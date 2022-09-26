</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Each-Way Tips: Put your Hatton Tyrrell
Matt Cooper
26 September 2022
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-each-way-tips-put-your-hatton-tyrrell-260922-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-26T17:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-26T17:46:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/tyrrell hatton 2021 scottish.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour heads to the Home of Golf for this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Main Bet: Tyrrell Hatton 1.5pt each-way @ 16/1 There's nothing quite like the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, an event that is effortlessly brilliant and bonkers. Obviously, it goes without saying that I enjoy the business of watching strangers bunt balls around really big gardens, but I also have to admit that there are times when I wonder about the point of it. And then there is the Dunhill, which takes such fretting and allows it to spiral into an existential crisis. Because it is one thing to have a bad day and wonder why you're watching a French journeyman have a bad day of his own in his quest to save his card (or whatever). It's also a bit weird when the giddy hacking of a bunch of celebrities is tossed into the mix. But it's another kind of crazines entirely to play Musical Statues on the Scottish coast, in driving rain and freezing wind, just so that you don't disturb a logistics billionaire you've never heard of while he scuffs an approach in the direction of that French journeyman. All of which is worth taking into account this week because players can be as befuddled by the prospect of spending six or seven hours with a bunch of naff golfers as we are watching them. Some love the alpha male banter, others would rather stick spoons in their eyes. In his first three visits to the tournament first pick Tyrrell Hatton was in the latter category, missing the cut every time. But since then his record has been stunning. He won by four in 2016 and by three on defence in 2017. He looked set to make it three in a row when leading by one with 18 holes to play in 2018 but ended the week second, a result he repeated last year (when holding the halfway lead). In-between he was 15th in 2019. It's a superb record and his record on the DP World Tour is solid too. His last 60 starts at that level have reaped 18 top seven including six wins. He's also finished eighth on another four occasions including last time out in the Italian Open (when he had been 68th after a first round 72). Next Best: Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ 100/1 I really didn't want to be keen on Matthew Southgate this week. He's a former runner-up at the event who has been in decent nick. I thought his price would reflect that and I could move on. I was also a little wary that his final round 76 in last week's Open de France was the consequence of a fifth week on the road. But he's three figures and I can't miss that for this particular test. He's a member at Carnoustie and loves it in the town with plenty of friends there. He probably knows it better than anyone in the pro field. He's also got winning experience in St Andrews, landing the 2010 Links Trophy. His linksland experience goes further through a minor tour win at Royal St George's, a first experience of contending at this level at Castle Stuart, second at Portstewart, ninth at The Renaissance Club, and 12th at Royal Troon and sixth at Royal Birkdale in the Open. There was also that second in this tournament when he led throughout much of the final round before a late error and the steadiness of Victor Perez pipped him to the title. He started this month playing in the final group on Sunday, seeing Oliver Wilson's victory in Denmark first hand, and if he can marry that experience with memories of the near-miss he can contend again. Final Bet: Sam Bairstow 0.5pt each-way @ 1000/1 A new one with the third pick - someone priced a whopping 1000/1. But I really think Sam Bairstow should not be that price. Okay, I'm not suggesting he could be 150/1 or lower, but this price is enormous. In recent years Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Jordan have enjoyed placing in this event early in their professional careers. They've been aided by a familiarity with the linksland in the amateur careers which preceded their move into the paid ranks. And Bairstow has certainly played well this summer when by the seaside. He finished top 10 in the Lytham Trophy in April, was fourth in the Brabazon Trophy at Saunton in May and runner-up in the Amateur Championship back at Royal Lytham &amp; St Anne's in June. I happened to see him in action at all three and he impressed with his solidity, but most of all his nature which came across as down-to-earth and unflappable. A good example of this was the 18th hole of the Amateur final when he was 6-down. His drive plugged in a bunker and the R&amp;A reporter was taking a very close look on YouTube. Bairstow was untroubled, made a quick quip, smiled, and then made his opponent work for the hole. I was even more impressed when he came out from lunch to stage a fightback that said a lot for his heart. As did the fact that he brushed off that disappointment to qualify for the Open (for a second year in a row). He also made the cut at St Andrews. He went backwards at the weekend but we can give him a break - he'd had a very long week at Royal St George's beforehand in the European Team Championships. He's enjoyed the Home of Golf before this year too - he was fourth in last year's Links Trophy. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Tyrrell Hatton has an excellent record in St Andrews. Dunhill Links Championship</strong>, an event that is <strong>effortlessly brilliant and bonkers</strong>.</p><p>Obviously, it goes without saying that I enjoy the business of watching <strong>strangers bunt balls around really big gardens</strong>, but I also have to admit that there are times when I wonder about the point of it.</p><p>And then there is the Dunhill, <strong>which takes such fretting and allows it to spiral into an existential crisis</strong>.