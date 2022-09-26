</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-nations-league-260922-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Nations League</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/Monday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-germany-and-more-260922-204.html">Monday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Germany and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-top-four-target-for-manchester-united-210922-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Top Four target for Manchester United</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/tony-calvin-ante-post-tips-huge-price-could-be-the-angle-in-the-arc-260922-166.html">Tony Calvin Ante Post Tips: Huge price could be the angle in the Arc</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-storm-to-blow-away-his-rivals-at-newton-abbot-260922-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Storm to blow away his rivals at Newton Abbot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/mondays-most-backed-401-into-41-gamble-over-in-ireland-260922-1057.html">Monday's Most Backed: 40/1 into 4/1 gamble over in Ireland </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-game-31-royals-can-find-top-gear-again-260922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Game 31: Royals can find top gear again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-game-30-royals-underrated-despite-cruise-control-250922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Game 30: Royals underrated despite cruise control</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-fourth-t20-tips-runs-up-front-240922-194.html">Pakistan v England Fourth T20 Tips: Runs up front offer easy trade</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-seoul-tips-nishioka-good-value-to-get-the-better-of-evans-again-260922-169.html">ATP Seoul Tips: Nishioka good value to get the better of Evans again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-seoul-sofia-tel-aviv-tips-djokovic-heavy-odds-on-to-win-in-tel-aviv-260922-778.html">ATP Seoul, Sofia & Tel Aviv Tips: Djokovic heavy odds-on to win in Tel Aviv</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-seoul-tips-munar-looks-short-against-qualifier-watanuki-in-korea-250922-169.html">ATP Seoul Tips: Munar looks short against qualifier Watanuki in Korea</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-each-way-tips-put-your-hatton-tyrrell-260922-721.html">Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Each-Way Tips: Put your Hatton Tyrrell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html">Sanderson Farms Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Mullinax</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/sanderson-farms-championship-2022-players-form-guide-250922-779.html">Sanderson Farms Championship: Course and current form stats</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Bettors back Truss exit in 2022 after pound plunge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Odds about an early Truss exit continue to shorten</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/will-italy-leave-the-eu-italian-election-odds-italy-favourite-to-be-next-country-to-leave-eu-200922-204.html">Italian Election: Italy favourite to be next country to leave EU</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-3-tips-back-rodgers-to-win-legends-battle-with-brady-220922-1063.html">NFL Week 3 Tips: Back Rodgers to win legends battle with Brady</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-2-tips-bradys-bucs-to-strugle-against-saints-140922-1063.html">NFL Week 2 Tips: Brady's Bucs to struggle against Saints</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-1-tips-rams-to-edge-bills-in-big-kick-off-080922-1063.html">NFL Week 1 Tips: Rams to edge Bills in big kick-off</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/british-open-snooker-tips-ronnie-osullivan-favourite-as-2022-event-begins-260922-204.html">British Open Snooker Tips: Ronnie O'Sullivan favourite as 2022 event begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/joe-joyce-v-joseph-parker-tips-juggernauts-power-key-to-a-3-1-knockout-victory-220922-746.html">Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Juggernaut's power key to a 3/1 knockout victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/saul-alvarez-v-gennady-golovkin-iii-tips-canelo-to-settle-the-score-once-and-for-all-150922-746.html">Saul Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III: Canelo to settle the score once and for all</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Sanderson Farms Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Mullinax</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-26">26 September 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Sanderson Farms Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Mullinax", "name": "Sanderson Farms Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Mullinax", "description": "It's the second regular event of the new PGA Tour season and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action in Mississippi...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-26T16:22:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-26T21:57:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Trey Mullinax.