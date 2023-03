City have lost just one of last 12 home league games v Liverpool

Eight of the last 10 meetings have had over 3.5 goals in

Value in Nunez shots on target odds

City looking to put pressure on Arsenal

The Premier League schedulers have had a nightmare again putting this five-star fixture in the Saturday lunchtime slot just after an international break, but it's still a huge game whenever it's played as Man City look to pile more pressure back on Arsenal in the title race.

It's usually a nice fixture for the hosts as well, as good as Liverpool have been over the last few years they've won just once at the Etihad in the last 12 league visits - and not since 2015.

Pep Guardiola's side are 6/5 to pip odds-on favourites Arsenal to the title and they've shown before they can produce long winning runs down the stretch.

They were cranking into top gear just before the break with 23 goals scored and five clean sheets in a six-game winning run.

Two key injuries are a worry - Phil Foden will be out for a while after appendix surgery, while 42-goal phenomenon Erling Haaland is touch and go with a groin problem after smashing in nine goals in his last three games.

Reds aiming to end rotten season on a high

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have had a miserable season and face an uphill battle to even finish in the top four with a tough run of fixtures coming up - which is all a far cry from last year's epic quadruple challenge.

Stuffing Man Utd 7-0 at Anfield then losing at Bournemouth just about sums this season up - they've taken just 12 points from 13 away league games and with 30 won at home that's the biggest difference in the league.

Translation - they're a soft touch on the road.

They've got problems everywhere and scoring away from home is one of them, just 13 goals all season with six of the seven times they've drawn a blank coming away from Anfield.

Klopp's seen them win just three away league games (fewer than Southampton and Leicester) and lose seven (the same as Everton) to illustrate just how bad they've been on their travels. They can, and will, raise their game for this one but it looks a tough ask.

Always a game full of goals

There's a lot riding on Haaland's fitness, after all you're talking about a man who has scored six hat-tricks at the Etihad and had just five home games without a goal - we've just not seen scoring like this before.

City are 4/7 favourites and should be even if the Norwegian nightmare doesn't play, with Liverpool 4/1 and the draw priced up at 10/3.

Goals are usually a given in this fixture, with Liverpool's 1-0 win at Anfield in October the only one of the last eight to see either team keep a clean sheet.

It was also one of just two out of the last 10 meetings to have under 3.5 goals in the game, with these two big guns regularly smashing in the goals when going toe-to-toe. City have had eight of 13 home league games go over 3.5 goals this season.

Back both teams to score & over 3.5 goals @ 7/4

Both teams to score here is 4/6 with over 3.5 goals priced at 13/8 and it's a double that will prove popular.

Plenty of options for scorers

Tactically it'll be similar to the Anfield game with Liverpool sitting and looking to frustrate and use their immense power and pace on the break.

Even in such a bad season teams rarely go at Liverpool and leave such space in behind but City will have no problems being the aggressors.

And that game had Anfield saw both teams have glorious chances so even a repeat performance is unlikely to have a repeated low-scoring result.

Haaland is still 4/6 to score despite his fitness concerns, and if he can't play then City lose the supplier of 42% of their league goals this season - with Julian Alvarez, who is 7/5 to score, left to fill the void.

Mohamed Salah will once again lead Liverpool's charge after scoring in all three games against City this season, taking him to seven goals in the last 10 against them. It makes the 11/4 on him scoring again look particularly attractive.

Back Darwin Nunez 2+ shots on target @ 13/5

Given how Liverpool have been cut open in away games this season, Kevin De Bruyne's 11/10 anytime assist price is also worth noting - as he's supplied more through balls than anyone else in the league.

With City big favourites there's a touch of value about Liverpool players, especially Darwin Nunez if he is fit to start as expected, with the 13/5 on him having 2+ shots on target in mind.

The Uruguayan has a goal, an assists and 11 shots against City in one full game and 51 minutes worth of sub appearances. He's only hit the target twice but it should have really been much more, and he's been getting better as the season goes on.

He can cause City a headache regardless of the result, and land a decent value play by testing Edison a couple of times.