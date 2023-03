Preston have eight points in last four at home

Blackpool have lost seven in a row on the road in all competitions

Preston and goals the bet with Blackpool conceding 15 in that time

Preston North End vs Blackpool

Saturday 1st April 12:30

Sky Sports Football

North End Bounce Back From Lowe

A few weeks ago there were serious grumblings amongst the Preston North End fanbase over the management of Ryan Lowe which, on the face of it, looked harsh given their cosy mid-table league position with a bottom half budget.

Things have improved though in recent weeks, and North End were unbeaten in seven before being dispatched 4-0 by red-hot Middlesbrough last time out. They do still retain a remote chance of breaking into the Championship play-offs, especially with a run of winnable fixtures following this against the woefully out of form QPR and Reading.

Impressive home wins against Wigan and Cardiff alongside draws against promotion hopefuls Luton and Coventry is a good level of form at Deepdale and will have the home fans expecting them to keep their dream alive while shattering the survival hopes of their old rivals.

Taking The Mick

After a very underwhelming start to life under Mick McCarthy, the optimism was palpable after the 6-1 demolition of QPR earlier this month that took the whole league by surprise. Was the experienced manager finally fighting the fire? Maybe not, as a humbling 4-1 defeat next up when hosting Coventry suggested that the previous victory may have had more to do with QPR's struggles than a Blackpool bounce.

McCarthy has told his players to be prepared for a 'proper scrap' in this West Lancashire Derby, and this could well be a feisty affair with Premier League referee Andre Marriner on the whistle. He has shown 14 yellow cards in the three Championship fixtures he has officiated this season, although a word of warning for bookings backers; Blackpool have only been shown two yellows in their last three games.

Blackpool Travel Sickness

Blackpool have lost their last six away league games, last losing more consecutively between December 2013 and February 2014 with eight. They've lost all five on the road since Mick McCarthy, with McCarthy also losing his final four away league games as Cardiff manager in 2021. The last Championship manager to lose 10 consecutive away games was Graeme Jones in 2019-20 with Luton (11 in a row).

They are looking to complete their first league double over rivals Preston since the 1973-74 campaign, although their hosts Preston are hoping to win consecutive home games against Blackpool for the first time since 1989, having won 1-0 in this game last season.

Preston Set To Make Blackpool Rock

Given the dearth of evidence supporting a Blackpool revival beyond the anomalous demolition of QPR, we have to draw a line through that and find a way to back Preston to win all three points and the bragging rights on Saturday.

In their seven consecutive away defeats, Blackpool have conceded 15 goals and managed just two themselves, while Preston have scored twice in both of their recent home wins. With Tom Cannon in fine goalscoring form and plenty on riding on the game for both sides, the first goal should see the game open up so the 8/5 about a Preston win and Over 1.5 goals looks the best way to side with Ryan Lowe's men to keep their slim play-off dreams alive.