kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Bad Man Betting's Bayern Munich v Dortmund Tips: Bellingham backed in 8/1 Bet Builder</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/bad-man-betting/">Bad Man Betting</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-31">31 March 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Bad Man Betting's Bayern Munich v Dortmund Tips: Bellingham backed in 8/1 Bet Builder", "name": "Bad Man Betting's Bayern Munich v Dortmund Tips: Bellingham backed in 8/1 Bet Builder", "description": "@BadManBetting is back for Betfair and heading to Germany for the biggest match in Europe this weekend. They have analysed their stats packs and the Traders ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bad-man-bettings-bayern-munich-v-dortmund-tips-bellingham-backed-in-8-1-der-klassiker-bet-builder-310323-1225.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bad-man-bettings-bayern-munich-v-dortmund-tips-bellingham-backed-in-8-1-der-klassiker-bet-builder-310323-1225.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-31T13:49:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-31T14:50:00+01:00", "articleBody": "@BadManBetting is back for Betfair and heading to Germany for the biggest match in Europe this weekend. They have analysed their stats packs and the Traders have boosted their selections into a 8/1 Bet Builder... Last seven Der Klassikers saw over 2.5 goals Bellingham and Sane backed for shots Card bet completes 8/1 boosted Bet Builder Don't miss Der Klassiker The international break is over and big-time club football returns. And let me tell you, it's back with a bang this weekend. We're being spoiled with Manchester City v Liverpool taking place early Saturday afternoon, followed by Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live on Sky Sports in the evening. The latest instalment of Der Klassiker is set to be a classic and, with Thomas Tuchel taking charge of the German champions for the first time against his former club, it's not to be missed. As things stand, Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga and just a single point separates them and Bayern in second. I envision goals, cards and chances aplenty. Everything you want when considering a match for a Bet Builder. Fixture screams goals The first selection is over 2.5 goals. This fixture absolutely screams goals. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are two of the best three sides in the Bundesliga when it comes to the average number of goals per match. Bayern are currently averaging 3.96 goals per match and it's 3.44 for Dortmund. The exciting thing is that both Bayern and Dortmund have upped their goal statistics over the last couple of months. Across their last eight Bundesliga matches, Bayern have averaged 4.13 goals per game and it was 3.75 for Dortmund. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/fc-bayern-mnchen-vs-borussia-dortmund/954910/"] This season's first Der Klassiker finished all square at 2-2 in Dortmund. Bayern had led 2-0 before throwing it away in the last 15 minutes. Interestingly, the last seven consecutive meetings between these two had over 2.5 goals scored. Leroy Sane 1+ shots on target The next selection is Leroy Sane to have a shot on target and it's a generous price at [1.36]. It's not a huge price, but it looks that way when you compare him with the likes of Mane, Gnabry and Choupo-Moting. Sane is averaging 3.58 shots per 90 minutes for Bayern this season with 1.45 per 90 hitting the target. He's had 24 shots on target despite only starting 15 matches in the league, only Gnabry has had more. Sane had a couple of shots during the 2-2 draw between Bayern and Dortmund earlier in the season. One of them hit the target for the second goal of the match. Jude Bellingham 1+ shots Jude Bellingham is a great addition for a single shot. Just to be clear, this is just a shot, it doesn't need to be on target. So, whether an effort goes into the net, or into Row Z, it'll be counted as a winner regardless. Bellingham has had 46 shots in the league so far this season, that's more than every other Borussia Dortmund player. He's averaging 2.00 shots per 90 minutes, and he's had at least one shot in 14 of his last 15 appearances in all competitions for club and country. Emre Can to be carded Lastly, the final selection is Dortmund's holding midfielder Emre Can to be carded during the game. Can has picked up five yellows cards in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season, and he's averaging 1.40 fouls committed per 90 minutes. He missed Dortmund's last league match through suspension, and now he's free to start collecting cards again. Bayern's attacking line will likely include the likes of Coman, Muller and Sane, who will also cause Can problems. Can was busy in the first of this season's meetings, finishing the match with five tackles, two fouls, and a yellow card to his name. <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><a href="https://twitter.com/BadManBetting" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@BadManBetting</a><span> is back for Betfair and heading to Germany for the biggest match in Europe this weekend. They have analysed their stats packs and the Traders have boosted their selections into a 8/1 Bet Builder...</span></p></div> They have analysed their stats packs and the Traders have boosted their selections into a 8/1 Bet Builder...</span></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Last seven Der Klassikers saw over 2.5 goals</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bellingham and Sane backed for shots</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3602546&bid=9809&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.354351723%7C54233168"><strong>Card bet completes 8/1 boosted Bet Builder</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Don't miss Der Klassiker</h2><p></p><p>The international break is over and big-time club football returns. And let me tell you, it's <strong>back with a bang</strong> this weekend.