Preston North End v Blackpool: Back Preston to win West Lancashire derby
31 March 2023 <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/not-the-top-20-podcast/">Not The Top 20 podcast</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-31">31 March 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Preston North End v Blackpool: Back Preston to win West Lancashire derby", "name": "Preston North End v Blackpool: Back Preston to win West Lancashire derby", "description": "George Elek from Not The Top 20 can't see Blackpool turning their awful away form around with Preston North End not having given up hopes of a play-off charg...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/preston-north-end-v-blackpool-tips-back-preston-to-win-west-lancashire-derby-300323-1117.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/preston-north-end-v-blackpool-tips-back-preston-to-win-west-lancashire-derby-300323-1117.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-31T08:58:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-31T08:59:00+01:00", "articleBody": "George Elek from Not The Top 20 can't see Blackpool turning their awful away form around with Preston North End not having given up hopes of a play-off charge, and is backing them to come out on top in Saturday's early kick-off... Preston have eight points in last four at home Blackpool have lost seven in a row on the road in all competitions Preston and goals the bet with Blackpool conceding 15 in that time Preston North End vs BlackpoolSaturday 1st April 12:30Sky Sports Football North End Bounce Back From Lowe A few weeks ago there were serious grumblings amongst the Preston North End fanbase over the management of Ryan Lowe which, on the face of it, looked harsh given their cosy mid-table league position with a bottom half budget. Things have improved though in recent weeks, and North End were unbeaten in seven before being dispatched 4-0 by red-hot Middlesbrough last time out. They do still retain a remote chance of breaking into the Championship play-offs, especially with a run of winnable fixtures following this against the woefully out of form QPR and Reading. Impressive home wins against Wigan and Cardiff alongside draws against promotion hopefuls Luton and Coventry is a good level of form at Deepdale and will have the home fans expecting them to keep their dream alive while shattering the survival hopes of their old rivals. Taking The Mick After a very underwhelming start to life under Mick McCarthy, the optimism was palpable after the 6-1 demolition of QPR earlier this month that took the whole league by surprise. Was the experienced manager finally fighting the fire? Maybe not, as a humbling 4-1 defeat next up when hosting Coventry suggested that the previous victory may have had more to do with QPR's struggles than a Blackpool bounce. McCarthy has told his players to be prepared for a 'proper scrap' in this West Lancashire Derby, and this could well be a feisty affair with Premier League referee Andre Marriner on the whistle. He has shown 14 yellow cards in the three Championship fixtures he has officiated this season, although a word of warning for bookings backers; Blackpool have only been shown two yellows in their last three games. Blackpool Travel Sickness Blackpool have lost their last six away league games, last losing more consecutively between December 2013 and February 2014 with eight. They've lost all five on the road since Mick McCarthy, with McCarthy also losing his final four away league games as Cardiff manager in 2021. The last Championship manager to lose 10 consecutive away games was Graeme Jones in 2019-20 with Luton (11 in a row). [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/preston-north-end-vs-blackpool/956317/"] They are looking to complete their first league double over rivals Preston since the 1973-74 campaign, although their hosts Preston are hoping to win consecutive home games against Blackpool for the first time since 1989, having won 1-0 in this game last season. Preston Set To Make Blackpool Rock Given the dearth of evidence supporting a Blackpool revival beyond the anomalous demolition of QPR, we have to draw a line through that and find a way to back Preston to win all three points and the bragging rights on Saturday. In their seven consecutive away defeats, Blackpool have conceded 15 goals and managed just two themselves, while Preston have scored twice in both of their recent home wins. With Tom Cannon in fine goalscoring form and plenty on riding on the game for both sides, the first goal should see the game open up so the 8/5 about a Preston win and Over 1.5 goals looks the best way to side with Ryan Lowe's men to keep their slim play-off dreams alive. Back Preston win and Over 1. 5 Goals @ 8/5", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ryan Lowe.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ryan Lowe.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ryan Lowe.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Not The Top 20 podcast", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/not_the_top_20_podcast" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ryan Lowe.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ryan Lowe.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ryan Lowe.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ryan Lowe.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Ryan Lowe - Preston North End"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ryan Lowe's Preston can continue their good form, says George Elek</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Preston North End vs Blackpool </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sat 1 Apr, 13:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Preston North End vs Blackpool", "description" : "Preston North End vs Blackpool prediction and betting tips. Preston North End vs Blackpool
Saturday 1st April 12:30
