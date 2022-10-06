</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Champions to make a statement
Kevin Hatchard
06 October 2022
3 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-06">06 October 2022</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Champions to make a statement", "name": "Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Champions to make a statement", "description": " Bayern have won last eight against Dortmund Champions have already scored 23 league goals Kevin Hatchard says Leroy Sane is worth considering as potential s...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/borussia-dortmund-v-bayern-munich-tips---champions-to-make-a-statement-061022-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/borussia-dortmund-v-bayern-munich-tips---champions-to-make-a-statement-061022-140.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-06T16:17:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-06T16:40:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/JulianNagelsmann1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Bayern have won last eight against Dortmund Champions have already scored 23 league goals Kevin Hatchard says Leroy Sane is worth considering as potential scorer Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich Saturday 08 October, 17:30 Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Dortmund making progress, but old concerns remain Since boyhood Dortmund fan Edin Terzic returned to the BvB dugout for a second spell, the club has made progress in some areas, but other fears persist. Dortmund have lost three of their first eight league matches, and they have conceded three goals in each of those reverses. The most remarkable of those was the 3-2 home loss to newly-promoted Werder Bremen, an historic game that saw Dortmund become the first ever Bundesliga side to have a 2-0 lead in the 89th minute and yet still go on to lose. There have been some positives. Midfield maestro Jude Bellingham continues to impress, and the 19-year-old Englishman has actually captained the side in the last two games in the absence of the injured Marco Reus and the ill Mats Hummels. 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest goalscorer in Revierderby history as he netted a late winner against Schalke, and summer signings Karim Adeyemi, Salih Ozcan, Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle have all shown promise, even if it will take time for them to truly settle down. Dortmund's 4-1 win at Sevilla in midweek put them in a strong position in the Champions League, and a win on Saturday against Bayern would put them three points clear of the record champions in the Bundesliga. Dortmund have won ten of their last 15 home games in the league, including four of the last five. Marco Reus and first-choice keeper Gregor Kobel hope to both return to action here, but Gio Reyna, Mahmoud Dahoud and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are all still out. After overblown slump, Bayern are back It appears rumours of Bayern Munich's demise were greatly exaggerated. Although German sports media (and German media in general) elevated Bayern's four-game winless run in the Bundesliga to the level of scrutiny marked "catastrophe", the truth was somewhat more bland. Yes, Bayern got some poor results (they drew with Gladbach, Union and Stuttgart before losing at Bavarian neighbours Augsburg), and they were a little sloppy in parts of those games, but the truth is that they simply missed a lot of chances that they had been taking in other games. If you look at the Infogol Expected Goals figures, Bayern have racked up a league-high xGF figure of 19.7, and they have even outperformed that, rattling in 23 goals across their first eight league matches. Their xGA figure is just 8.1 (only leaders Union Berlin have a lower figure) and they have let in just six goals, the joint-lowest tally in the Bundesliga. Although Bayern are on the same number of points as Borussia Dortmund, Dortmund's goal difference is just +1, while Bayern's is +17. Bayern have been ruthless in their last two games, a 4-0 hammering of Bayer Leverkusen and a 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League. Bayern have a 100% record in the Champions League, and are already on the cusp of qualifying from a tough group that also includes Inter and Barcelona. Coach Julian Nagelsmann admits he was wounded by criticism of his methods, his lack of experience and even his dress sense in the media, but he is a steely character who has already been a top-flight coach for seven years at the age of just 35. He worked wonders at Hoffenheim (they qualified for the Champions League twice under him), and took RB Leipzig to the UCL semi-finals. Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller are currently out with COVID-19, and while in theory the timing of their diagnoses means they could still play if they remain symptom-free, Nagelsmann insists he will take no unnecessary risks with either player. Lucas Hernandez is still out with a groin injury, while Kingsley Coman is racing to be fit after missing the last two games. Bayern to maintain Klassiker dominance The Opta stats show that Bayern have won their last eight competitive meetings with Dortmund, a run that stretches back to the 2019 DFL Supercup. I believe that Bayern have played at a very high level in attack for most of the season, and the underlying data bears that assertion out. The potential front four of Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry has pace, skill and clever movement, and it led Plzen a merry dance in midweek. Marcel Sabitzer and Leon Goretzka can cover the absence of Kimmich of necessary, and Matthijs de Ligt has settled down well alongside Dayot Upamecano at centre-back. Dortmund are a really exciting side with some terrific young players, but I just don't think they are at Bayern's level just yet. I'll back Bayern -1.0 here on the Asian Handicap here at [2.06]. If Bayern win by a single goal, our stake is returned, and a bigger win gives us a full pay-out at odds-against. Jamal and Leroy can do damage I believe Jamal Musiala has been the best player in German football so far this season. The 19-year-old has racked up five assists across the league and Champions League and has scored seven competitive goals already. I'll back him to score or assist here on the Sportsbook at [2.3]. Leroy Sané has found the net in his last two games and has looked razor-sharp. He is a whopping [3.75] on the Exchange to find the net, and that is simply too big for a player who has netted eight competitive goals for Bayern this term. scored 23 league goals</li> <li>Kevin Hatchard says Leroy Sane is worth considering as potential scorer</li></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Bayern's recent record against Borussia Dortmund is outstanding, and if they play with the intensity they displayed against Leverkusen last weekend, they can win here with room to spare."</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203631335">Back Bayern -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.06</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b></a></strong></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-bayern-munich/31759694">Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich</a></strong><br> <strong>Saturday 08 October, 17:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong><p><strong><h2>Dortmund making progress, but old concerns remain</h2></strong></p><p>Since boyhood Dortmund fan <strong>Edin Terzic</strong> returned to the BvB dugout for a second spell, the club has made progress in some areas, but other fears persist. Dortmund have lost three of their first eight league matches, and they have conceded three goals in each of those reverses. The most remarkable of those was the 3-2 home loss to newly-promoted Werder Bremen, an historic game that saw Dortmund become the first ever Bundesliga side to have a <strong>2-0 lead in the 89th minute</strong> and yet still go on to lose.</p><p>There have been some positives. Midfield maestro <strong>Jude Bellingham</strong> continues to impress, and the 19-year-old Englishman has actually captained the side in the last two games in the absence of the injured Marco Reus and the ill Mats Hummels. 17-year-old <strong>Youssoufa Moukoko</strong> became the youngest goalscorer in Revierderby history as he netted a late winner against Schalke, and summer signings Karim Adeyemi, Salih Ozcan, Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle have all shown promise, even if it will take time for them to truly settle down.</p><p>Dortmund's <strong>4-1 win at Sevilla</strong> in midweek put them in a strong position in the Champions League, and a win on Saturday against Bayern would put them three points clear of the record champions in the Bundesliga. Dortmund have won ten of their last 15 home games in the league, including four of the last five.</p><p>Marco Reus and first-choice keeper <strong>Gregor Kobel</strong> hope to both return to action here, but Gio Reyna, Mahmoud Dahoud and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are all still out.</p><p><strong><h2>After overblown slump, Bayern are back</h2></strong></p><p>It appears rumours of Bayern Munich's demise were greatly exaggerated. Although German sports media (and German media in general) elevated Bayern's four-game winless run in the Bundesliga to the level of scrutiny marked "catastrophe", the truth was somewhat more bland. Yes, Bayern got some poor results (they drew with Gladbach, Union and Stuttgart before losing at Bavarian neighbours Augsburg), and they were a little sloppy in parts of those games, but the truth is that they simply missed a lot of chances that they had been taking in other games.</p><p>If you look at the <strong>Infogol Expected Goals</strong> figures, Bayern have racked up a league-high xGF figure of 19.7, and they have even outperformed that, rattling in 23 goals across their first eight league matches. Their xGA figure is just 8.1 (only leaders Union Berlin have a lower figure) and they have let in just six goals, the joint-lowest tally in the Bundesliga. Although Bayern are on the same number of points as Borussia Dortmund, Dortmund's goal difference is just +1, while Bayern's is +17.</p><p>Bayern have been <strong>ruthless</strong> in their last two games, a 4-0 hammering of Bayer Leverkusen and a 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League. Bayern have a 100% record in the Champions League, and are already on the cusp of qualifying from a tough group that also includes Inter and Barcelona.</p><p>Coach <strong>Julian Nagelsmann</strong> admits he was wounded by criticism of his methods, his lack of experience and even his dress sense in the media, but he is a steely character who has already been a top-flight coach for seven years at the age of just 35. He worked wonders at Hoffenheim (they qualified for the Champions League twice under him), and took RB Leipzig to the UCL semi-finals.</p><p>Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller are currently out with COVID-19, and while in theory the timing of their diagnoses means they could still play if they remain symptom-free, Nagelsmann insists he will take no unnecessary risks with either player. Lucas Hernandez is still out with a groin injury, while <strong>Kingsley Coman</strong> is racing to be fit after missing the last two games.</p><p><strong><h2>Bayern to maintain Klassiker dominance</h2></strong></p><p>The <strong>Opta</strong> stats show that Bayern have won their last eight competitive meetings with Dortmund, a run that stretches back to the 2019 DFL Supercup. I believe that Bayern have played at a very high level in attack for most of the season, and the underlying data bears that assertion out. </p><p>The potential front four of Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry has pace, skill and clever movement, and it led Plzen a merry dance in midweek. Marcel Sabitzer and Leon Goretzka can cover the absence of Kimmich of necessary, and Matthijs de Ligt has settled down well alongside Dayot Upamecano at centre-back.</p><p>Dortmund are a really exciting side with some terrific young players, but I just don't think they are at Bayern's level just yet. I'll back Bayern -1.0 here on the <strong>Asian Handicap</strong> here at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.06</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b>. If Bayern win by a single goal, our stake is returned, and a bigger win gives us a full pay-out at odds-against.</p><p><strong><h2>Jamal and Leroy can do damage</h2></strong></p><p>I believe <strong>Jamal Musiala</strong> has been the best player in German football so far this season. The 19-year-old has racked up five assists across the league and Champions League and has scored seven competitive goals already. I'll back him to score or assist here on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-bayern-munich/31759694">Sportsbook</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>.</p><p>Leroy Sané has found the net in his last two games and has looked razor-sharp. He is a whopping <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> on the Exchange <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203631332">to find the net,</a></strong> and that is simply too big for a player who has netted eight competitive goals for Bayern this term. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>2022-23 Kevin Hatchard Bundesliga P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 24<br> Points Returned: 25.27<br> P/L: +1.27 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <div class="c-message_kit__gutter"> <div role="presentation" class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" data-qa="message_content"> <div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text"> <div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first"> <div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto"><span>You can get a <strong>£5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" class="c-link" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-remove-tab-index="true" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB041022">T&Cs apply.</a></span></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203631335">Back Bayern -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.06</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b></a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-bayern-munich/31759694">Back Jamal Musiala to score or assist at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></strong> <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203631332">Back Leroy Sané to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a></strong></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.203631332" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>German Bundesliga: Dortmund v Bayern Munich (Player To Score)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 8 October, 5.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Sadio Mane</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sadio Mane" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="2.44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16257823">2.44</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Serge Gnabry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Serge Gnabry" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="2.64" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20285129">2.64</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anthony Modeste</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anthony Modeste" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="2.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48456733">2.