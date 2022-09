The second tournament of the new PGA Tour season takes place this week in America's Deep South.

The Sanderson Farms Championship will, once again, be staged at the Country Club of Jackson, which is the capital city of Mississippi.

And, for a ninth straight year, the tournament is being held during the American fall.

Course Characteristics

The Country Club of Jackson is a truly rural location, approximately 180 miles north of New Orleans.

Although the club itself has been in existence since 1914, this week's course was designed during the early 1960s and given a significant makeover 14 years ago.

The Championship layout is actually a composite course, combining nine holes of Dogwood, with nine from Azalea.

The slick Bermuda grass putting surfaces are certainly challenging, although Jackson remains a low-scoring venue where the average winning score is a little over 19 under par.

Water comes into play on six holes at this traditional parkland course.

During Jackson's centenary celebrations, the course staged its maiden PGA Tour event and has since become a regular on the annual calendar.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 at Jackson (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.80: CT Pan (10)

68.90: Henrik Norlander (10)

69.06: Denny McCarthy (18)

69.33: Luke List (12)

69.56: Sam Burns (18)

69.56: Kevin Streelman (18)

69.81: Lucas Glover (16)

69.83: Nicholas Lindheim (12)

69.83: Sebastian Munoz (18)

69.90: William McGirt (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Champions at Jackson

Year ... Pos@54 ... Champ (Strokes deficit@54)

`21: 2nd Sam Burns (-1)

`20: 1st Sergio Garcia (0)

`19: 1st Sebastian Munoz (+1)

`18: 1st Cameron Champ (+4)

`17: 1st Ryan Armour (+5)

`16: 3rd Cody Gribble (-1)

`15: 3rd Peter Malnati (-1)

`14: 5th Nick Taylor (-4)

Only one Jackson champion has been outside the top three going into the final round. And just one of these eight winners was more than one-stroke off the pace with 18 holes to play. All previous winners were inside the top 10 thru 36 holes.

Note: Regarding (Strokes deficit@54) -1 = one shot off pace; +4 = leading by four strokes; 0 = joint-leader.



Three To Watch

Denny McCarthy: The 29-year-old from Maryland has a strong record at the Country Club of Jackson but is still awaiting a maiden PGA Tour title. Has played solidly since the start of June.

Taylor Montgomery: After a great year on the Korn Ferry Tour, the 27-year-old made a stunning start to his PGA Tour career by finishing third in the season-opening event at Silverado. This moved him into the world's top 100 for the first time.

Scott Stallings: A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, the 37-year-old is enjoying his best year for almost a decade. The world No 58 has posted five top-10s during the last four months, including runners-up at the second of the three FedEx Cup Play-Off events in August.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves