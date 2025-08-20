Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures

Derby vs Bristol City - Robins to capitalise on the Rams' defensive woes

Friday, 20:00

It's been a poor start for Derby with John Eustace's men surprisingly open and chaotic at the back. With a fair amount of summer upheaval, it was always going to take a bit of time to click; however, they cannot afford to drop too many more points at Pride Park. The good news for Derby fans is that Rhian Brewster could be involved for the first time since joining the club; however, Owen Beck, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Curtis Nelson will not be involved. The hosts allowed Coventry to take 20 shots last weekend, 15 of which came inside the box. They also fell to pieces against Stoke in the final minutes, and Bristol City will provide a decent challenge on Friday evening.

Gerhard Struber's side were unable to follow up their opening day heroics as they were restricted by a resolute Charlton side at Ashton Gate. Struber's side have plenty of attacking quality, and they should be able to ask questions of Derby's backline. Jason Knight and Max Bird will be facing their former employers, and they could make the difference in the middle of the park.

Recommended Bet Back Bristol City Draw No Bet SBK 8/11

Charlton vs Leicester - Addicks to out-battle the Foxes Saturday, 12:30 Charlton were one of the favourites for relegation this season, yet Nathan Jones' side have made a fantastic start to the campaign and are yet to be breached. Inevitably, they aren't going to have it all their own way this campaign, yet the Welshman's insistence on work rate, effort and fitness will give them an advantage over many sides. They restricted both Watford and Bristol City to just one shot on target in 90 minutes, and they will not let Leicester have time on the ball. Marti Cifuentes' side were defeated by Preston last weekend, which followed an unconvincing performance against an unprepared Sheffield Wednesday. Leicester have several players who have been linked with moves away, and many of them do not look committed to the cause. They managed a paltry two efforts on target at Deepdale, and another underwhelming performance could potentially follow. Recommended Bet Back Charlton Draw No Bet SBK 31/20

Hull vs Blackburn - Tigers to down Rovers at the MKM Saturday, 12:30 Despite being tipped to struggle this season, Hull have made a decent start and are yet to lose. Sergej Jakirovic's side still needs a few reinforcements; however, they have the ingredients of a decent squad with John Lundstram and Oli McBurnie looking like excellent additions. Lundstram ran the show against Oxford last weekend, whilst McBurnie showed that he still possesses those poacher's instincts with a last-minute strike to win the game. Hull deservedly won the game, and they should be able to take that confidence into this weekend's contest. Blackburn haven't had the easiest start to the season, although the manner of last weekend's defeat was a real suckerpunch. Val Ismael's side were also knocked out of the EFL Cup and appear to be low on confidence. An away win appears unlikely. Recommended Bet Back Hull to Win SBK 23/20

Swansea vs Watford - points shared in potentially low-margin affair Saturday, 12:30 Swansea won't be giving much away this season. They look well-coached under Alan Sheehan and with the arrival of Marko Stamenic plus further incomings expected, the fans are extremely satisfied with the start they have made. They capitalised on Sheffield United's woes last week to deservedly win 1-0. The Swans aren't likely to create a ton of chances, yet they will prevent the opposition from doing so. Watford got off the mark at Vicarage Road last weekend with a 2-1 victory over QPR. The club had high hopes for Luca Kjerrumgaard, and he duly delivered last weekend. Kwadwo Baah has also looked lively, and the Hornets will ask questions of the Swans' defence. For all of their quality in the final third, Paulo Pezzolano's men may end up feeling frustrated and settling for a point. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 23/10

Birmingham vs Oxford - Blues' unbeaten start to continue Saturday, 15:00 Birmingham have made the step up to the Championship seamlessly and got their first victory last weekend against Blackburn. Chris Davies' side have faced just three shots on target so far and restricted Ipswich to very few chances on the opening weekend. Brum also have an abundance of attacking weapons, and although they haven't fully clicked in the final third yet, Jay Stansfield has shown his quality and Keshi Anderson has impressed on the left. Oxford have suffered consecutive defeats and have looked a little off the pace. The margin of defeat masked a poor performance last weekend, and they look short in midfield with neither Will Vaulks nor Cameron Brannagan appearing to be 100% fit. On a positive note, Will Lankshear and Tyler Goodrham both looked lively going forward, and the visitors should offer a bit of a threat in the final third. Oxford are still missing key players and I expect the hosts to take advantage of that Recommended Bet Back Birmingham to Win and Over 1.5 Goals SBK 8/11 Norwich vs Middlesbrough - Boro's defence to be finally breached Saturday, 15:00 It's been a mixed bag for Liam Manning at Norwich, however, the Canaries looked far better last weekend as they put in a clinical performance at Fratton Park. The Norwich squad is still adapting to Manning's demands, and the 3-4-2-1 appears to be working well. Josh Sargent has stolen the headlines; however, Pape Diallo has slotted straight into the side and has shown ample quality so far. Middlesbrough are yet to concede a Championship goal; however, Josh Coburn's header hit both posts for Millwall last weekend, and they are unlikely to enjoy such good fortune this time around. Nevertheless, Boro look well-coached and they have a nice balance in midfield with the combination of Hayden Hackney and Aidan Morris. They are only likely to get stronger as the season progresses. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 7/10

