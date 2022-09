Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tyrrell and Tommy to contest again



The DP World Tour returns to Scotland this week for it's one and only pro-am and our man's back with his comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start...

Steve says: "What you do off the tee here is largely irrelevant but finding greens is important. The shock 2014 winner, Oliver Wilson, ranked in the 60s for Greens In Regulation but that was unusually high and nine of the last ten winners have ranked inside the top-ten for GIR. The last three winners, Danny Willett, Victor Perez, and Lucas Bjerregaard, have all ranked third.

"As many as eight of the last 13 winners have ranked number one for Par 4 Scoring. Last year's runner-up, Tyrrell Hatton, played the par fours better than anyone else but the previous four winners all topped the Par 4 Scoring rankings for the week.

"Given how easily the courses are set up, to accommodate the amateurs in the field, those that contend make lots and lots of birdies. Perez made more than anyone else three years and he was the fourth winner in five years to do so. Joakim Lagergren, who finished alongside Hatton in second last year, made the most 12 months ago...

"The 20/1 about Tommy Fleetwood has to be taken. The Wentworth wobble was a bit discombobulating last time out, but it was his first tournament since his mother died so it's easily forgiven. It must have been quite an emotional week for Tommy given there was no play on Saturday following the death of the queen and I expect him to be there or thereabouts again now back on the links."

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Each-Way Tips: Put your Hatton Tyrrell

Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places for this week's event at the Home of Golf...

Matt says: "In his first three visits to the tournament first pick Tyrrell Hatton was in the latter category, missing the cut every time. But since then his record has been stunning.

"He won by four in 2016 and by three on defence in 2017. He looked set to make it three in a row when leading by one with 18 holes to play in 2018 but ended the week second, a result he repeated last year (when holding the halfway lead). In-between he was 15th in 2019.

"It's a superb record and his record on the DP World Tour is solid too. His last 60 starts at that level have reaped 18 top seven including six wins. He's also finished eighth on another four occasions including last time out in the Italian Open (when he had been 68th after a first round 72)."

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022: Course and current form stats

This popular pro-am event will once again be staged over three top-rate Scottish links so Andy Swales provides the lowdown on them and picks his players to watch...

Andy says: "The three courses vary in character. The Old Course has large undulating greens, wide fairways and little rough, while Carnoustie is a much trickier affair with tighter fairways and more penal hazards.

"Carnoustie usually proves to be the most difficult of the three venues for pros and amateurs alike. Kingsbarns, meanwhile, has large greens and generous fairways and, over the years, has yielded a higher stroke average than the Old Course.

"With all three venues set up to accommodate amateur golfers, the putting surfaces are usually not as fast or as tricky as in professional-only events...

"Shane Lowry tees-up for the first time since winning at Wentworth earlier this month. His links pedigree requires no explanation."

Sanderson Farms Championship: Suh set for Sandersons success

The PGA Tour stops off in Mississippi this week for the Sanderson Farms Championship so read our man's extensive preview ahead of Thursday's start...

Steve says: "There are almost too many course correlations to consider here but the three strongest appear to be Detroit Golf Club, Sedgefield Country Club and Victoria National.

Although they fell back over the weekend, Sanderson winners, Cameron Champ, Peter Malnati and Ryan Armour were all inside the top-ten of the inaugural Rock Mortgage Classic at the Donald Ross designed, Detroit Golf Club, and last year's RMC winner, Cameron Davis, was tied for the lead here with a round to go in 2020. And that renewal of this event provided plenty of evidence to suggest there's a strong link to another Ross-designed course - Sedgefield - home of the Wyndham Championship.

"Sergio Garcia won the Wyndham ten years ago and two other Wyndham winners pressed the Spaniard on Sunday. Brandt Snedeker, the 2018 winner, was matched at a low of 3.55/2, and J.T Poston, the 2019 Wyndham winner, hit a low of 2.526/4...

"This is a tricky event so I'm more than happy to take it easy before the off, but I can't let the tournament start without a wager on the classy 25-year-old, Justin Suh, who was a popular pick two weeks ago when he missed the cut at the Fortinet Championship.

"Prior to that, he won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at the aforementioned Victoria National Golf Club, after a string of good results on that Tour, and he surely has a future on the bigger stage. He's a very fair price at 70.069/1 and whatever he does this week he's one to keep an eye on."

Sanderson Farms Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Mullinax

Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for this week's PGA Tour action in Mississippi starting with a player who won't be far from home...

Dave says: "My first pick is Trey Mullinax. The 30-year-old was born and raised in Alabama and went to college there too. The sigificance of that? It's a neighbouring state of Mississippi, where we are this week, so Mullinax will have an immediate level of comfort.

"It took a while for that to be of use, basically because Mullinax wasn't the player he is now. But last year he fired 70-66-64-68 to finish in fourth spot, just two shots behind winner Burns.

"Asked last year if it was a help having local knowledge of courses similar to this, he replied: 'A hundred percent. Growing up in this kind of rough, these greens, I really enjoy them. These greens are, I mean, heck, they're some of the best we play all year, they're top five for sure.'

"Looking at some of his relevant stats last season, Mullinax was 26th in Birdie Average and 32nd in Par 5 Scoring Average so that provides more logic as to why he would do well here."

Sanderson Farms Championship First-Round Leader Tips: An the man

Next up Dave recommends three to back for first round leader at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Who has the game to start strongly on Thursday?

Dave says: "South Koreans were the stars of the show for the International Team at last week's Presidents Cup and that could just help Byeong Hun An puff his chest out further here. To be honest, that's the bonus angle. An is more than a worthwhile bet on his own.

"After winning his PGA Tour card back, the 31-year-old from Seoul immediately hit the ground running with a fourth place in the Fortinet Championship two weeks ago.

"An opened with a 66 there to sit third after 18 holes while he'd set out with 67s in two of his previous three Korn Ferry Tour events.

"More good news comes via his course form. An was third here on debut in 2019, taking the halfway lead with a pair of 66s (he was eighth after day one)."

Sanderson Farms Championship: Course and current form stats

Andy provides the key course info for the tournament in Mississippi, discusses the players' form and picks his ones to watch...

Andy says: "The Championship layout is actually a composite course, combining nine holes of Dogwood, with nine from Azalea.

"The slick Bermuda grass putting surfaces are certainly challenging, although Jackson remains a low-scoring venue where the average winning score is a little over 19 under par. Water comes into play on six holes at this traditional parkland course.

"During Jackson's centenary celebrations, the course staged its maiden PGA Tour event and has since become a regular on the annual calendar....

"Denny McCarthy, the 29-year-old from Maryland, has a strong record at the Country Club of Jackson but is still awaiting a maiden PGA Tour title. Has played solidly since the start of June."