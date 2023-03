Two tips for Man City v Liverpool including 30/1 shot

Bad Man Betting's boosted Der Klassiker Bet Builder

Man City 1.674/6 v Liverpool 5.69/2, the Draw 4.47/2

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Paul Higham says: "There's a lot riding on Haaland's fitness, after all you're talking about a man who has scored six hat-tricks at the Etihad and had just five home games without a goal - we've just not seen scoring like this before.

"City are 4/7 favourites and should be even if the Norwegian nightmare doesn't play, with Liverpool 4/1 and the draw priced up at 10/3.

"Goals are usually a given in this fixture, with Liverpool's 1-0 win at Anfield in October the only one of the last eight to see either team keep a clean sheet.

"It was also one of just two out of the last 10 meetings to have under 3.5 goals in the game, with these two big guns regularly smashing in the goals when going toe-to-toe. City have had eight of 13 home league games go over 3.5 goals this season."

Back BTTS Yes & over 3.5 goals @ 7/4

Stephen Tudor says: "It'll be feisty, we've had 23 cards in the last five at the Etihad and a plethora of fouls, and nobody fouls more in this Liverpool side than Fabinho - he's nailed on to get pinged twice by referee Simon Hooper, while Rodri is also an automatic selection.

"And Nunez at 21/10 for two fouls has to go in - he's had two fouls in four of his last six outings and in a big game like this that shouldn't be a problem.

"Then, the cherry on the top of the icing on the cake, Trent Alexander-Arnold to hit the target just once at 13/5 as he looks to impress following his England omission.

"He's had plenty of question marks again, some justified some not, but City play open, give plenty of chances on the break, he'll be on free kicks and most importantly desperate to put on a show."

Back Rodri, Fabinho, Nunez 2+ fouls & Alexander-Arnold 1+ shot on target @ 30/1

Preston 2.166/5 v Blackpool 4.1, the Draw 3.3512/5

12:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

NTT20 Podcast says: "Blackpool have lost their last six away league games, last losing more consecutively between December 2013 and February 2014 with eight.

"They've lost all five on the road since Mick McCarthy, with McCarthy also losing his final four away league games as Cardiff manager in 2021. The last Championship manager to lose 10 consecutive away games was Graeme Jones in 2019-20 with Luton (11 in a row).

"They are looking to complete their first league double over rivals Preston since the 1973-74 campaign, although their hosts Preston are hoping to win consecutive home games against Blackpool for the first time since 1989, having won 1-0 in this game last season."

Back Preston and over 1.5 goals @ 8/5

Arsenal 1.330/100 v Leeds 12.011/1, the Draw 6.411/2

15:00

Opta Stat: "Since a 0-0 draw in their first Premier League away game against Arsenal in February 1993, Leeds haven't drawn or kept a clean sheet in any of their subsequent 13 league visits to the Gunners (W3 L10), shipping 31 goals in total.

"Indeed, Arsenal have won their last six Premier League games, their joint-longest such run under Mikel Arteta. They last won seven in a row between August and October 2018 under Unai Emery."

Back Arsenal win, Arsenal most corners & Leeds most cards @ 8/5

Chelsea 1.728/11 v Aston Villa 5.85/1, The Draw 4.03/1

17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Dave Tindall says: "Chelsea are out at 50 to bank a top four finish and 7.6 for the more realistic task of making the top six.

"They go into the weekend still down in 10th place but six points from Villa and Liverpool could theoretically see them jump to sixth spot.

"The nine teams beneath Aston Villa are all involved in a relegation fight and the Villa Park heirarchy will feel justified that they decided to cut Steven Gerrard's tenure short.

"Villa are still in the bottom half but they're 11 points clear of Crystal Palace in 12th and it's pretty clear that Unai Emery has done an excellent job."

Back Havertz to score and Chelsea win @ 3.25

Bayern 1.538/15 v Dortmund 6.05/1, the Draw 5.39/2

17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "By sacking Julian Nagelsmann and appointing Thomas Tuchel, Bayern decided to twist rather than stick, and while I think the record champions have wasted an opportunity to build something lasting under Nagelsmann, I can see the logic of hiring a coach that has participated in two of the last three Champions League finals.

"Much has been made of Borussia Dortmund's positive form in 2023, and while their results in the league have been highly impressive (they have won nine and drawn one of their ten league matches), their performances against Chelsea in the Champions League were perhaps a little more instructive when it comes to their level.

"There's no doubt that coach Edin Terzic has found a consistency and solidity that looked to have eluded BVB heading into the World Cup break, but this trip to Munich is the acid test."

Back Bayern & BTTS @ 13/10

Juventus 1.454/9 v Hellas Verona 9.89/1, the Draw 4.77/2

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "The international break came at a time when Juventus had found arguably their best form of the season, winning four consecutive matches before the season went on pause for two weeks.

"Indeed, the Bianconeri have only lost one of their last 12 games in all competitions while also winning 11 of their last 12 home games against Hellas Verona.

"It is important to note that there have been under 2.5 goals in 10 of Verona's last 12 games and, armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Juventus to win and under 2.5 goals, a market that is currently available at odds of 9/2."

Juventus and under 2.5 goals 9/2

Elche 10.519/2 v Barcelona 1.374/11, The Draw 5.59/2

20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Dan Fitch says: "Barcelona head into their match against Elche with a twelve point lead at the top of LaLiga.

"Before the recent international break, Barca won a crucial El Clasico at the Camp Nou, coming back from being a goal down to win 2-1, with Franck Kessie scoring a last-gasp winner.

"Following the trip to Elche, Xavi's team will host Real Madrid again, in the second-leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, holding a 1-0 advantage.

"Elche are rock bottom of LaLiga and have lost four of their last six games (W1 D1). "