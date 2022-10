Bournemouth 3.65 v Leicester 2.111/10, the Draw 3.711/4

15:00

Alex Boyes says: "James Maddison has been directly involved in 19 Premier League goals in 24 appearances during 2022 (12 goals, 7 assists), a figure only three players can better and only one Englishman (Harry Kane, 29). He has also scored six Premier League goals from outside the box this calendar year, the most by a player in a year since 2017, when three players had 6+ - Harry Kane (8), Philippe Coutinho (7) and Kevin De Bruyne (6)."

Chelsea 1.364/11 v Wolves 8.515/2, the Draw 4.84/1

15:00

Patrice Evra says: "I think it was a massive win last time out for Chelsea. It was a first goal too for my friend Aubameyang. I can see them winning this one. I think you have to give Potter time, he has a philosophy of football and I don't think his focus is just winning games at the moment, it's making sure that everyone understands his philosophy of football and that's when you can feel things are progressing step by step, and the wins will come along the way."

Blackburn 1.875/6 v Rotherham 4.47/2, the Draw 3.412/5

15:00

Jack Critchley says: "Blackburn slipped up in midweek as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Cardiff. Jon Dahl Tomasson opted to rotate his XI, making three changes and surprisingly switching to a back four. The Dane admitted that these alterations were made in preparation for October's hectic schedule although it wouldn't be a surprise to see him revert back to a 3-4-3 for this weekend's clash with Rotherham. Although they are yet to draw this campaign, Rovers were inches away from securing a point on Tuesday night with George Hirst squandering the opportunity from the spot in injury time.

"The hosts have an excellent record against Rotherham, winning seven of their last eight meetings with the Millers at this venue. They've also been victorious in four of their first six matches at Ewood Park and with Sam Gallagher and Tyler Morton having been kept relatively fresh for this clash, they should be able to pick up another three points here."

Peterborough 1.538/15 v Burton 6.611/2, the Draw 4.57/2

15:00

Alan Dudman says: "Peterborough at home are excellent with four wins and a loss, but a F12 A1 record makes them excellent Handicap punting material. Those scores are 3-0, 4-0, 3-0 and 2-0, so we can look to the-1 market again to seek out the value which gives us a price of 1.8810/11.

"Jonson Clarke-Harris tends to get his goals at home too; and five of his eight this term have been at London Road. He's already looking sound for the Golden Boot in the division and his partnership with Jack Marriott has been one of the bright spots, although the striker is winless in all four of his Football League games against Burton Albion across his career (D1 L3), while he has found the back of the net on just one of those occasions."

Marseille 1.392/5 v Ajaccio 11.010/1, the Draw 5.04/1

16:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

James Eastham says: "This game pitches one of Ligue 1's strongest sides against the top flight's weakest and the odds on Marseille too good to ignore. Igor Tudor's hosts are unbeaten in Ligue 1 (W7-D2-L0) this season and should be far too good for Ajaccio.

"Marseille head into the game on the back of resounding wins over Angers (3-0, away) and Sporting (4-1, home) in the league and Champions League respectively from their last two outings. We successfully backed Marseille last weekend and are happy to do so again.

"Marseille president Pablo Longoria's summer recruitment policy of building a squad big enough to compete domestically and continentally is paying off and means Marseille are maintaining a high performance standard even when they rotate."

Brighton 2.8615/8 v Tottenham 2.6813/8, the Draw 3.55

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Mark O'Haire says: "Brighton and Tottenham have been well-matched over the past three Premier League campaigns with the two teams trading victories across head-to-head meetings each season (W3-D0-L3). Since arriving back in the top-flight at the beginning of 2017/18, the Seagulls have posted W2-D1-L2 when welcoming Spurs to the south coast, losing 2-0 here last term.

"Brighton sit fourth in the embryonic Premier League standings and their lofty position is no fluke with Albion also ranking fourth on Expected Points (xP). The Seagulls (W4-D2-L1) have earned seven points from nine at The Amex, yet the hosts have tended to do their best long-term work on the road, returning just W7-D8-L7 here since the start of last season.

"Tottenham are rated sixth on xP following eight EPL matchdays, and there's a sense that Spurs are yet to come close to top gear. The visitors have endured a testing week and look a little too short to support here considering they've picked up a solitary success - at Nottingham Forest - on their travels across all competitions in 2022/23 (W1-D3-L2).

Dortmund 4.57/2 v Bayern Munich 1.748/11, the Draw 4.84/1

17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "It appears rumours of Bayern Munich's demise were greatly exaggerated. Although German sports media (and German media in general) elevated Bayern's four-game winless run in the Bundesliga to the level of scrutiny marked "catastrophe", the truth was somewhat more bland. Yes, Bayern got some poor results (they drew with Gladbach, Union and Stuttgart before losing at Bavarian neighbours Augsburg), and they were a little sloppy in parts of those games, but the truth is that they simply missed a lot of chances that they had been taking in other games.

"If you look at the Infogol Expected Goals figures, Bayern have racked up a league-high xGF figure of 19.7, and they have even outperformed that, rattling in 23 goals across their first eight league matches. Their xGA figure is just 8.1 (only leaders Union Berlin have a lower figure) and they have let in just six goals, the joint-lowest tally in the Bundesliga. Although Bayern are on the same number of points as Borussia Dortmund, Dortmund's goal difference is just +1, while Bayern's is +17."