</p><p>We're being spoiled with <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-city-v-liverpool-betting-tips-five-bet-builders-for-the-big-game-priced-from-10-1-to-30-1-310323-1063.html">Manchester City v Liverpool</a> taking place early Saturday afternoon, followed by <a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3602546&bid=9809&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.354351723%7C54233168"><strong>Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund</strong></a> live on Sky Sports in the evening.</p><p>The latest instalment of <strong>Der Klassiker is set to be a classic</strong> and, with Thomas Tuchel taking charge of the German champions for the first time against his former club, it's not to be missed.</p><p>As things stand, Dortmund are top of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199751263">the Bundesliga</a> and just a single point separates them and Bayern in second.</p><p>I envision goals, cards and chances aplenty. Everything you want when considering a match for a <a href="https://www.badmantipster.com/predictions/bet-builder-stats-packs/">Bet Builder</a>.</p><h2>Fixture screams goals</h2><p></p><p>The first selection is <strong>over 2.5 goals</strong>. This fixture absolutely screams goals.</p><p>Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are two of the best three sides in the Bundesliga when it comes to the average number of goals per match. <strong>Bayern are currently averaging 3.96 goals per match</strong> and it's 3.44 for Dortmund.</p><p>The exciting thing is that both Bayern and Dortmund have upped their goal statistics over the last couple of months. Across their last eight Bundesliga matches, Bayern have averaged 4.13 goals per game and it was <strong>3.75 for Dortmund</strong>.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#F50007;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000094599839455961185690000005469392046317061025_" style="fill:#F50007;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000168823113164409378560000007161664803069942454_" style="fill:#F50007;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_69_"> <g> <polygon id="_x31_3_00000058571500553991622990000006669175630614890139_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" points="175.1,206.2 54.9,206.2 54.9,207.2 175.1,207.2 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_2_00000183238599633233258720000004564376174282025637_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" points="174.6,191.2 55.4,191.2 55.3,192.2 174.7,192.2 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_1_00000065047261234453230500000016239085341675663038_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" points="174.2,176.2 55.8,176.2 55.8,177.2 174.2,177.2 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_0_00000062180779356696599010000013709694519715344017_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" points="173.7,161.2 56.3,161.2 56.3,162.2 173.7,162.2 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x39__00000143613593428928082740000008782119715112325261_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" points="173.3,146.2 56.7,146.2 56.7,147.2 173.3,147.2 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x38__00000145736950262239262790000011372404277707850426_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" points="172.8,131.1 57.2,131.1 57.2,132.1 172.8,132.1 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x37__00000121280687220565676850000003447271389081266851_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" points="172.3,116.1 57.7,116.1 57.6,117.1 172.4,117.1 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x36__00000038407537237051571550000005299142589842412460_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" points="171.9,101.1 58.1,101.1 58.1,102.1 171.9,102.1 "></polygon> <path id="_x35__00000158728959590067430220000011982645424854455707_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" d="M170.1,86.1H59.9 c0,0.3-0.1,0.7-0.1,1h110.5C170.2,86.8,170.2,86.4,170.1,86.1z"></path> <path id="_x34__00000036930032279436584360000000996526742053757872_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" d="M169.1,71.1H60.9c0,0.3,0,0.7,0,1 h108.1C169.1,71.7,169.1,71.4,169.1,71.1z"></path> <path id="_x33__00000124884403749125556620000006834871909590421901_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" d="M170.1,56H59.9 c0.1,0.3,0.1,0.7,0.2,1h109.8C170,56.7,170,56.4,170.1,56z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000008123040163004125640000011986710251501934014_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" d="M177.7,41H52.3 c0.3,0.3,0.6,0.7,0.9,1h123.6C177.1,41.7,177.4,41.4,177.7,41z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000109029397285789492560000016688523126209857470_" style="fill:#FAFAFA;" d="M175.1,27h-34.3 c0.3-0.3,0.5-0.7,0.8-1h31.2C173.6,26.3,174.3,26.7,175.1,27z M88.4,26H57.2c-0.8,0.3-1.6,0.7-2.3,1h34.3 C88.9,26.7,88.7,26.3,88.4,26z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>FC Bayern München</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000004506651596420995370000005674171353228010898_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000017481803904164145240000001342227488054808738_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <path id="_x35__43_" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__46_" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__49_" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__52_" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <rect x="90.3" y="74.2" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" width="47.2" height="57.9"></rect> <rect x="93.8" y="52" transform="matrix(6.123234e-17 -1 1 6.123234e-17 10.7328 217.0893)" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" width="40.2" height="102.3"></rect> </svg> <h3>Borussia