</p><p>Because it is one thing to have a bad day and <strong>wonder why you're watching a French journeyman have a bad day of his own</strong> in his quest to save his card (or whatever).</p><p>It's also a bit weird when the <strong>giddy hacking of a bunch of celebrities is tossed into the mix</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>But it's another kind of crazines entirely to play <strong>Musical Statues on the Scottish coast, in driving rain and freezing wind</strong>, just so that you don't disturb a logistics billionaire you've never heard of <strong>while he scuffs an approach in the direction of that French journeyman</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>All of which is worth taking into account this week because <strong>players can be as befuddled by the prospect of spending six or seven hours with a bunch of naff golfers</strong> as we are watching them.</p><p>Some love the alpha male banter, others would rather <strong>stick spoons in their eyes</strong>.</p><p>In his first three visits to the tournament first pick <strong>Tyrrell Hatton</strong> was in the latter category, missing the cut every time.</p><p>But since then his record <strong>has been stunning</strong>.</p><p><strong>He won by four in 2016 and by three on defence in 2017.</strong></p><p>He looked set to make it three in a row when leading by one with 18 holes to play in 2018 but <strong>ended the week second, a result he repeated last year</strong> (when holding the halfway lead).</p><p>In-between he was 15th in 2019.</p><blockquote> <p>It's a superb record and his <strong>record on the DP World Tour is solid</strong> too.</p> </blockquote><p>His last 60 starts at that level have reaped <strong>18 top seven including six wins</strong>.</p><p>He's also finished eighth on another four occasions including <strong>last time out in the Italian Open</strong> (when he had been 68th after a first round 72).</p><p></p><p><img alt="matthew southgate.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/matthew%20southgate.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="722" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-alfred-dunhill-links-championship-2022/12526588?selectedMixedItem=1198782025" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ 100/1</a></h2><p></p><p>I really didn't want to be keen on <strong>Matthew Southgate</strong> this week.</p><p>He's a former runner-up at the event who has been in decent nick. I thought his price <strong>would reflect that and I could move on</strong>.</p><p>I was also a little wary that his final round 76 in last week's Open de France was the consequence of a <strong>fifth week on the road</strong>.</p><p>But he's <strong>three figures</strong> and I can't miss that for this <strong>particular test</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He's a <strong>member at Carnoustie</strong> and loves it in the town with plenty of friends there. He probably knows it better than anyone in the pro field.</p> </blockquote><p>He's also got winning experience in St Andrews, <strong>landing the 2010 Links Trophy</strong>.</p><p>His linksland experience goes further through a minor tour win at Royal St George's, a first experience of contending at this level at Castle Stuart, <strong>second at Portstewart, ninth at The Renaissance Club, and 12th at Royal Troon and sixth at Royal Birkdale in the Open</strong>.</p><p>There was also that second in this tournament when he led throughout much of the final round before a late error and <strong>the steadiness of Victor Perez pipped him to the title</strong>.</p><p>He started this month playing in the final group on Sunday, seeing Oliver Wilson's victory in Denmark first hand, and <strong>if he can marry that experience with memories of the near-miss he can contend again</strong>.</p><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-alfred-dunhill-links-championship-2022/12526588?selectedMixedItem=1198782025" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Final Bet: Sam Bairstow 0.5pt each-way @ 1000/1</a></h2><p></p><p>A new one with the third pick - someone priced a <strong>whopping 1000/1</strong>.</p><p>But I really think <strong>Sam Bairstow</strong> should not be that price.</p><p>Okay, I'm not suggesting he could be 150/1 or lower, but <strong>this price is enormous</strong>.</p><p>In recent years Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Jordan have enjoyed placing in this event <strong>early in their professional careers</strong>.</p><p>They've been aided by a <strong>familiarity with the linksland</strong> in the amateur careers which preceded their move into the paid ranks.</p><p>And Bairstow has certainly played well this <strong>summer when by the seaside</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He finished <strong>top 10 in the Lytham Trophy</strong> in April, was <strong>fourth in the Brabazon Trophy at Saunton</strong> in May and <strong>runner-up in the Amateur Championship back at Royal Lytham & St Anne's </strong>in June.</p> </blockquote><p>I happened to see him in action at all three and he impressed with his solidity, but most of all his nature which came across as <strong>down-to-earth and unflappable</strong>.</p><p>A good example of this was the 18th hole of the Amateur final when he was <strong>6-down</strong>. His drive plugged in a bunker and the R&A reporter was taking a very close look on YouTube.</p><p>Bairstow was untroubled, made a quick quip, smiled, and then <strong>made his opponent work for the hole</strong>. I was even more impressed when he came out from lunch to stage a fightback that said a lot for his heart.</p><p>As did the fact that he brushed off that disappointment to <strong>qualify for the Open (for a second year in a row)</strong>.</p><p><strong>He also made the cut at St Andrews</strong>. He went backwards at the weekend but we can give him a break - he'd had a very long week at Royal St George's beforehand in the European Team Championships.</p><p>He's enjoyed the Home of Golf before this year too - <strong>he was fourth in last year's Links Trophy</strong>.</p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? 