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "It's the second regular event of the new PGA Tour season and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action in Mississippi... Main Bet: Trey Mullinax each-way @ [41.0] With tournament history showing back-to-back wins for a bomber, Cameron Champ, and a nudger, Ryan Armour, it's fair to say that no one type of player excels above another at the Country Club of Jackson. In addition, focusing just on winners' stats can be misleading at the par 72. For example, Sam Burns was only 57th in Strokes Gained: Putting when winning last year. Does that mean putting isn't important? Far from it. The next six on the leaderboard 12 months ago ranked 1st, 8th, 6th, 29th, 7th and 9th. Burns was superb from tee-to-green and would have won far more easily had he putted reasonably well too. Compared to PGA Tour average, putting always seems to be of most importance here so that's an obvious area to lean on. Champ makes that an easier sell than Burns having finished 2nd for SG: Putting when lifting the silverware in 2018. Starting from 2014, winning scores read: -16, -18, -20, -19, -21, -18, -19 and -22. Last year seven players shot 20-under or better. The upshot, of course, is that birdie-makers enjoy this test and most of those are made on the four long holes so Par 5 Scoring is another key. One other factor is the weather and it will push 90 degrees at times this week and the humidity will be high. Those familiar with playing on Bermuda grass in hot conditions may have a slight edge Take all that into account and my first pick is Trey Mullinax. The 30-year-old was born and raised in Alabama and went to college there too. The sigificance of that? It's a neighbouring state of Mississippi, where we are this week, so Mullinax will have an immediate level of comfort. It took a while for that to be of use, basically because Mullinax wasn't the player he is now. But last year he fired 70-66-64-68 to finish in fourth spot, just two shots behind winner Burns. Asked last year if it was a help having local knowledge of courses similar to this, he replied: "A hundred percent. Growing up in this kind of rough, these greens, I really enjoy them. These greens are, I mean, heck, they're some of the best we play all year, they're top five for sure." Looking at some of his relevant stats last season, Mullinax was 26th in Birdie Average and 32nd in Par 5 Scoring Average so that provides more logic as to why he would do well here. Mullinax ended last season in great shape after securing a first PGA Tour win when landing the Barbasol Championship in July. That came with a score of -25 to show he can be top dog in a birdie shootout (he also won with -23 on the Korn Ferry in 2020). He followed that victory with fifth in the St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind - another Bermuda course in the south east - and 12th in the BMW Championship. While his overall putting stats aren't great, Mullinax was seventh for SG: Putting on these greens last year and I'm happy to see his MC at the Fortinet two weeks ago as a rust remover. Back the local-ish man at 40/1. Next Best: Mark Hubbard each-way @ [101.0] I put up Mark Hubbard at 80/1 in the Fortinet Championship two weeks ago and am happy to go back in: this time at a three-figure price. Hubbard gave us a decent run in California, firing a Saturday 67 to lie ninth with 18 holes to play. It wasn't to be on Sunday but tied 21st was a decent knock. A big reason for getting him onside was a July run that produced 13th at the John Deere, third at the Barbasol and 4th at the Barracuda. The reason for his inflated odds this week will be down to course form of 51-54-MC-MC, the first two coming in 2014 and 2015, the latter pair in 2019 and 2020. But there are no great secrets to playing this track well and Mullinax had course form of 73-57-WD-MC before his fourth place last year. In theory, Hubbard has the tools to do well here. The 33-year-old is a short hitter but ranked 14th in Par 5 Scoring last season to show that there's more than one way to skin a cat. He's been 50th and 52nd in SG: Putting over the last two seasons and was 14th for SGP at the Fortinet on his latest start so rolls his rock well. Hubbard makes plenty of birdies too- he drained 23 at both the Barbasol and Barracuda - and with home now in Texas he'll be happy playing a Bermuda course in the heat. Next Best: Andrew Putnam each-way @ [81.0] Finally, I'll close with another player who hasn't really made a mark at the Country Club of Jackson... yet. Andrew Putnam doesn't exactly have a poor record having made three of his four cuts and he was in the top 20 after day one each time. But what makes me think he could get really into the mix in 2022? Putnam ranked 38th in Strokes Gained: Putting last season and was one of the best with the flatstick in hand at the close of the campaign. Looking at his numbers, the American was 5th for SGP at the 3M Open, 11th at the St Jude Championship and 3rd at the BMW Championship. His performance at St Jude is of particular interest given the similar conditions. Putnam putted well on the Bermuda greens and was also sharp around them. That helped him finish in a tie for fifth at a tournament that concluded only last month. Putnam's one PGA Tour win came in an event, the Barracuda, based on making birdies (modified stableford scoring system) and he fired 64s at both the 3M Open and the Wyndham towards the back end of last season. Take the 80/1. Davis Riley is a Mississippi local so will have his supporters although he's not done much of late for a 28/1 shot. Is this the week when Sahith Theegala gets a first win? Maybe, but 18/1 looks short. Sam Burns, the 9/1 favourite, has already defended a title in his short career and played far better than his points tally at the Presidents Cup suggested. But I prefer to look further down the odds in a tournament that has thrown up some big-priced winners.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Trey%20Mullinax.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Trey Mullinax.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Trey Mullinax.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Trey Mullinax.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Trey Mullinax.