Sky Sports Football They do still retain a remote chance of breaking into the <strong>Championship</strong> play-offs, especially with a run of winnable fixtures following this against the woefully out of form <strong>QPR</strong> and <strong>Reading</strong>.</p><p>Impressive home wins against <strong>Wigan</strong> and <strong>Cardiff</strong> alongside draws against promotion hopefuls <strong>Luton</strong> and <strong>Coventry</strong> is a good level of form at <strong>Deepdale</strong> and will have the home fans expecting them to keep their dream alive while shattering the survival hopes of their old rivals.</p><h2>Taking The Mick</h2><p></p><p>After a very underwhelming start to life under <strong>Mick McCarthy</strong>, the optimism was palpable after the 6-1 demolition of <strong>QPR</strong> earlier this month that took the whole league by surprise. Was the experienced manager finally fighting the fire? Maybe not, as a humbling 4-1 defeat next up when hosting <strong>Coventry</strong> suggested that the previous victory may have had more to do with QPR's struggles than a Blackpool bounce.</p><p>McCarthy has told his players to be prepared for a 'proper scrap' in this West Lancashire Derby, and this could well be a feisty affair with <strong>Premier League</strong> referee <strong>Andre Marriner</strong> on the whistle. He has shown 14 yellow cards in the three <strong>Championship</strong> fixtures he has officiated this season, although a word of warning for bookings backers; Blackpool have only been shown two yellows in their last three games.</p><h2>Blackpool Travel Sickness</h2><p></p><p>Blackpool have lost their last six away league games, last losing more consecutively between December 2013 and February 2014 with eight. They've lost all five on the road since Mick McCarthy, with McCarthy also losing his final four away league games as Cardiff manager in 2021. The last Championship manager to lose 10 consecutive away games was <strong>Graeme Jones</strong> in 2019-20 with Luton (11 in a row).</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#1C202F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Preston North End</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#ED7231;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <rect x="62.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -16.9458 63.9987)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -32.8428 70.5835)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="50.3,38.2 58.6,30 55.4,26.8 43.8,31.8 "></polygon> <rect x="62.9" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -1.0488 57.414)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -64.6368 83.753)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -128.2248 110.092)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -48.7398 77.1682)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -96.4308 96.9225)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="55.6,184.4 55.4,190.5 58.6,187.3 "></polygon> <rect x="62.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -80.5338 90.3377)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="57,98.9 58,96.9 50.3,89.1 42,97.4 50.3,105.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="50.7,112 50.3,111.6 43,118.9 46.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="54.9,206.2 54.7,213.7 58.6,209.8 "></polygon> <rect x="44.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -22.3607 50.9258)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="57.6,118.9 57.5,121 58.6,119.9 "></polygon> <rect x="81.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -122.8098 123.1649)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.2,162.5 56.1,167.3 58.6,164.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.9,140.7 56.8,144.2 58.6,142.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="58.2,97.1 58.2,97.8 58.6,97.4 "></polygon> <rect x="44.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -38.2577 57.5106)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -22.0129 96.7288)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -37.9099 103.3135)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -6.116 90.1441)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -53.8068 109.8981)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -101.4976 129.6522)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -112.3278 103.5072)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -85.6007 123.0675)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -69.7037 116.4828)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -117.3951 136.2386)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -11.5308 77.0716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -27.4278 83.6563)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -91.0158 109.9954)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -43.3248 90.2411)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 4.3662 70.4868)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -59.2218 96.8259)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -106.9128 116.5801)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -75.1188 103.4106)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -11.1829 122.875)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -80.1859 136.1411)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -96.0829 142.7259)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 20.6111 109.7055)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -64.2889 129.5564)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -42.9769 136.0445)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -48.3919 122.9716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -90.6679 155.7987)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -27.0799 129.4597)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 4.7141 116.2902)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -58.8739 142.6292)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="175.1,206.2 171.4,209.8 175.3,213.7 "></polygon> <rect x="118.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -111.9801 149.3115)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -106.5649 162.3835)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,164.9 173.9,167.3 173.8,162.5 "></polygon> <rect x="118.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -32.4949 116.3868)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -16.5979 109.8021)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -0.7009 103.2173)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="179.7,111.6 179.3,112 183.5,120.6 187,118.9 "></polygon> <rect x="173.