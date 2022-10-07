</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Patrice Evra's MD9 Predictions: Why Everton will beat Man Utd</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-07">07 October 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-07">07 October 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Patrice Evra's MD9 Predictions: Why Everton will beat Man Utd", "name": "Patrice Evra's MD9 Predictions: Why Everton will beat Man Utd", "description": "Patrice Evra is back for Betfair to predict all 10 Premier League matches this weekend, whilst also recounting a Miami trip during his time at West Ham", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evras-md9-predictions-why-everton-will-beat-man-utd-071022-1183.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evras-md9-predictions-why-everton-will-beat-man-utd-071022-1183.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-07T12:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-07T13:01:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/2f0b2237ac3741e7464f1304fc6bc6d6a5056a04-thumb-1280x720-163870.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Patrice Evra is back for Betfair to predict all 10 Premier League matches this weekend, whilst also recounting a Miami trip during his time at West Ham Patrice Evra is back with his score predictions for all 10 Premier League games Man Utd are back in trouble Arsenal to beat Liverpool and belive in the title Villa to end Cooper's reign Recounting his West Ham trip to Miami Bournemouth v Leicester City Scoreline Predicition: 1-2 Evra Says: "Finally, a good win for Leicester last time out. Maddison is the main man and I can't believe he's not been in the England squad. I know Gareth Southgate has a tough job and when you are the manager of a national team millions of people become managers. You just have to give credit to the players and I love the way Maddison plays, he scores, gives assists. I think Leicester are back and I finally see a team. I questioned if the players were behind the manager and they proved they are and they still believe in him last time out. Leicester can kick on now." Chelsea v Wolves Scoreline Prediction: 2-0 Evra Says: "I think it was a massive win last time out for Chelsea. It was a first goal too for my friend Aubameyang. I can see them winning this one. I think you have to give Potter time, he has a philosophy of football and I don't think his focus is just winning games at the moment, it's making sure that everyone understands his philosophy of football and that's when you can feel things are progressing step by step, and the wins will come along the way." Manchester City v Southampton Scoreline Prediction: 4-0 Evra Says: "I think every defender now will be watching City, talking about Haaland and questioning how to stop him. You can't. Even if you close down De Bruyne and stop him getting the ball to Haaland, he will still find a way to score. I can see this being comfortable for City." Newcastle United v Brentford Scoreline Prediction: 2-0 Evra Says: "Newcastle had a great result last time, even though they were playing against ten men. I think they will destroy Brentford too, they will be full of confidence after that win and they will want to keep the goals coming." Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur Scoreline Prediction: 2-2 Evra Says: "This is a tough game for Tottenham after losing the derby and drawing the the Champions League. Brighton aren't the team you want to play right now. It doesn't matter if their manager just left, the philosophy has stayed, full credit to Potter, he's left his legacy. I can't see Conte letting them lose this one, he will understand that if they lose people will start to have another opinion of them. I think he'd rather draw than lose." Crystal Palace v Leeds United Scoreline Prediction: 3-1 Evra Says: "I've had enough of Crystal Palace playing a good match and losing. They didn't play badly against Chelsea, they took the lead. I always want to watch them play but I know I'll be disappointed with the result. They're always unlucky or there's a VAR decision, I don't understand. I think they need to be more clinical, they have great players who can create chances. If they are more clinical they will protect themselves. I think they will take their chances in this one." West Ham United v Fulham Scoreline Prediction: 2-1 Evra Says: "Another big London game. It was a massive three points for West Ham last time. Scamacca is on fire. If they want their season to kick on they need to follow the win up. Fulham must have used so much energy against Newcastle, when you have ten men you have to run like crazy and I think their legs will still be heavy, even after a week of recovery. I can see West Ham getting the win in this one." Arsenal v Liverpool Scoreline Prediction: 3-2 Evra Says: "I'm really surprised with Arsenal and the way they played against Tottenham. They were on fire and they deserved to win the game. Even if Tottenham had some great chances. It's a big game for both sides, I can see Arsenal winning and if they do, they will believe that they can fight for the title." Everton v Manchester United Scoreline Prediction: 1-0 Evra Says: "This is a tough one. The question is, have United recovered from the derby. It's always difficult to play against the Toffees, this is always a difficult game. That's not the place I want United to go to right now. Unfortunately, I think Everton will win. United upset me so much against City and they brought back some bad memories. Is the team strong enough to recover that fast? I don't know. I think the players and manager will have lost a bit of trust following the derby, some players get sensitive when a manager calls them out after a game, players like to blame people." Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa Scoreline Prediction: 0-2 Evra Says: "I know you have to start from somewhere, but 22 new players is not how you build a team. They need to know each other. It doesn't make sense. I don't know if they've had a proper pre-season together, I don't know if they know each other and that's key. I remember when I arrived at West Ham, they were in a crisis and we lost a game at home 3-0. We were fighting relegation. After the game, David Moyes told us to pack our bags because we were going to Miami. Everyone thought what was going on. Mark Noble though he was crazy because what the fans would think of us jetting off after we'd just lost 3-0. Moyes told us we need a break and that he didn't want people to read the press. This was key management. I remember when we were in Miami we were training everyday and after we had free time and we'd all go to a restaurant, have fun and get to know each other. After that trip I knew every player, who they are, how many kids they have. It was so good. When we got back we didn't lose and we secured our Premier League safety. I can't see Nottingham Forest winning this one. I think Aston Villa are backing Stephen Gerrard up and they will get the win here." ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/2f0b2237ac3741e7464f1304fc6bc6d6a5056a04-thumb-1280x720-163870.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Patrice Evra" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/2f0b2237ac3741e7464f1304fc6bc6d6a5056a04-thumb-1280x720-163870.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/2f0b2237ac3741e7464f1304fc6bc6d6a5056a04-thumb-1280x720-163870.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/2f0b2237ac3741e7464f1304fc6bc6d6a5056a04-thumb-1280x720-163870.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/2f0b2237ac3741e7464f1304fc6bc6d6a5056a04-thumb-1280x720-163870.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Evra predicts a tough evening for Manchester United</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Patrice%20Evra%27s%20MD9%20Predictions%3A%20Why%20Everton%20will%20beat%20Man%20Utd&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evras-md9-predictions-why-everton-will-beat-man-utd-071022-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evras-md9-predictions-why-everton-will-beat-man-utd-071022-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evras-md9-predictions-why-everton-will-beat-man-utd-071022-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evras-md9-predictions-why-everton-will-beat-man-utd-071022-1183.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evras-md9-predictions-why-everton-will-beat-man-utd-071022-1183.html&text=Patrice%20Evra%27s%20MD9%20Predictions%3A%20Why%20Everton%20will%20beat%20Man%20Utd" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Patrice Evra is back for Betfair to predict all 10 Premier League matches this weekend, whilst also recounting a Miami trip during his time at West Ham</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Patrice Evra is back with his score predictions for all 10 Premier League games</strong></li> <li><strong>Man Utd are back in trouble</strong></li> <li><strong>Arsenal to beat Liverpool and belive in the title</strong></li> <li><strong>Villa to end Cooper's reign</strong></li> <li><strong>Recounting his West Ham trip to Miami</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Bournemouth v Leicester City</h3> <h4>Scoreline Predicition: 1-2</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra Says:</strong></p><p>"Finally, a good win for Leicester last time out. Maddison is the main man and I can't believe he's not been in the England squad. I know Gareth Southgate has a tough job and when you are the manager of a national team millions of people become managers. You just have to give credit to the players and I love the way Maddison plays, he scores, gives assists. I think Leicester are back and I finally see a team. I questioned if the players were behind the manager and they proved they are and they still believe in him last time out. Leicester can kick on now."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Chelsea v Wolves</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 2-0</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra Says:</strong></p><p>"I think it was a massive win last time out for Chelsea. It was a first goal too for my friend Aubameyang. I can see them winning this one. I think you have to give Potter time, he has a philosophy of football and I don't think his focus is just winning games at the moment, it's making sure that everyone understands his philosophy of football and that's when you can feel things are progressing step by step, and the wins will come along the way."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Manchester City v Southampton</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 4-0</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra Says:</strong></p><p>"I think every defender now will be watching City, talking about Haaland and questioning how to stop him. You can't. Even if you close down De Bruyne and stop him getting the ball to Haaland, he will still find a way to score. I can see this being comfortable for City."