Barcelona twelve points clear at top of LaLiga

Real Madrid could be 15-points behind when they host Valladolid

Atletico now unbeaten in ten league games

Barca will extend lead

Elche 10.519/2 v Barcelona 1.374/11; The Draw 5.59/2

Saturday 1 April, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Barcelona head into their match against Elche with a twelve point lead at the top of LaLiga.

Before the recent international break, Barca won a crucial El Clasico at the Camp Nou, coming back from being a goal down to win 2-1, with Franck Kessie scoring a last-gasp winner. Following the trip to Elche, Xavi's team will host Real Madrid again, in the second-leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, holding a 1-0 advantage.

Elche are rock bottom of LaLiga and have lost four of their last six games (W1 D1). Back Barcelona to win half-time/full-time at 2.01/1.

Real can keep it clean

Real Madrid 1.232/9 v Valladolid 14.5; The Draw 8.88/1

Sunday 2 April 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

With Barcelona playing a day earlier, Real Madrid could be 15-points adrift by the time they face Valladolid.

If they are to stand any chance of keeping hold of their title, Madrid's LaLiga form will have to be pretty perfect between now and the end of the season. Consistency could be difficult should they continue to progress in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have only won two of their last six (D2 L2), but they won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier in the season. Against a Valladolid side that are currently 16th in the table, back Real Madrid to win to nil at 2.111/10.

Sociedad make it tight

Villarreal 2.56/4 v Real Sociedad 3.39/4; The Draw 3.259/4

Sunday 2 April 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Real Sociedad hold a decent advantage over Villarreal in the battle for European qualification, but that could all change with a home win.

Sociedad currently occupy fourth place and are headed for the Champions League, but Betis are only three points behind, while sixth placed Villarreal trail by seven points. Imanol Alguacil's team will have to improve their form if they are to keep their noses in front, with their win over Elche before the break, ending a winless run of four league games (D3 L1).

In contrast, Villarreal have won three of their last four (D1). The hosts are rightful favourites, but this is the sort of match where no result would be a big surprise. Sociedad's last seven games across all competitions have seen under 2.5 goals land and you can back it again at 1.715/7.

Atletico solid again

Atletico Madrid 1.564/7 v Betis 7.613/2; The Draw 4.216/5

Sunday 2 April 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Two more of the Champions League contenders meet on Sunday, with Atletico Madrid's match with Betis rounding off the night.

Atletico are third, six points ahead of fifth placed Betis. Though Diego Simeone's side don't have much of a cushion, their form suggests that they will finish third, with Atletico now unbeaten in ten league games (W7 D3). Key to that transformation is the defence, with six clean sheets being kept during that run, with only four goals conceded.

Based on their form before the international break, it is questionable as to whether Betis are up to breaching that defence. They won one of their last five games across all competitions (D2 L2) and only scored three goals. An Atletico win and under 3.5 goals is priced at Evens on the Sportsbook.