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kingsley Coman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kingsley Coman" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20285134">3</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Choupo-Moting</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eric Choupo-Moting" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4205983">3</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Muller</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Muller" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3.25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20285127">3.25</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mathys Tel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mathys Tel" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3.35" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40552824">3.35</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Sabitzer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Sabitzer" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7140613">3.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jamal Musiala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jamal Musiala" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28707942">3.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Karim Adeyemi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Karim Adeyemi" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3.45" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48456734">3.45</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Leroy Sane</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Leroy Sane" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8481423">3.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marco Reus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marco Reus" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3.75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48456735">3.75</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Donyell Malen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Donyell Malen" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48456736">3.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Youssoufa Moukoko</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Youssoufa Moukoko" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="3.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48456737">3.9</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Leon Goretzka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Leon Goretzka" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="4.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7623107">4.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Njinmah</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Njinmah" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="4.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44773376">4.7</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thorgan Hazard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thorgan Hazard" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="5.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48456738">5.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julian Brandt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julian Brandt" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="5.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8303921">5.9</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alphonso Davies</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alphonso Davies" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="6.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11684293">6.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Wanner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Wanner" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="7.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42368741">7.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jude Bellingham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jude Bellingham" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="8.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25434006">8.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joshua Kimmich</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joshua Kimmich" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="9.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11852485">9.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marius Wolf</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marius Wolf" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10876218">9.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Gravenberch</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Gravenberch" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20908619">10</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Raphael Guerreiro</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Raphael Guerreiro" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16743937">10</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthijs de Ligt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthijs de Ligt" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12198663">11</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Benjamin Pavard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Benjamin Pavard" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12013255">11</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Noussair Mazraoui</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Noussair Mazraoui" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16958507">12</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Meunier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Meunier" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="11.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5931155">11.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emre Can</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emre Can" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16257829">12</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Salih Ozcan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Salih Ozcan" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="14.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11778943">14.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Felix Passlack</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Felix Passlack" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10894887">15</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mats Hummels</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mats Hummels" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11852489">16</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dayot Upamecano</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dayot Upamecano" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11980196">17</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Niklas Sule</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Niklas Sule" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="18.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7968744">18.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Josip Stanisic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Josip Stanisic" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19827666">20</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Antonios Papadopoulos</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Antonios Papadopoulos" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40486490">23</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nico Schlotterbeck</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nico Schlotterbeck" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23692587">23</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Abdoulaye Kamara</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Abdoulaye Kamara" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39074307">23</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lion Semic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lion Semic" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44363527">28</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Soumaila Coulibaly</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Soumaila Coulibaly" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7972048">28</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Rothe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Rothe" data-market_id="1.203631332" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44363528">34</button> </td> <td> 