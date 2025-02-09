Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl Betting: Odds, stats, facts and props

Kansas City Chiefs are 4/5 1.80 favourites for the three-peat

Philadelphia Eagles are 1/1 2.00 to win the Super Bowl

Mahomes, Barkley and more feature in Betfair's OddsBoost offers

Who are the Super Bowl Teams?

Super Bowl LIX will see the American Football Conference winners Kansas City Chiefs take on the National Football Conference champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl holders, having been crowned as the NFL champions in each of the last two seasons.

One of those Super Bowl victories came against the Eagles, in 2023, with Kansas winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35.

What is the Super Bowl 25 Location?

The Super Bowl will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The stadium has previously hosted seven Super Bowls, most recently in 2013. It has a capacity of 73,208.

What is the Super Bowl Date and Time?

Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, 9th February at 6.30pm Eastern Time.

This means that UK fans will see the game start at 11:30pm GMT, with the half-time show expected to start at 1am.

Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?

Viewers wondering how to watch Super Bowl 2025 live in the UK, have two options.

It is being show live on both ITV1 and Sky Sports, with Super Bowl live streaming being provided via the online channels of these broadcasters.

What are the Super Bowl Odds?

The Super Bowl Moneyline odds have the Kansas City Chiefs as the 4/51.80 favourites to win for a third successive year.

You can get a price of 1/12.00 for the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl for the second time in their history, having last won in 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs Road to the Super Bowl

The Chiefs won 15 of their 17 regular season games, losing only twice. Here's their road to Super Bowl LIX.

Date Stage Opponent Result 5 September, 2024 Week 1 Baltimore Ravens W 27-20 15 September, 2024 Week 2 Cincinnati Bengals W 26-25 22 September, 2024 Week 3 at Atlanta Falcons W 22-17 29 September, 2024 Week 4 at Los Angeles Chargers W 17-10 7 October, 2024 Week 5 New Orleans Saints W 26-13 20 October, 2024 Week 7 at San Francisco 49ers W 28-18 27 October, 2024 Week 8 at Las Vegas Raiders W 27-20 4 November, 2024 Week 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W 30-24 10 November, 2024 Week 10 Denver Broncos W 16-14 17 November, 2024 Week 11 at Buffalo Bills L 21-30 24 November, 2024 Week 12 at Carolina Panthers W 30-27 29 November 2024 Week 13 Las Vegas Raiders W 19-17 8 December, 2024 Week 14 Los Angeles Chargers W 19-17 15 December, 2024 Week 15 at Cleveland Browns W 21-7 21 December, 2024 Week 16 Houston Texans W 27-19 25 December, 2024 Week 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers W 29-10 5 January, 2025 Week 18 at Denver Broncos L 0-38 18 January, 2025 Playoffs Divisional Houston Texans W 23-14 26 January, 2025 Playoffs AFC Championship Buffalo Bills W 32-29

Kansas City Chiefs Key Players

Let's take a look at some of the key players who look set to shine for the Chiefs and provide some profitable Super Bowl player props bets.

Patrick Mahomes

The two-time NFL MVP is one of the greatest quarterbacks of modern times. He has played in four Super Bowls and, in each of his last three, he broke the total of 29.5 rushing yards. You can bet on Mahomes to do so again at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Mahomes +29.5 rushing yards SBK 5/6

George Karlaftis

The 23-year-old Greek defensive end has established himself as a vital part of the team over the past three seasons. Karlaftis has outperformed the more celebrated Chris Jones when it comes to recording sacks this season and looks value at 10/34.33 to record the first Kansas sack of the game.

Recommended Bet Back Karlaftis to record the first Kansas sack of the game SBK 10/3

Travis Kelce

Now 35, Kelce is established as one of the best ever tight ends in NFL history. As you would expect for a player of his age, his output is declining and the Bills kept Kelce pretty quiet in the AFC Championship match. Under 60.5 receiving yards is 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Kelce to record under 60.5 receiving yards SBK 5/6

Philadelphia Eagles Road to the Super Bowl

The Eagles won 15 of their 18 regular season games, losing three. Here's their road to Super Bowl 25.

Date Stage Opponent Result 6 September, 2024 Week 1 Green Bay Packers W 34-29 16 September, 2024 Week 2 Atlanta Falcons L 21-22 22 September, 2024 Week 3 at New Orleans Saints W 15-12 29 September, 2024 Week 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers L 16-33 13 October, 2024 Week 6 Cleveland Browns W 20-16 20 October, 2024 Week 7 at New York Giants W 28-3 27 October, 2024 Week 8 at Cincinnati Bengals W 37-17 3 November, 2024 Week 9 Jacksonville Jaguars W 28-23 10 November, 2024 Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys W 34-6 14 November, 2024 Week 11 Washington Commanders W 26-18 24 November, 2024 Week 12 at Los Angeles Rams W 37-20 1 December 2024 Week 13 at Baltimore Ravens W 24-19 8 December, 2024 Week 14 Carolina Panthers W 22-16 15 December, 2024 Week 15 Pittsburgh Steelers W 27-13 22 December, 2024 Week 16 at Washington Commanders L 33-36 29 December, 2024 Week 17 Dallas Cowboys W 41-7 5 January, 2025 Week 18 New York Giants W 20-13 12 January, 2025 Playoffs Wild Card Green Bay Packers W 22-10 18 January, 2025 Playoffs Divisional Los Angeles Rams W 28-20 26 January, 2025 Playoffs NFC Championship Washington Commanders W 55-23

Philadelphia Eagles Key Players

Now it's time to take a look a the Eagles' key performers and their associated Super Bowl player props.

Saquon Barkley

The Eagles' running back is a rushing machine. His total of 2005 rushing yards during 2024 was only the ninth time that an NFL player had surpassed the 2000 mark in a regular season. He has added another 442 in the postseason, which makes the 5/61.84 on offer for over 110.5 rushing yards, look worth a bet.

Recommended Bet Barkley to record over 110.5 rushing yards SBK 5/6

Nolan Smith

The linebacker only established himself as a starter for the Eagles this season, after being drafted in 2023. Smith recorded 6.5 sacks during the regular season, but really upped his game in this regard during the playoffs. No other player recorded as many as his four sacks in the postseason and you can back Smith to get the most sacks in the Super Bowl at 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet Back Smith to get the most sacks SBK 5/1

Jalen Hurts

No quarterback scored more rushing touchdowns in 2024 than Hurts, who recorded 14 in 15 games. Some four more followed in the postseason and this ability sees the 26-year-old installed as the second favourite in the Super Bowl touchdown betting. Hurts can be backed at 5/61.84 in the anytime touchdown scorer market.