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American Trey Mullinax"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Trey Mullinax is Dave's best bet</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590?selectedMixedItem=1197673832" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022\/12526590?selectedMixedItem=1197673832","entry_title":"Sanderson Farms Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Mullinax"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590?selectedMixedItem=1197673832">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Sanderson%20Farms%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Make%20it%20Mullinax&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html&text=Sanderson%20Farms%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Make%20it%20Mullinax" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's the second regular event of the new PGA Tour season and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action in Mississippi...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Mullinax ended last season in great shape after securing a first PGA Tour win when landing the Barbasol Championship in July. That came with a score of -25 to show he can be top dog in a birdie shootout (he also won with -23 on the Korn Ferry in 2020)." <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590?selectedMixedItem=1197673832">Back Trey Mullinax each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><strong></strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fortinet-championship-2022/12522562"><strong>Main Bet: Trey Mullinax each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>With tournament history showing back-to-back wins for a bomber, Cameron Champ, and a nudger, Ryan Armour, it's fair to say that <strong>no one type of player excels above another</strong> at the Country Club of Jackson.</p><p>In addition, focusing just on winners' stats can be misleading at the par 72.</p><blockquote> <p>For example, Sam Burns was only 57th in Strokes Gained: Putting when winning last year. Does that mean putting isn't important? Far from it. The next six on the leaderboard 12 months ago ranked 1st, 8th, 6th, 29th, 7th and 9th.</p> </blockquote><p>Burns was superb from tee-to-green and would have won far more easily had he putted reasonably well too.</p><p>Compared to PGA Tour average, <strong>putting always seems to be of most importance</strong> here so that's an obvious area to lean on.</p><p>Champ makes that an easier sell than Burns having finished 2nd for SG: Putting when lifting the silverware in 2018.</p><p><span> Starting from 2014, winning scores read: -16, -18, -20, -19, -21, -18, -19 and -22. <strong>Last year seven players shot 20-under or better</strong>.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span>The upshot, of course, is that birdie-makers enjoy this test and most of those </span><span>are made on the four long holes so Par 5 Scoring is another key.</span></p> </blockquote><p>One other factor is the weather and it will push 90 degrees at times this week and the humidity will be high. Those familiar with <strong>playing on Bermuda grass in hot conditions</strong> may have a slight edge</p><p>Take all that into account and my first pick is <strong>Trey Mullinax</strong>.</p><p>The 30-year-old was born and raised in Alabama and went to college there too. The sigificance of that? It's a<strong> neighbouring state of Mississippi</strong>, where we are this week, so Mullinax will have an immediate <strong>level of comfort</strong>.</p><p>It took a while for that to be of use, basically because Mullinax wasn't the player he is now.</p><blockquote> <p>But last year he fired 70-66-64-68 to finish in fourth spot, just two shots behind winner Burns.</p> </blockquote><p>Asked last year if it was a help having local knowledge of courses similar to this, he replied: "A<span> hundred percent. Growing up in this kind of rough, these greens, I really enjoy them. These greens are, I mean, heck, they're some of the best we play all year, they're top five for sure."</span></p><p><span>Looking at some of his relevant stats last season, Mullinax was <strong>26th in Birdie Average</strong> and <strong>32nd in Par 5 Scoring Average</strong> so that provides more logic as to why he would do well here.</span></p><p><span>Mullinax <strong>ended last season in great shape</strong> after securing a <strong>first PGA Tour win</strong> when landing the Barbasol Championship in July. That came with a score of -25 to show he can be<strong> top dog in a birdie shootout</strong> (he also won with -23 on the Korn Ferry in 2020).</span></p><p><span>He followed that victory with <strong>fifth in the St Jude Championship</strong> at TPC Southwind - another Bermuda course in the south east - and 12th in the BMW Championship.</span></p><p><span>While his overall putting stats aren't great, Mullinax was <strong>seventh for SG: Putting on these greens last year</strong> and I'm happy to see his MC at the Fortinet two weeks ago as a rust remover.</span></p><p><span>Back the local-ish man at 40/1.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fortinet-championship-2022/12522562"><strong>Next Best: Mark Hubbard each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="100/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">101.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>I put up <strong>Mark Hubbard</strong> at 80/1 in the Fortinet Championship two weeks ago and am happy to go back in: this time at a three-figure price.</p><p>Hubbard gave us a decent run in California, firing a Saturday 67 to lie <strong>ninth with 18 holes to play</strong>. It wasn't to be on Sunday but tied 21st was a decent knock.</p><blockquote> <p>A big reason for getting him onside was a July run that produced 13th at the John Deere, third at the Barbasol and 4th at the Barracuda.</p> </blockquote><p>The reason for his inflated odds this week will be down to course form of 51-54-MC-MC, the first two coming in 2014 and 2015, the latter pair in 2019 and 2020.</p><p>But there are <strong>no great secrets to playing this track well </strong>and Mullinax had course form of 73-57-WD-MC before his fourth place last year.</p><p>In theory, Hubbard has the <strong>tools to do well</strong> here.