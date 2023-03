Last seven Der Klassikers saw over 2.5 goals

The international break is over and big-time club football returns. And let me tell you, it's back with a bang this weekend.

We're being spoiled with Manchester City v Liverpool taking place early Saturday afternoon, followed by Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live on Sky Sports in the evening.

The latest instalment of Der Klassiker is set to be a classic and, with Thomas Tuchel taking charge of the German champions for the first time against his former club, it's not to be missed.

As things stand, Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga and just a single point separates them and Bayern in second.

I envision goals, cards and chances aplenty. Everything you want when considering a match for a Bet Builder.

Fixture screams goals

The first selection is over 2.5 goals. This fixture absolutely screams goals.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are two of the best three sides in the Bundesliga when it comes to the average number of goals per match. Bayern are currently averaging 3.96 goals per match and it's 3.44 for Dortmund.

The exciting thing is that both Bayern and Dortmund have upped their goal statistics over the last couple of months. Across their last eight Bundesliga matches, Bayern have averaged 4.13 goals per game and it was 3.75 for Dortmund.

This season's first Der Klassiker finished all square at 2-2 in Dortmund. Bayern had led 2-0 before throwing it away in the last 15 minutes. Interestingly, the last seven consecutive meetings between these two had over 2.5 goals scored.

Leroy Sane 1+ shots on target

The next selection is Leroy Sane to have a shot on target and it's a generous price at 1.364/11. It's not a huge price, but it looks that way when you compare him with the likes of Mane, Gnabry and Choupo-Moting.

Sane is averaging 3.58 shots per 90 minutes for Bayern this season with 1.45 per 90 hitting the target. He's had 24 shots on target despite only starting 15 matches in the league, only Gnabry has had more.

Sane had a couple of shots during the 2-2 draw between Bayern and Dortmund earlier in the season. One of them hit the target for the second goal of the match.

Jude Bellingham 1+ shots

Jude Bellingham is a great addition for a single shot. Just to be clear, this is just a shot, it doesn't need to be on target. So, whether an effort goes into the net, or into Row Z, it'll be counted as a winner regardless.

Bellingham has had 46 shots in the league so far this season, that's more than every other Borussia Dortmund player. He's averaging 2.00 shots per 90 minutes, and he's had at least one shot in 14 of his last 15 appearances in all competitions for club and country.

Emre Can to be carded

Lastly, the final selection is Dortmund's holding midfielder Emre Can to be carded during the game.

Can has picked up five yellows cards in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season, and he's averaging 1.40 fouls committed per 90 minutes. He missed Dortmund's last league match through suspension, and now he's free to start collecting cards again.

Bayern's attacking line will likely include the likes of Coman, Muller and Sane, who will also cause Can problems. Can was busy in the first of this season's meetings, finishing the match with five tackles, two fouls, and a yellow card to his name.