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Newcastle United v Brentford</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 2-0</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra Says:</strong></p><p>"Newcastle had a great result last time, even though they were playing against ten men. I think they will destroy Brentford too, they will be full of confidence after that win and they will want to keep the goals coming."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 2-2</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra Says:</strong></p><p>"This is a tough game for Tottenham after losing the derby and drawing the the Champions League. Brighton aren't the team you want to play right now. It doesn't matter if their manager just left, the philosophy has stayed, full credit to Potter, he's left his legacy. I can't see Conte letting them lose this one, he will understand that if they lose people will start to have another opinion of them. I think he'd rather draw than lose."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Crystal Palace v Leeds United</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 3-1</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra Says:</strong></p><p>"I've had enough of Crystal Palace playing a good match and losing. They didn't play badly against Chelsea, they took the lead. I always want to watch them play but I know I'll be disappointed with the result. They're always unlucky or there's a VAR decision, I don't understand. I think they need to be more clinical, they have great players who can create chances. If they are more clinical they will protect themselves. I think they will take their chances in this one."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>West Ham United v Fulham</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 2-1</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra Says:</strong></p><p>"Another big London game. It was a massive three points for West Ham last time. Scamacca is on fire. If they want their season to kick on they need to follow the win up. Fulham must have used so much energy against Newcastle, when you have ten men you have to run like crazy and I think their legs will still be heavy, even after a week of recovery. I can see West Ham getting the win in this one."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Arsenal v Liverpool</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 3-2</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra Says:</strong></p><p>"I'm really surprised with Arsenal and the way they played against Tottenham. They were on fire and they deserved to win the game. Even if Tottenham had some great chances. It's a big game for both sides, I can see Arsenal winning and if they do, they will believe that they can fight for the title."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Everton v Manchester United</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 1-0</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra Says:</strong></p><p>"This is a tough one. The question is, have United recovered from the derby. It's always difficult to play against the Toffees, this is always a difficult game. That's not the place I want United to go to right now. Unfortunately, I think Everton will win. United upset me so much against City and they brought back some bad memories. Is the team strong enough to recover that fast? I don't know. I think the players and manager will have lost a bit of trust following the derby, some players get sensitive when a manager calls them out after a game, players like to blame people."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 0-2</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra Says:</strong></p><p>"I know you have to start from somewhere, but 22 new players is not how you build a team. They need to know each other. It doesn't make sense. I don't know if they've had a proper pre-season together, I don't know if they know each other and that's key.</p><p>I remember when I arrived at West Ham, they were in a crisis and we lost a game at home 3-0. We were fighting relegation. After the game, David Moyes told us to pack our bags because we were going to Miami.</p><p>Everyone thought what was going on. Mark Noble though he was crazy because what the fans would think of us jetting off after we'd just lost 3-0. Moyes told us we need a break and that he didn't want people to read the press. This was key management.</p><p>I remember when we were in Miami we were training everyday and after we had free time and we'd all go to a restaurant, have fun and get to know each other.</p><p>After that trip I knew every player, who they are, how many kids they have. It was so good. When we got back we didn't lose and we secured our Premier League safety.</p><p>I can't see Nottingham Forest winning this one. I think Aston Villa are backing Stephen Gerrard up and they will get the win here."</p><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Football... only bettor - listen here</h2> <iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1357921957&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true"><div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast" title="Betfair Betting Podcast" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Betfair Betting Podcast</a> · <a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/get-madders-on-the-plane-football-only-bettor-episode-211" title="Get Madders On The Plane! | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 211" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Get Madders On The Plane! | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 211</a></div>