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 15.544 142.436)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -85.2529 168.8716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="173.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -0.353 149.0207)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,30 179.7,38.2 186.2,31.8 174.6,26.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="188,97.4 179.7,89.1 172,96.9 173,98.9 179.7,105.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="174.6,190.5 174.4,184.4 171.4,187.3 "></polygon> <rect x="136.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -74.7709 149.214)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,119.9 172.5,121 172.4,118.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,97.4 171.8,97.8 171.8,97.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,142.4 173.2,144.2 173.1,140.7 "></polygon> <rect x="155.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -5.768 135.9479)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 10.129 129.3631)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -21.6649 142.5326)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 26.026 122.7784)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -37.5619 149.1174)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -69.3559 162.2869)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -101.1499 175.4564)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -53.4589 155.7021)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#ED7231;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#ED7231;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="44.5,49 33.6,53.4 33.4,52.9 40.3,38.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M46.2,49.8l10-4.1c1.9,2.9,3.2,6.8,3.9,11l-9.5,3.9L46.2,49.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M43.8,32.1l-0.3,0.1l0.2-0.3C43.6,31.9,43.7,32,43.8,32.1z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.6,94 57.9,97.4 52.6,108.2 50.1,109.2 45.7,98.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="19.9,80.7 22.5,79.6 26.9,90.4 16.1,94.8 14.7,91.3 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M54.5,77.7l6.5-2.6c-0.2,4.9-0.7,9.5-1.2,13.1l-0.8,0.3L54.5,77.7z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="24,72.1 30.3,59.3 31.3,58.9 35.7,69.7 24.8,74.1 "></polygon> <rect x="39.2" y="67.9" transform="matrix(0.9268 -0.3755 0.3755 0.9268 -24.3781 22.3242)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="30.5" y="88.6" transform="matrix(0.9268 -0.3755 0.3755 0.9268 -32.7928 20.548)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <g> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="185.7,49 196.6,53.4 196.8,52.9 189.9,38.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M183.9,49.8l-10-4.1c-1.9,2.9-3.2,6.8-3.9,11l9.5,3.9L183.9,49.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M186.3,32.1l0.3,0.1l-0.2-0.3C186.5,31.9,186.4,32,186.3,32.1z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="173.6,94 172.2,97.4 177.5,108.2 180,109.2 184.4,98.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="210.3,80.7 207.6,79.6 203.2,90.4 214.1,94.8 215.5,91.3 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M175.7,77.7l-6.5-2.6c0.2,4.9,0.7,9.5,1.2,13.1l0.8,0.3L175.7,77.7z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="206.1,72.1 199.9,59.3 198.9,58.9 194.5,69.7 205.3,74.1 "></polygon> <rect x="179.2" y="67.9" transform="matrix(0.3755 -0.9268 0.9268 0.3755 47.2573 217.5585)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="188" y="88.6" transform="matrix(0.3755 -0.9268 0.9268 0.3755 33.5432 238.6115)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_4_5_"> <rect id="Right_4_16_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_16_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_6_"> <rect id="Right_3_20_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_20_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_7_"> <rect id="Right_2_27_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_27_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_8_"> <rect id="Right_1_28_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_28_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path d="M115.1,35.8c-27.3,0-29-23.5-29.1-23.7l0.9-0.5c0.1,0.9,1.7,23.3,28.1,23.3c11.1,0,19.2-3.9,24-11.5c3.6-5.7,4-11.6,4-11.6 l1,0.5C144,12.3,142.4,35.8,115.1,35.8z"></path> </svg> <h3>Blackpool</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Middlesbrough</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Rotherham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Cardiff City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bristol City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Preston North End vs Blackpool</strong> Saturday 01 April, 13:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/preston-north-end-vs-blackpool/956317/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>They are looking to complete their first league double over rivals Preston since the 1973-74 campaign, although their hosts Preston are hoping to win consecutive home games against Blackpool for the first time since 1989, having won 1-0 in this game last season.</p><h2>Preston Set To Make Blackpool Rock</h2><p></p><p>Given the dearth of evidence supporting a Blackpool revival beyond the anomalous demolition of QPR, we have to draw a line through that and find a way to back Preston to win all three points and the bragging rights on Saturday.</p><p>In their seven consecutive away defeats, Blackpool have conceded 15 goals and managed just two themselves, while Preston have scored twice in both of their recent home wins. With <strong>Tom Cannon</strong> in fine goalscoring form and plenty on riding on the game for both sides, the first goal should see the game open up so the 8/5 about a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/preston-v-blackpool/32197916">Preston win and Over 1.5 goals</a> looks the best way to side with Ryan Lowe's men to keep their slim play-off dreams alive.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Preston win and Over 1. 5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/preston-v-blackpool/32197916" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">8/5</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet </strong>when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder </strong>on<strong> </strong><a 