Southampton 2.111/10 v Nottm Forest 3.953/1, the Draw 3.613/5

19:30

Alex Keble says: "Nathan Jones' inexperience managing in the unique tactical environment of a bottom-half Premier League club is showing, and mixing badly with a very young squad. It leaves Southampton vulnerable to any team able to show aggression and assertiveness in their attacking football - which Nottingham Forest ought to be able to do in this six-pointer following their second-half performance against Chelsea.

"Steve Cooper has gone into a very deep defensive formation since his new contract but it is time to open up a bit now that Forest have found a foothold. As soon as they pushed at Chelsea they dominated, providing a platform for a more attacking display at St. Mary's. Should Forest focus on quick distribution to Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi they can target Jones's full-backs, who continue to look overstretched. Fulham scored twice from crosses, as did Brighton."

Leeds 2.6813/8 v West Ham 2.8415/8, the Draw 3.55

19:45



Max Liu says: "Under pressure West Ham manager David Moyes has never lost away from home against Leeds United in the Premier League in four previous visits (W3 D1). More pertinently, however, the Hammers have lost their last five Premier League matches and Moyes is the favourite in the next manager to leave market.

"Leeds were well discplined in their 0-0 draw with Newcastle last time out but have conceded three goals in each of their last three home Premier League games. It's difficult to see a West Ham team, that have scored only 13 times all season, adding to that run but we do expect both teams to score."

Inter 2.486/4 v Napoli 3.1511/5, the Draw 3.55

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "Sitting top of the table unbeaten after 15 rounds of the season, Napoli - boasting Serie A's most prolific attack and its third best defence - will want to return with another positive result, but a visit to San Siro is never easy.

"Inter sit four places below Luciano Spalletti's men, who bounced back with wins over Bologna and Atalanta to keep them in the race to finish in the Champions League places.

"With all that in mind and noting that two of the last three meetings between these sides has ended in a draw, the tip here is to back Inter v Napoli to end as a draw."



Crystal Palace 3.412/5 v Tottenham 2.35/4, the Draw 3.613/5

20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Andy Schooler says: "Tottenham have a good record against Palace, winning 15 of 26 Premier League meetings, but it would take a brave punter to back them at 2.3 to win this match after what we saw at the weekend.

"Conte and his staff will doubtless be doing everything that can to get Dejan Kulusevski back on the pitch - he's a major creator and has five assists in 10 league games so far.

"He'll be needed after Bryan Gil failed to grab his chance against Villa. Richarlison remains out and he's now joined on the sidelines by the suspended Yves Bissouma. Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura are both doubts again.

"Palace welcome back James Tomkins from suspension but left-back Tyrick Mitchell remains banned - that's perhaps an area Kulusevski can exploit, if fit."