</p><p>The 33-year-old is a short hitter but ranked <strong>14th in Par 5 Scoring</strong> last season to show that there's more than one way to skin a cat.</p><p>He's been 50th and 52nd in SG: Putting over the last two seasons and was 14th for SGP at the Fortinet on his latest start so <strong>rolls his rock well</strong>.</p><p>Hubbard <strong>makes plenty of birdies too</strong>- he drained 23 at both the Barbasol and Barracuda - and with home now in Texas he'll be happy playing a Bermuda course in the heat.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fortinet-championship-2022/12522562"><strong>Next Best: Andrew Putnam each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Finally, I'll close with another player who hasn't really made a mark at the Country Club of Jackson... yet.</p><p><strong>Andrew Putnam</strong> doesn't exactly have a poor record having made three of his four cuts and he was in the <strong>top 20 after day one</strong> each time.</p><p>But what makes me think he could get really into the mix in 2022?</p><blockquote> <p>Putnam ranked 38th in Strokes Gained: Putting last season and was one of the best with the flatstick in hand at the close of the campaign.</p> </blockquote><p>Looking at his numbers, the American was 5th for SGP at the 3M Open, 11th at the St Jude Championship and 3rd at the BMW Championship.</p><p><strong>His performance at St Jude is of particular interest</strong> given the similar conditions. Putnam putted well on the Bermuda greens and was also sharp around them. That helped him finish in a<strong> tie for fifth</strong> at a tournament that concluded only last month.</p><p>Putnam's one PGA Tour win came in an event, the Barracuda, based on making birdies (modified stableford scoring system) and he <strong>fired 64s</strong> at both the 3M Open and the Wyndham towards the back end of last season.</p><p>Take the 80/1.</p><p><strong>Davis Riley</strong> is a Mississippi local so will have his supporters although he's not done much of late for a 28/1 shot.</p><p>Is this the week when<strong> Sahith Theegala</strong> gets a first win? Maybe, but 18/1 looks short.</p><p><strong>Sam Burns</strong>, the 9/1 favourite, has already defended a title in his short career and played far better than his points tally at the Presidents Cup suggested.</p><p>But I prefer to look further down the odds in a tournament that has <strong>thrown up some big-priced winners</strong>.</p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Dave's P/L for 2022/23</h2> <p>Staked: £60<br>Returned: £60<br>P/L: +£0<p>Previous:<br>2021/2022 P/L: -£315.35<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590?selectedMixedItem=1197673832">Back Trey Mullinax each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590?selectedMixedItem=1197673832">Back Mark Hubbard each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="100/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">101.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590?selectedMixedItem=1197673832">Back Andrew Putnam each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590?selectedMixedItem=1197673832" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022\/12526590?selectedMixedItem=1197673832","entry_title":"Sanderson Farms Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Mullinax"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590?selectedMixedItem=1197673832">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Sanderson%20Farms%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Make%20it%20Mullinax&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fsanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html&text=Sanderson%20Farms%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Make%20it%20Mullinax" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sanderson-farms-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-mullinax-260922-719.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-each-way-tips-put-your-hatton-tyrrell-260922-721.html">Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Each-Way Tips: Put your Hatton Tyrrell</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/tyrrell hatton 2021 scottish.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/tyrrell%20hatton%202021%20scottish.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-magnificent-migliozzi-hauls-in-hojgaard-250922-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Magnificent Migliozzi hauls in Hojgaard </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Guido Migliozzi Open de France.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Guido%20Migliozzi%20Open%20de%20France.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-open-de-france-tips-rasmus-roars-to-the-front-in-paris-220922-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hojgaard's lead trimmed to one </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/george coetzee portugal 2021.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/george%20coetzee%20portugal%202021.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/open-de-france-long-odds-golf-tips-welsh-form-points-to-superb-scrambler-sami-210922-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Welsh form points to superb scrambler Sami</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sami Valimaki putting 956.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sami%20Valimaki%20putting%20956.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/presidents-cup-2022-dave-tindalls-best-bets-for-quail-hollow-190922-719.html">Presidents Cup 2022: Dave Tindall's best bets for Quail Hollow</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Presidents Cup symbol.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Presidents%20Cup%20symbol.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1664232649" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Sanderson Farms Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Mullinax
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket