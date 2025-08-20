Alan Shearer Exclusive: Isak's agent has made a right mess for Newcastle

Shearer blames Isak agent for "f***ing mess"

Situation isn't good for the player or the club

Could Isak play for Newcastle again? Get Alan's views

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Isak's agent has made a f***ing mess

What a f***ing mess Alexander Isak's agent has made. If I was Isak, I'd get sack the agent immediately, because he was meant to be giving Isak advice when he signed a six-year deal at Newcastle with no get out clause in 2022.

It's ridiculous to say [as Isak claimed] that someone said he would be able to get out of the contract at the end of the season. Really? I mean, come on.

Isak is being given bad advice

Newcastle have released a statement saying that promises were not broken, or promises were never made. I've always said there are two sides to every story, but my feelings are exactly the same: Isak has gone about it in the wrong way.

I get that he might want to join a huge football club in Liverpool. I understand that, and I understand that they're regularly going to be competing for trophies. But we also need to know, who promised him? What did they promise him? When did they promise him, if that is the case? Newcastle have totally denied that.

I'd also ask, who's advising Isak? He signed his six-year contract without a release clause in it. That is his doing, that is his agent's doing. They should have had a get out clause in the contract.

He's being given bad advice and the way he's going about it is wrong.

Isak situation doesn't benefit anyone

Releasing this statement last night has thrown flames onto the fire and he didn't need to do that. I get that we needed to hear his side of the story, and we've heard that now, and I'm not saying I don't believe him or I don't believe Newcastle, I'm just saying it's very, very messy for him and for the football club. It doesn't benefit anyone.

It's not the right way of going about things to get out of a football club. There are ways and means of doing it. As far as I'm aware, he still hasn't put in a written transfer request. Is there a reason for that?

I don't know whether it's still the case that, if you put in a transfer request, you lose out financially because you don't get bonuses. Is that a thing that he perhaps should look at? But whatever he's doing and saying, and whoever's advising him, for me, it's not the right way.

Newcastle fans are right to be angry

I totally get why Newcastle fans are angry, and I totally understand it. There's a lot of anger, there's a lot of frustration, because we all come and go, fans come and go, players come and go, but the one constant that doesn't is the football club. That's far more important than anyone, any individual, any player has ever been and ever will be.

It's their football club, it's their community, it's what they do, it's what they love, it's what they pay their money for. So, understandably, there's a lot of anger, and I totally get that when someone says they don't want to play for their club. It would happen at any other football club, not just Newcastle. It's happened before and it'll happen again, and those fans would feel exactly the same.

Now, I understand the frustration from the Liverpool fans' point of view, but they would feel exactly the same if one of their players was behaving like Isak. It doesn't sit right with me, I don't like it. I don't like what Yoane Wissa's doing at Brentford, even if Newcastle are to sign him.

It's not a good look on a player or an agent, to not train and not go out and play when you have a contract behind you. It's not a good way to behave.

Isak transfer depends on Newcastle signing players

My view is the same as it was three or four weeks ago. If Newcastle can get players in to replace him, and if Newcastle receive a bid they want to accept, then Isak's move to Liverpool may happen.

If that doesn't happen, then he stays, and it becomes really messy. If Liverpool want him, then they put in an offer Newcastle will accept, and if Newcastle can get two players in, because that's what they need, one to replace Isak and one to replace Wilson, then fine.

They've been trying to do that for the past four or five weeks and haven't been able to do it. Whether they can do that in the next 10 days is doubtful, but there's still time.

I think we're just sat here guessing, but last night's statement hasn't done Isak any favours whatsoever in terms of trying to get Newcastle onside or forcing them into a decision. I think they'll just go the opposite way.

There's still a small chance Isak will play for Newcastle again

I said a couple of days ago that if - and it is a big if - Isak were to apologise and get back into the group before the end of the transfer window, then there would be a way back for him. But if he's still here after the transfer window, I can't see how you come back from that. He clearly wants to get out and is willing to do anything to make it happen.

The club and Eddie Howe have been clear that what they want is to have a world class player back in their squad for however long. Maybe that's a season but, whatever it is, Isak needs to be playing football. He can't sit and rot in the reserves for six to 12 months.

It's a very, very messy situation and it's not helping anyone, least of all Eddie and the players, which is the most important thing.