Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Saturday 08 October, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Dortmund making progress, but old concerns remain

Since boyhood Dortmund fan Edin Terzic returned to the BvB dugout for a second spell, the club has made progress in some areas, but other fears persist. Dortmund have lost three of their first eight league matches, and they have conceded three goals in each of those reverses. The most remarkable of those was the 3-2 home loss to newly-promoted Werder Bremen, an historic game that saw Dortmund become the first ever Bundesliga side to have a 2-0 lead in the 89th minute and yet still go on to lose.

There have been some positives. Midfield maestro Jude Bellingham continues to impress, and the 19-year-old Englishman has actually captained the side in the last two games in the absence of the injured Marco Reus and the ill Mats Hummels. 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest goalscorer in Revierderby history as he netted a late winner against Schalke, and summer signings Karim Adeyemi, Salih Ozcan, Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle have all shown promise, even if it will take time for them to truly settle down.

Dortmund's 4-1 win at Sevilla in midweek put them in a strong position in the Champions League, and a win on Saturday against Bayern would put them three points clear of the record champions in the Bundesliga. Dortmund have won ten of their last 15 home games in the league, including four of the last five.

Marco Reus and first-choice keeper Gregor Kobel hope to both return to action here, but Gio Reyna, Mahmoud Dahoud and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are all still out.

After overblown slump, Bayern are back

It appears rumours of Bayern Munich's demise were greatly exaggerated. Although German sports media (and German media in general) elevated Bayern's four-game winless run in the Bundesliga to the level of scrutiny marked "catastrophe", the truth was somewhat more bland. Yes, Bayern got some poor results (they drew with Gladbach, Union and Stuttgart before losing at Bavarian neighbours Augsburg), and they were a little sloppy in parts of those games, but the truth is that they simply missed a lot of chances that they had been taking in other games.

If you look at the Infogol Expected Goals figures, Bayern have racked up a league-high xGF figure of 19.7, and they have even outperformed that, rattling in 23 goals across their first eight league matches. Their xGA figure is just 8.1 (only leaders Union Berlin have a lower figure) and they have let in just six goals, the joint-lowest tally in the Bundesliga. Although Bayern are on the same number of points as Borussia Dortmund, Dortmund's goal difference is just +1, while Bayern's is +17.

Bayern have been ruthless in their last two games, a 4-0 hammering of Bayer Leverkusen and a 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League. Bayern have a 100% record in the Champions League, and are already on the cusp of qualifying from a tough group that also includes Inter and Barcelona.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann admits he was wounded by criticism of his methods, his lack of experience and even his dress sense in the media, but he is a steely character who has already been a top-flight coach for seven years at the age of just 35. He worked wonders at Hoffenheim (they qualified for the Champions League twice under him), and took RB Leipzig to the UCL semi-finals.

Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller are currently out with COVID-19, and while in theory the timing of their diagnoses means they could still play if they remain symptom-free, Nagelsmann insists he will take no unnecessary risks with either player. Lucas Hernandez is still out with a groin injury, while Kingsley Coman is racing to be fit after missing the last two games.

Bayern to maintain Klassiker dominance

The Opta stats show that Bayern have won their last eight competitive meetings with Dortmund, a run that stretches back to the 2019 DFL Supercup. I believe that Bayern have played at a very high level in attack for most of the season, and the underlying data bears that assertion out.

The potential front four of Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry has pace, skill and clever movement, and it led Plzen a merry dance in midweek. Marcel Sabitzer and Leon Goretzka can cover the absence of Kimmich of necessary, and Matthijs de Ligt has settled down well alongside Dayot Upamecano at centre-back.

Dortmund are a really exciting side with some terrific young players, but I just don't think they are at Bayern's level just yet. I'll back Bayern -1.0 here on the Asian Handicap here at 2.0621/20. If Bayern win by a single goal, our stake is returned, and a bigger win gives us a full pay-out at odds-against.

Jamal and Leroy can do damage

I believe Jamal Musiala has been the best player in German football so far this season. The 19-year-old has racked up five assists across the league and Champions League and has scored seven competitive goals already. I'll back him to score or assist here on the Sportsbook at 2.35/4.

Leroy Sané has found the net in his last two games and has looked razor-sharp. He is a whopping 3.7511/4 on the Exchange to find the net, and that is simply too big for a player who has netted eight competitive goals for Bayern this term.