacular.
Eligible customers will be able to back both teams to score in the first quarter at boosted odds of 6/42.50 rather than even money.
The bet would have been a winner in the two teams' last five meetings.
Listen to NFL...Only Bettor Super Bowl special
Who are the Super Bowl Teams?
Super Bowl LIX will see the American Football Conference winners Kansas City Chiefs take on the National Football Conference champions the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl holders, having been crowned as the NFL champions in each of the last two seasons.
One of those Super Bowl victories came against the Eagles, in 2023, with Kansas winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35.
What is the Super Bowl 25 Location?
The Super Bowl will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The stadium has previously hosted seven Super Bowls, most recently in 2013. It has a capacity of 73,208.
What is the Super Bowl Date and Time?
Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, 9th February at 6.30pm Eastern Time.
This means that UK fans will see the game start at 11:30pm GMT, with the half-time show expected to start at 1am.
Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?
Viewers wondering how to watch Super Bowl 2025 live in the UK, have two options.
It is being show live on both ITV1 and Sky Sports, with Super Bowl live streaming being provided via the online channels of these broadcasters.
What are the Super Bowl Odds?
The Super Bowl Moneyline odds have the Kansas City Chiefs as the 4/51.80 favourites to win for a third successive year.
You can get a price of 1/12.00 for the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl for the second time in their history, having last won in 2017.
Betfair Super Bowl OddsBoost Offers
Betfair has some great Super Bowl betting offers available in the form of major odds boosts.
You can bet on both teams to score 1+ touchdown in each half at 5/42.25, having previously been 11/102.11.
Or you could go for the Eagles' Saquon Barkley and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce to both score a touchdown, which has been boosted from 9/43.25 to 11/43.75.
Finally there is the option of betting on the quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahones both recording 250+ passing yards at 9/25.50, which was originally 4/15.00.
Kansas City Chiefs Road to the Super Bowl
The Chiefs won 15 of their 17 regular season games, losing only twice. Here's their road to Super Bowl LIX.
|
Date
|
Stage
|
Opponent
|
Result
|
5 September, 2024
|
Week 1
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
W 27-20
|
15 September, 2024
|
Week 2
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
W 26-25
|
22 September, 2024
|
Week 3
|
at Atlanta Falcons
|
W 22-17
|
29 September, 2024
|
Week 4
|
at Los Angeles Chargers
|
W 17-10
|
7 October, 2024
|
Week 5
|
New Orleans Saints
|
W 26-13
|
20 October, 2024
|
Week 7
|
at San Francisco 49ers
|
W 28-18
|
27 October, 2024
|
Week 8
|
at Las Vegas Raiders
|
W 27-20
|
4 November, 2024
|
Week 9
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
W 30-24
|
10 November, 2024
|
Week 10
|
Denver Broncos
|
W 16-14
|
17 November, 2024
|
Week 11
|
at Buffalo Bills
|
L 21-30
|
24 November, 2024
|
Week 12
|
at Carolina Panthers
|
W 30-27
|
29 November 2024
|
Week 13
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
W 19-17
|
8 December, 2024
|
Week 14
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
W 19-17
|
15 December, 2024
|
Week 15
|
at Cleveland Browns
|
W 21-7
|
21 December, 2024
|
Week 16
|
Houston Texans
|
W 27-19
|
25 December, 2024
|
Week 17
|
at Pittsburgh Steelers
|
W 29-10
|
5 January, 2025
|
Week 18
|
at Denver Broncos
|
L 0-38
|
18 January, 2025
|
Playoffs Divisional
|
Houston Texans
|
W 23-14
|
26 January, 2025
|
Playoffs AFC Championship
|
Buffalo Bills
|
W 32-29
Kansas City Chiefs Key Players
Let's take a look at some of the key players who look set to shine for the Chiefs and provide some profitable Super Bowl player props bets.
Patrick Mahomes
The two-time NFL MVP is one of the greatest quarterbacks of modern times. He has played in four Super Bowls and, in each of his last three, he broke the total of 29.5 rushing yards. You can bet on Mahomes to do so again at 5/61.84.
George Karlaftis
The 23-year-old Greek defensive end has established himself as a vital part of the team over the past three seasons. Karlaftis has outperformed the more celebrated Chris Jones when it comes to recording sacks this season and looks value at 10/34.33 to record the first Kansas sack of the game.
Travis Kelce
Now 35, Kelce is established as one of the best ever tight ends in NFL history. As you would expect for a player of his age, his output is declining and the Bills kept Kelce pretty quiet in the AFC Championship match. Under 60.5 receiving yards is 5/61.84.
Philadelphia Eagles Road to the Super Bowl
The Eagles won 15 of their 18 regular season games, losing three. Here's their road to Super Bowl 25.
|
Date
|
Stage
|
Opponent
|
Result
|
6 September, 2024
|
Week 1
|
Green Bay Packers
|
W 34-29
|
16 September, 2024
|
Week 2
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
L 21-22
|
22 September, 2024
|
Week 3
|
at New Orleans Saints
|
W 15-12
|
29 September, 2024
|
Week 4
|
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
L 16-33
|
13 October, 2024
|
Week 6
|
Cleveland Browns
|
W 20-16
|
20 October, 2024
|
Week 7
|
at New York Giants
|
W 28-3
|
27 October, 2024
|
Week 8
|
at Cincinnati Bengals
|
W 37-17
|
3 November, 2024
|
Week 9
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
W 28-23
|
10 November, 2024
|
Week 10
|
at Dallas Cowboys
|
W 34-6
|
14 November, 2024
|
Week 11
|
Washington Commanders
|
W 26-18
|
24 November, 2024
|
Week 12
|
at Los Angeles Rams
|
W 37-20
|
1 December 2024
|
Week 13
|
at Baltimore Ravens
|
W 24-19
|
8 December, 2024
|
Week 14
|
Carolina Panthers
|
W 22-16
|
15 December, 2024
|
Week 15
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
W 27-13
|
22 December, 2024
|
Week 16
|
at Washington Commanders
|
L 33-36
|
29 December, 2024
|
Week 17
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
W 41-7
|
5 January, 2025
|
Week 18
|
New York Giants
|
W 20-13
|
12 January, 2025
|
Playoffs Wild Card
|
Green Bay Packers
|
W 22-10
|
18 January, 2025
|
Playoffs Divisional
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
W 28-20
|
26 January, 2025
|
Playoffs NFC Championship
|
Washington Commanders
|
W 55-23
Philadelphia Eagles Key Players
Now it's time to take a look a the Eagles' key performers and their associated Super Bowl player props.
Saquon Barkley
The Eagles' running back is a rushing machine. His total of 2005 rushing yards during 2024 was only the ninth time that an NFL player had surpassed the 2000 mark in a regular season. He has added another 442 in the postseason, which makes the 5/61.84 on offer for over 110.5 rushing yards, look worth a bet.
Nolan Smith
The linebacker only established himself as a starter for the Eagles this season, after being drafted in 2023. Smith recorded 6.5 sacks during the regular season, but really upped his game in this regard during the playoffs. No other player recorded as many as his four sacks in the postseason and you can back Smith to get the most sacks in the Super Bowl at 5/16.00.
Jalen Hurts
No quarterback scored more rushing touchdowns in 2024 than Hurts, who recorded 14 in 15 games. Some four more followed in the postseason and this ability sees the 26-year-old installed as the second favourite in the Super Bowl touchdown betting. Hurts can be backed at 5/61.84 in the anytime touchdown scorer market.
