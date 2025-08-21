Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 2

Opta stats and a tip for every Premier League match this weekend

Best bets for the big games including Newcastle v Liverpool

West Ham v Chelsea

Friday 22 August, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Chelsea have won five of their last seven Premier League meetings with West Ham United (D1 L1). The Hammers have won just two of their nine home Premier League matches under Graham Potter (D3 L4),

picking up nine points.

"Chelsea have gone three Premier League games without shipping a goal. João Pedro has attempted 2+ shots in four of his last seven Premier League appearances, including two on his league debut for Chelsea against Crystal Palace."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea, Pedro 2+ shots & BTTS 'No' SBK 2/1

Man City v Tottenham

Saturday 23 August, 12:30

Live on TNT

The Opta Stat:

"The last four Premier League meetings between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad have

produced 21 goals (9 for City, 12 for Spurs), with the away side netting at least twice in all four."

The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score 2 or more goals

Brentford v Aston Villa

Saturday 23 August, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford are winless in their last six league games against Aston Villa (D2 L4), and haven't kept a clean

sheet in any of their eight Premier League meetings with the Villans.

"Aston Villa mustered just three shots in their MD1 0-0 draw with Newcastle United, their fewest in a

Premier League match since May 2024 (2 vs Brighton). Across MD1, Villa ranked 20th for shots and

expected goals (0.20) of all Premier League sides."

The Betfair Bet: Back Villa and under 3.5 goals @ 7/42.75

Bournemouth v Wolves

Saturday 23 August, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Wolves have never lost in five Premier League away games against Bournemouth (W3 D2), making the

Cherries the side they've faced most often on the road without defeat in the competition.

"Antoine Semenyo has netted a brace in each of his last two Premier League appearances, having only

scored more than once in one of his first 80 matches in the competition. "

The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS and Semenyo to score @ 11/43.75

Burnley v Sunderland

Saturday 23 August, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Sunderland have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight league games against Burnley, including each

of the last three in a row.

"Burnley boss Scott Parker has taken charge of 27 home Premier League matches previously with Fulham

and Bournemouth, winning just five of those games (D4 L18). His teams have scored just 16 goals at

home, comfortably the lowest goals per game ratio of any manager with 10+ home games in the

competition (0.59)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Sunderland Double Chance and Under 2.5 goals @ 11/102.11

Arsenal v Leeds

Saturday 23 August, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 42 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W37 D5), since

a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in November 2010. In 10 of his last 12 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, Declan Rice has attempted 2+ shots."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal -1 and Rice 2+ shots SBK 6/4

Everton v Brighton

Sunday 24 August, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"This will be the first ever competitive game at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium. Just one of the 10 clubs to

have played at two different permanent home grounds in the Premier League have lost their first such

game at their new home (W5 D4), with Southampton going down 2-0 to Chelsea at St Mary's in August

2001.

"Brighton are now unbeaten in their last four visits (W3 D1) to Everton. The Seagulls ended last season with two away wins on the bounce."

The Betfair Bet: Back the draw @ 23/103.30

Crystal Palace v Nottm Forest

Sunday 24 August, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Crystal Palace have never won in 10 previous Premier League meetings with Nottingham Forest (D6 L4). Morgan Gibbs-White has four goal involvements in his last four Premier League games for Nottingham Forest (2 goals, 2 assists), while creating 2+ chances in four of his last six league games."

The Betfair Bet: Back Forest double chance and Gibbs-White score or assist @ 7/42.75

Fulham v Man Utd

Sunday 24 August, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester United have won each of their last eight Premier League away games against Fulham - they've

never won nine in a row against an opponent in their league history.

"The last four Premier League meetings between Fulham and Man Utd have seen a winning goal scored in

the 78th minute or later, with all six goals in games between the teams in the last two seasons coming in

the second half. It was one of only two fixtures played four times across 2023-24 and 2024-25 without a

first half goal, along with Everton vs West Ham."

The Betfair Bet: Back Draw/Man Utd @ 9/25.50

Newcastle v Liverpool

Monday 25 August, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Liverpool have won five of their last seven away Premier League games against Newcastle (D2) and have

gone 1-0 down in each of their last two visits to St James' Park before recovering to win (2-1 in 2023-24)

and draw (3-3 in 2024-25).!

The Betfair Bet: