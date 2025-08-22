Kevin Hatchard's European Tips: Ex-Eagle to light up Bundesliga opener

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Premier League Matchday 2 preview

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Friday 22 August, 19:30

Live on BBC iPlayer

Bayern Munich begin the Bundesliga season as defending champions, but they still have a significant amount of work to do to be ready to challenge for the top honours. Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Eric Dier and Mathys Tel have all left, Jamal Musiala has suffered another injury, and the acquisitions of defensive chief Jonathan Tah and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz don't cover all the gaps.

While last week's 2-1 win over Stuttgart in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup was a step in the right direction, the remaining ten days of the transfer window will probably dictate whether Bayern can make serious progress in the Champions League. A shock appendectomy for summer signing Tom Bischof has further thinned the ranks, young talent Paul Wanner pushed through a move to PSV, while moves for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade and Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku have stalled.

Friday's opponents RB Leipzig have their own problems. Star striker Benjamin Sesko has joined Manchester United, Xavi wants to join Chelsea, and young coach Ole Werner is talented but is certainly a risk. Leipzig looked particularly vulnerable in transition during last weekend's 4-2 win at fourth-tier Sandhausen in the DFB Pokal, and they twice went behind in the opening exchanges.

That vulnerability can be exposed by what is still an excellent Bayern attack, and I'll back Michael Olise to score here at a generous 7/52.40. The former Crystal Palace star netted and assisted the last time Bayern faced Leipzig, and he scored 12 league goals in all. The French international also netted three goals at the Club World Cup.

Recommended Bet Back Michael Olise to score SBK 7/5

Levante v Barcelona

Saturday 23 August, 20:30

Live on Premier Sports

Barcelona made a strong start to the season last weekend as they demolished Mallorca 3-0. It didn't do any harm that the hosts had two men sent off, but Lamine Yamal delivered another outstanding display. He teed up Raphinha for an early strike, and later slammed home an unstoppable drive to put the icing on the cake.

Marcus Rashford made his La Liga debut as a second-half substitute, but it's perhaps telling that Ferran Torres was chosen ahead of him in the starting XI, with Robert Lewandowski injured. If Rashford is going to get a starting spot under coach Hansi Flick, the England international is going to have to earn it.

Newly-promoted Levante aren't likely to offer up much more resistance than Mallorca here. They opened their season with a 2-1 defeat at Alaves, and the Segunda Division champions haven't beaten Barca since 2019. The Catalans have won six of the clubs' last eight meetings.

I'm going to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine a Raphinha goal with a Lamine Yamal assist at 7/24.50. Yamal set up 16 goals across the league and the Champions League last term, while Raphinha netted 31 times across those two competitions. Remember, Yamal doesn't have to directly set up Raphinha for the bet to land.

Recommended Bet Back Lamine Yamal to produce an assist and Raphinha to score SBK 7/2

Inter v Torino

Monday 24 August, 19:45

Last season was one of extraordinary frustration for Inter. They were smashed 5-0 by PSG in the Champions League final, suffering a record-breaking defeat in the showpiece. They were pipped to the Serie A title on the final day by Napoli and their former boss Antonio Conte, and they lost in the Coppa Italia semi-finals to their old foes Milan.

To make matters worse, the Nerazzurri saw highly-rated coach Simone Inzaghi defect to Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal. Former Inter defender Christian Chivu has come in from Parma as Inzaghi's replacement, and it's fair to say the jury is out. It's also been a disappointing summer in the transfer market - forward Ange-Yoan Bonny is an interesting pick-up from Parma, but a move for Atalanta's Ademola Lookman has ground to a halt.

At least you can always rely on Lautaro Martinez to deliver. The Inter captain scored 12 Serie A goals and a further nine in the Champions League last term, and he also netted twice at the Club World Cup. El Toro's record against Torino is pretty impressive, with five strikes in 13 meetings.

Torino finished safely in mid-table last term, but they lost twice to Inter in the league last season, conceding five goals in the process. Il Toro also lost home and away to champions Napoli, and they ended the campaign with a run of five defeats in seven.

It's not the most imaginative bet, but I'll back Lautaro Martinez to score at any time at 11/102.11.