De Bruyne the key to unlock leaky Reds defence

Salah has 10 goal involvement in last 10 v City

Haaland can be used to back 14/1 Bet Builder

Back huge 30/1 Bet Builder shot on a trio of fouls and Alexander-Arnold

The Premier League is back with a bang with Manchester City and Liverpool starring in the early kick-off on Saturday lunchtime after the international break.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have gone head-to-head for the title over the last few years, but it's just City challenging this time around as they look to put some pressure on leaders Arsenal.

The Reds head along the M62 just scrapping to even get into the top four, which looking at their fixture list coming up looks like a tough ask.

Liverpool won 1-0 at Anfield back in October but City are favourites to get their own back, so let's take a look at some Bet Builder options for the big game of the weekend.

Slick City sink travel sick Reds Bet Builder

Let's get the stats out of the way first - just three away wins and 13 away goals for Liverpool this season and just one win in 12 league trips to the Etihad doesn't make for good reading for visiting fans.

City have banged in 23 goals during a six-game winning streak with five clean sheets, while Liverpool have drawn a blank in four of their last five away games, so going on recent form a City win to nil is likely.

Teams have played through Liverpool far too easily away from home and with Kevin De Bruyne playing more through balls than anyone else in the division the Belgian's eyes will light up as he lays on another City goal.

Back City to win to nil, De Bruyne assist & City most corners @ 10/1

All-in on Haaland Bet Builder

Erling Haaland gets his own personal Bet Builder here for a couple of reasons, one because his scoring exploits this season have been bananas, but also because of doubt over his fitness for the game.

He scored against Liverpool at the third time of asking in the Carabao Cup tie here and given he's scored 42% of City's goals this season he'll surely find the net again should he play against the Reds' dodgy away defence.

He's 12/1 for a hat-trick here and considering he's got six already at the Etihad this season, but we'll temper expectations and take him for 'just' the two goals here, but also throw in a couple of fouls too as he's given one away in all three games against Liverpool this season and he'll be revved up for this one.

Back City to win, Haaland 2+ goals & 2+ fouls @ 14/1

Salah to strike against City - again - Bet Builder

Liverpool do generally play better against the better sides, and the big hope for Klopp's side is that City will attack them, and therefore leave plenty of room behind if they can spring on the break as they did at Anfield.

You have to think Liverpool need to score first to win here, it'll set the game up nicely for them to use their counter-attacking pace, plus City have only lost one of the last 51 league games they've scored first in.

And you also have to think that a Liverpool win will be accompanied by a Mohamed Salah goal, as the Egyptian has scored in all three games against City this season to take his tally to seven goals in his last 10 games against them - adding three assists for good measure.

He scored and assisted against City in the Community Shield, one of five games where he's doubled up this season - and he did it in both games for Egypt during the international break.

Back Liverpool to win & Salah to score and assist @ 27/1

Shots all round in a shootout Bet Builder

We've had goals galore in this fixture recently, with eight of the last 10 meetings having at least four goals in, so why not more of the same on Saturday?

It was only 1-0 at Anfield but they had 29 shots between them and missed some big chances so we'll get at least three goals here, with usual suspects Salah and De Bruyne to have a hand in one each.

Darwin Nunez is always good for a shot on target, Jack Grealish will have to step up in Phil Foden's absence and Ilkay Gundogan's late runs into the box always cause Liverpool problems - he's had three shots on target in his last two against the Reds.

Over 2.5 goals, Salah & De Bruyne goal or assist & Nunez, Grealish & Gundogan 1+shot on target @ 25/1

The big one Bet Builder

Right, so lets go for the big one, a huge price for a trio of foulers and just one single solitary shot on target from a player with a point to prove.

It'll be feisty, we've had 23 cards in the last five at the Etihad and a plethora of fouls, and nobody fouls more in this Liverpool side than Fabinho - he's nailed on to get pinged twice by referee Simon Hooper, while Rodri is also an automatic selection.

And Nunez at 21/10 for two fouls has to go in - he's had two fouls in four of his last six outings and in a big game like this that shouldn't be a problem.

Then, the cherry on the top of the icing on the cake, Trent Alexander-Arnold to hit the target just once at 13/5 as he looks to impress following his England omission.

He's had plenty of question marks again, some justified some not, but City play open, give plenty of chances on the break, he'll be on free kicks and most importantly desperate to put on a show.

He could well pick up an assist here, but instead I fancy him to have a pop at goal at least a couple of times, with only one needed to test Edison to help us land a big one.