Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

Stephen Tudor: "You know you're had a stonking start with your new club when the BBC run a feature inspired by it, recalling the greatest ever Premier League debuts. Simply put, the Dutchman ran the show at Molineux, scoring, assisting for Erling Haaland, and dinking one of the most delightful pre-assists witnessed for a long time.

"A substantial 47 chances created for AC Milan in Serie A last season reveals this was no fluke while 10 league goals is a testament to his ability to ghost into the attacking third. This weekend Manchester City entertain Spurs, and with high-scoring thrillers a staple of this fixture who's to say the 27-year-old doesn't register another goal involvement or two."

Recommended Bet Back Reijnders to assist SBK 10/3

Mark Stinchcombe: "Brentford only conceded two goals from set-pieces last season - the best in the league - yet it took just five minutes for a Forest striker to score from a corner! Not the best start in your first ever managerial job for former set piece coach Keith Andrews.

"Indeed it got worse as they found themselves 3-0 down by half-time. No ground saw more goals last season than the Bees' Gtech Community Stadium with 75 in 19 games (3.95 per-game), and despite the departure of Bryan Mbuemo and the likely absence of Yoane Wissa, the likes of Thiago, Kevin Schade and new club record signing Dango Ouattara can contribute. Aston Villa didn't show up at Villa Park last weekend but 69% of their away games went Over 2.5 goals last season."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Brentford v Aston Villa EXC 1.87

Mark O'Haire: "Returning to Turf Moor - where Burnley enjoyed an unbeaten home record in 2024/25 (recording 15/23 shutouts) - the Clarets will be extra eager to get their first points on the board, particularly against a relegation rival in Sunderland. Parker's charges are 2.34 to post top honours, though a more attractive option can be found via the Sportsbook.

"The Sportsbook makes Burnley Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals an 11/10 chance, a price that holds plenty of appeal. This option gives us the 0-0 and 1-1 stalemates, as well as the 1-0 or 2-0 home victories - 65% of last season's Turf Moor tussles ended in one of those four results, including a goalless game against Sunderland."

Recommended Bet Back Burnley Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals @ SBK 11/10

The Opta Stat:

"Wolves have never lost in five Premier League away games against Bournemouth (W3 D2), making the

Cherries the side they've faced most often on the road without defeat in the competition.

"Antoine Semenyo has netted a brace in each of his last two Premier League appearances, having only

scored more than once in one of his first 80 matches in the competition. "

Recommended Bet Back BTTS and Semenyo to score SBK 11/4

Mike Norman: "The Gunners didn't impress in beating Manchester United but that's a game that is never going to be easy as your opening game of the season, and Mikel Arteta's men defended well to keep a clean sheet despite United posing plenty of attacking threat.

"Leeds did impress against Everton however, especially in the first half, but despite registering 21 shots just two of those - excluding the penalty - were on target and they recorded an xG from open play of less than 1.0. However, they defended superbly and restricted the Toffees to an xG from open play of just 0.06.

"So my gut feeling for this game is that Arsenal will very likely get the win, but they won't win big. I envisage Daniel Farke's men defending well and keeping it tight without posing too much threat of their own. Seven of Arsenal's last eight wins on home soil in the Premier League last season witnessed three goals or fewer and that's how I'm going to play this game."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal & Under 3.5 Goals SBK 20/21

EFL football tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "Charlton were one of the favourites for relegation this season, yet Nathan Jones' side have made a fantastic start to the campaign and are yet to be breached. Inevitably, they aren't going to have it all their own way this campaign, yet the Welshman's insistence on work rate, effort and fitness will give them an advantage over many sides. They restricted both Watford and Bristol City to just one shot on target in 90 minutes, and they will not let Leicester have time on the ball.

"Marti Cifuentes' side were defeated by Preston last weekend, which followed an unconvincing performance against an unprepared Sheffield Wednesday. Leicester have several players who have been linked with moves away, and many of them do not look committed to the cause. They managed a paltry two efforts on target at Deepdale, and another underwhelming performance could potentially follow."

Recommended Bet Back Charlton Draw No Bet SBK 31/20

Alan Dudman: "Like McFadden and Whitehead, there ain't no stopping Crewe at the moment and their title price has contracted after an epic beginning and you can now back the Alex at 12/1 instead of the pre-season price of 25/1 in the League Two Winner market. I still think that's a bit of a goer.

"The Alex were troublesome and untrustworthy last term with eight home losses and eight draws on the road. This term it is WWWW beating Salford, Accrington, Crawley and Fleetwood. Such is their manner at the moment, Fleetwood were thumped 4-1 on their own patch on Tuesday. Crewe have some good players - intelligent with the ball and ones that move and make space, and that's been the highlight of many of their goals thus far."

Recommended Bet Back Crewe SBK 17/10

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Marcus Rashford made his La Liga debut as a second-half substitute, but it's perhaps telling that Ferran Torres was chosen ahead of him in the starting XI, with Robert Lewandowski injured. If Rashford is going to get a starting spot under coach Hansi Flick, the England international is going to have to earn it.

"Newly-promoted Levante aren't likely to offer up much more resistance than Mallorca here. They opened their season with a 2-1 defeat at Alaves, and the Segunda Division champions haven't beaten Barca since 2019. The Catalans have won six of the clubs' last eight meetings.

"I'm going to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine a Raphinha goal with a Lamine Yamal assist at 7/2. Yamal set up 16 goals across the league and the Champions League last term, while Raphinha netted 31 times across those two competitions. Remember, Yamal doesn't have to directly set up Raphinha for the bet to land."