Fighting Forest to hold struggling Saints

Southampton v Nottingham Forest - Wednesday 19:30

These clubs haven't met for more than a decade so the form they bring into the match is more significant than the history between them. The standout stat is that Southampton have won fewer home points than any other Premier League side this season (6), while Forest have won fewer away points than anyone else (2).

Forest arrive buoyed by their 1-1 draw with Chelsea but the Tricky Trees have failed to score in any of their last six on the road. Saints have lost both their matches since the restart and new manager Nathan Jones needs a result. Everything points to a low-scoring draw.

Back the Draw & Under 2.5 goals @ 3.67

Whites to extend Hammers' losing streak

Leeds v West Ham - Wednesday 19:45

Under pressure West Ham manager David Moyes has never lost away from home against Leeds United in the Premier League in four previous visits (W3 D1). More pertinently, however, the Hammers have lost their last five Premier League matches and Moyes is the favourite in the next manager to leave market.

Leeds were well discplined in their 0-0 draw with Newcastle last time out but have conceded three goals in each of their last three home Premier League games. It's difficult to see a West Ham team, that have scored only 13 times all season, adding to that run but we do expect both teams to score.

Back Leeds & BTTS? 'Yes' @ 4.24

Kane can inspire Spurs resurgence

Crystal Palace v Tottenham - Wednesday 20:00

With just two wins in seven in the Premier League Spurs need to get their season back on track. Part of the problem has been conceding first as Tottenham have fallen two goals behind in four of their last five away Premier League games (W1 D1 L2). They have, however, avoided defeat in their last two (3-2 vs Bournemouth, 2-2 vs Brentford) and we think they can do so here.

Crystal Palace won this fixture 3-0 last season, although Spurs were under a different manager then. The Eagles won 2-0 at Bournemouth on New Year's Eve but, prior to that, lost 3-0 at home to Fulham. Spurs need leadership and, with Harry Kane involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Palace, we're backing him to provide it from the front.

Back Tottenham Double Chance, BTTS? 'Yes' & Kane to score or assist @ 3.28

Emery to edge battle of Spanish bosses

Aston Villa v Wolves - Wednesday 20:00

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui and Aston Villa's Unai Emery have already faced off once this season in LaLiga, with Emery's Villarreal drawing 1-1 with Sevilla in September. It's the first time ever that two managers have faced in both the Premier League and LaLiga in the same season.

Villa will be determined to take three points in front of their own fans after the team showed what they could do on the road by winning 2-0 at Spurs. Wolves won away to Everton in Lopetegui's first match but Villa are more streetwise and Ollie Watkins, who's been involved in at least one goal in his last three home Premier League appearances, should cause plenty of problems.

Back Aston Villa and Watkins to score @ 3.57

City have tools to leave Chelsea feeling blue

Chelsea v Man City - Thursday 20:00

It remains to be seen whether or not Graham Potter will get the time to bed in his methods at Chelsea but, as it stands, his side look ill-equipped to deal with a Man City side that have only lost one of their last 25 away Premier League matches (W18 D6).

City were disappointed to draw 1-1 at home with Everton at the weekend but the champions usually bounce back immediately. Erling Haaland has seven goals in his six away Premier League appearances and we'll back him to strike as City win to nil.