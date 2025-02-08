Super Bowl 59 Predictions: Odds say Chiefs just fancied but Barkley backed to star

Chiefs narrow favourites to win Super Bowl three-peat

Odds suggest a shootout but close call in New Orleans

Saquon Barkley & Patrick Mahomes lead Super Bowl MVP race

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday 9 February, 23:35 kick-off

Match Odds: 4/51.80 | 1/12.00

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Total Points: 48.5

Who will win Super Bowl 59?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have landed in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl 59 with one of them chasing a historic three-peat and the other thirsty for revenge.

Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs won a thriller two years ago in Arizona, then defended the title last year in Las Vegas. Now it's Jalen Hurts and a familiar foe as Kansas City look to become the first ever NFL side to win three Super Bowls in a row.

No team has even got this far as Andy Reid's side are the first back-to-back champions to make a third straight Super Bowl - and they're just about favourites to win that historic third Super Bowl in a row at 4/51.80.

Nick Sirianni has the more talented roster at his disposal, and the Eagles are just 1/12.00 to win a second Super Bowl in their history and with the spread set at just -1.9 in the Chiefs' favour it's clear the bookmakers are expecting a close call.

How many points will be scored?

We've got an early line of 48.5 total points, which has been eclipsed in just one of the last four Super Bowls, but it was the 38-35 shootout these two played out in 2023. The Chiefs also won went over that mark in 2020 when they beat San Francisco 31-20.

Philly are almost guaranteed a shootout too as their 2018 Super Bowl victory against the Patriots was a 41-33 barnburner, while they also put up 55 points against Washington to book their ticket to New Orleans.

The bookies fancy the second quarter to be the highest of the four at 13/102.30 with the first quarter just about pegged as the lowest scoring at 9/52.80 so we're predicting a slightly cagey opening before the barrage of points hits us.

The Chiefs are 8/52.60 to score in every quarter with the Eagles 15/82.88 to do likewise.

Who will win Super Bowl MVP?

It's usually the quarterback, right? It's 1/21.50 that a quarterback will win the MVP on Sunday, with Patrick Mahomes the MVP favourite at 11/102.11 as he'll undoubtedly be the hero if the Chiefs manage to create history.

It's not the same story with Philly though as Saquon Barkley is their MVP favourite at 11/43.75 ahead of 10/34.33 shot Jalen Hurts given their star running back could well land the league MVP after a stunning season as the focal point of this Eagles attack.

Travis Kelce is next best at 14/115.00 with AJ Brown 30/131.00 as receivers are always in danger of losing out to their quarterbacks if they have a big day through the air.

Defensively, Chris Jones is 60/161.00 for the Chiefs and Jalen Carter 70/171.00 for the Eagles. They're both defensive monsters who can easily wreck a game, but the odds tell you nobody expects them to be able to slow down the offensive talents on the other side of the ball that much.

Who is predicted to score a Super Bowl touchdown?

It's no surprise to see Saquon Barkley as the anytime touchdown favourite at 1/21.50. He's got five in the play-offs but Green Bay did keep him out of the end zone in the wildcard round so there is hope for KC.

Jalen Hurts is 5/61.84 to score a Super Bowl touchdown again. He's a touchdown machine - rushing for three scores in his first Super Bowl and scoring 14 more this regular season.

His nine play-off rushing touchdowns is a record for a quarterback and if they get within two yards that infamous tush push has proved nearly impossible to stop this season.

Travis Kelce is predicted to find the end zone again in the Super Bowl at 6/52.20 as he always seems to show up in the big games, while speedy rookie Xavier Worthy is 7/52.40 to race away to score.

At the same price Kareem Hunt would take a more muscular approach, while Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been impossible to stop once he gets a head of steam up - so 3/14.00 on him will prove popular.

And what about Patrick Mahomes to score a touchdown at 7/24.50 after scoring twice against Buffalo to get his team here.