Dortmund</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">FC Bayern München</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Bayern München</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">FC Augsburg</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Bayern München</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Paris Saint-Germain</span></li> <li><span class="team">VfB Stuttgart</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">FC Bayern München</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Bayern München</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">1. FC Union Berlin</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Mönchengladbach</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">FC Bayern München</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">1. FC Köln</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Schalke 04</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">RB Leipzig</span></li> <li><span class="team">TSG 1899 Hoffenheim</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Hertha BSC</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>FC Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund</strong> Saturday 01 April, 18:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/fc-bayern-mnchen-vs-borussia-dortmund/954910/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>This season's first Der Klassiker finished all square at 2-2 in Dortmund. <strong>Bayern had led 2-0 before throwing it away</strong> in the last 15 minutes. Interestingly, the last seven consecutive meetings between these two had over 2.5 goals scored.</p><h2>Leroy Sane 1+ shots on target</h2><p></p><p>The next selection is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bayern-munich-v-dortmund/32180584">Leroy Sane to have a shot on target</a> and it's a generous price at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.36</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/11</span></b>. It's not a huge price, but it looks that way when you compare him with the likes of Mane, Gnabry and Choupo-Moting.</p><p><strong>Sane is averaging 3.58 shots per 90 minutes</strong> for Bayern this season with 1.45 per 90 hitting the target. He's had 24 shots on target despite only starting 15 matches in the league, only Gnabry has had more.</p><p><img alt="Leroy Sane Bayern.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Leroy%20Sane%20Bayern.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Sane had a <strong>couple of shots during the 2-2 draw between Bayern and Dortmund</strong> earlier in the season. One of them hit the target for the second goal of the match.</p><h2>Jude Bellingham 1+ shots</h2><p></p><p>Jude Bellingham is a great addition for a single shot. Just to be clear, this is <strong>just a shot</strong>, it doesn't need to be on target. So, whether an effort goes into the net, or into Row Z, it'll be counted as a winner regardless.</p><p><strong>Bellingham has had 46 shots</strong> in the league so far this season, that's more than every other Borussia Dortmund player. He's averaging 2.00 shots per 90 minutes, and he's had at least one shot in 14 of his last 15 appearances in all competitions for club and country.</p><h2>Emre Can to be carded</h2><p></p><p>Lastly, the final selection is Dortmund's holding midfielder Emre Can to be carded during the game.</p><p><strong>Can has picked up five yellows cards</strong> in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season, and he's averaging 1.40 fouls committed per 90 minutes. He missed Dortmund's last league match through suspension, and now he's free to start collecting cards again.</p><p>Bayern's attacking line will likely include the likes of Coman, Muller and Sane, who will also cause Can problems. Can was busy in the first of this season's meetings, finishing the match with <strong>five tackles, two fouls, and a yellow card</strong> to his name.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the boosted Bet Builder @</p> <a target="_blank" href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3602546&bid=9809&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.354351723%7C54233168" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">8/1</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet </strong>when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder </strong>on<strong> </strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB020423">Newcastle v Manchester United</a><strong> </strong>on Sunday.<strong> You must opt-in. </strong>T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3602546&bid=9809&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.354351723%7C54233168">Back the boosted Bet Builder @ 8/1</a></strong></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-6-101122-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Granit Xhaka Arsenal pre season 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Granit%20Xhaka%20Arsenal%20pre%20season%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-an-112-treble-featuring-championship-action-111122-35.html">The Daily Acca: An 11/2 treble featuring Championship action</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/John%20Eustace.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/hoffenheim-v-wolfsburg-tips---goal-hungry-like-the-wolves-101122-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Goal-hungry like the Wolves</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/niko_kovac_2021.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/niko_kovac_2021.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbad-man-bettings-bayern-munich-v-dortmund-tips-bellingham-backed-in-8-1-der-klassiker-bet-builder-310323-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbad-man-bettings-bayern-munich-v-dortmund-tips-bellingham-backed-in-8-1-der-klassiker-bet-builder-310323-1225.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a 