Sheffield United vs Millwall - Lions to target Blades' defensive deficiencies Saturday, 15:00 It's been a less-than-adequate start for Ruben Selles at Sheffield United. The sale of Anel Ahmedhodzic has left them short in defence and they continue their hunt for a new centre back. One of their targets appears to be Millwall's Japhet Tanganga, who could be lining up against the Blades this weekend. The Blades were far too open against Bristol City on the opening weekend and then struggled against low-scoring Swansea seven days later. Sheffield United's squad is too strong to be at the bottom end of the table; however, they must address the obvious gaps in their XI. Millwall were beaten by Middlesbrough last weekend; however, the scoreline probably flattered the visitors, and fans shouldn't be overly alarmed by the result. This is exactly the sort of match in which Alex Neil's side can be dangerous and they will be looking to use their power to trouble the Blades' undercooked backline. They are missing Alfie Doughty for an extended period of time; however, Zak Sturge looks like an adequate replacement, without the deliveries. I expect the Bermondsey side to take something back to the capital. Recommended Bet Back Millwall Double Chance Win or Draw SBK 4/5

Preston vs Ipswich - More Milutin magic at Deepdale Saturday, 15:00 Preston are unbeaten in their two matches so far and they look dangerous at Deepdale. Manager Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping to celebrate a year in charge of the Lilywhites with an unlikely victory against title favourites Ipswich. It may be the right time to face the Tractor Boys with Kieran McKenna's side having looked a little disjointed, and further signings expected at Portman Road before the end of the window. PNE striker Milutin Osmajic has contributed heavily to their unbeaten start, chalking up a non-penalty xG of 1.93. He's had six shots, four of which have landed on target, and he is happy to cause chaos. He could be the man to truly test the visitor's backline. Recommended Bet Back Milutin Osmajic Anytime Goalscorer SBK 10/3 Coventry vs QPR - Lampard's men to build on last weekend's success Saturday, 15:00 Coventry have taken 38 shots across their first two games with Frank Lampard's men carrying on where they left off last season. They can be a little one-dimensional, especially when facing teams who are able to prevent crosses coming into the box; however, they can take advantage of poor defences, and they should enjoy coming up against QPR's depleted backline.

The visitors have been forced to name a makeshift back four in each of their opening two games so far, and although the injuries are starting to ease, they still won't be at full strength for this one. At the other end of the field, QPR look exciting and will fashion opportunities, which should result in an entertaining 90 minutes. Recommended Bet Back Over 1.5 Coventry goals SBK 8/11

Southampton vs Stoke - No clean sheets at St.Marys Saturday, 15:00 It's hard to know what to make of Southampton at this early stage of the season with Will Still's side having left it late against Wrexham and then drawn 1-1 with Ipswich in a fairly underwhelming affair. There is still work to do on the south coast, and many more departures are expected, so perhaps it's unfair to judge them until September. Either way, they look a little susceptible at the back, and they could be tested by a Stoke side who have started brightly. Mark Robin's side have benefitted from facing troubled Sheffield Wednesday and a Derby side who are lacking bodies at the back. Nevertheless, they've looked dangerous going forward with Divin Mubama and Million Manhoef combining well and Sorba Thomas providing ammunition from wide areas. They should get on the scoresheet. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 9/10

West Brom vs Portsmouth - Entertaining contest at the Hawthorns Saturday, 15:00 West Brom have made a positive start to the season under Ryan Mason. Isaac Price has been a contributing factor with the attacking midfielder thriving in the ten role behind summer signing Aune Heggebo. With Tom Fellows also catching the eye, WBA aren't short of attacking talent, and they will test Pompey's defence on Saturday afternoon. Portsmouth were beaten last weekend, although they hit the bar and were denied a penalty. John Mousinho's side aren't afraid to attack the opposition, and the addition of Adrian Segecic looks like a savvy move. Furthermore, the imminent arrival of Josh Knight from Hannover will help offset the losses of Abu Kamara and Callum Lang, both of whom are facing a spell on the sidelines. I expect the visitors to play their part in an entertaining contest. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 19/20