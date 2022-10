Tudor's hosts to triumph again

This game pitches one of Ligue 1's strongest sides against the top flight's weakest and the odds on Marseille too good to ignore.

Igor Tudor's hosts are unbeaten in Ligue 1 (W7-D2-L0) this season and should be far too good for Ajaccio.



Marseille head into the game on the back of resounding wins over Angers (3-0, away) and Sporting (4-1, home) in the league and Champions League respectively from their last two outings. We successfully backed Marseille last weekend and are happy to do so again.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria's summer recruitment policy of building a squad big enough to compete domestically and continentally is paying off and means Marseille are maintaining a high performance standard even when they rotate.

Promoted Ajaccio are Ligue 1's weakest side. Rooted to the foot of the table, they're W1-D1-L7 from nine games, having scored just five times.

The Corsicans' failure to meaningfully strengthen their squad or Starting XI since promotion into the top flight means they're essentially still a Ligue 2-standard side.

As you'd expect, Marseille are short odds to win. Instead of backing the hosts on the Match Odds market, we recommend supporting Marseille on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a profit at close to evens if Marseille win by two or more goals.

Underrated visitors the smart pick

Brest vs Lorient (18th vs 3rd)

Sun, 14:00 BST

Live on Betfair Live Video

Brest are clear favourites to win this clash against in-form Lorient on Sunday afternoon, yet there are few reasons to justify the hosts' odds.

Brest are 2.3611/8, with Lorient 3.1511/5 and The Draw 3.1511/5. These prices make little sense when you look at the league table.

Ligue 1's surprise package, Lorient are 15 places and 16 points above Brest in the standings. Lorient have lost just one of their opening nine league games and that defeat was at the hands of Lens, who are currently fourth in the table and a much better side than Brest.

Brest have won just one of their opening nine matches and have dropped points at home against weaker sides than Lorient (0-1 vs Ajaccio, 0-7 vs Montpellier, 1-1 vs Strasbourg).

All things considered, the chance to oppose the overrated hosts is too good to ignore. Either lay Brest at [2,4], or take our suggestion to back Lorient with a small Asian Handicap start. With either selection, you'll make a profit as long as Lorient avoid defeat.

Rampant Rennes to win big

Rennes vs Nantes (6th vs 16th)

Sun, 16:05 BST

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

This Brittany derby is one of the matches of the weekend and Rennes are an excellent bet to collect all three points.

Ambitious, big-spending Rennes are contenders for a top-three spot this season and looking to put together a run of good results on the back of their 3-1 win at 10-man Strasbourg last weekend.

France U21 star Arnaud Kalimuendo scored and provided one assist in last weekend's victory. Signed from PSG for £20 million in August, he's one of a number of excellent attackers on the books at Rennes, the others being Martin Terrier (who scored 21 Ligue 1 goals last season), £25 million signing Amine Gouiri (from Nice), Belgium winger Jeremy Doku and Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Not all of these will feature this weekend, but Rennes will be confident they have enough firepower to beat a Nantes side with problems on and off the pitch.

The Canaries are struggling for a raison d'etre having overachieved last summer. They won the French Cup and finished in the top-half of the table in 2021-22, but there's a real sense of anti-climax around the place now.



As the team struggles to find form, you get the impression some of Nantes' better players that were keen to leave but failed to secure moves to bigger clubs during the most recent transfer window would rather be elsewhere.

Nantes are eight points and 10 places below Rennes in the standings. Avoiding a fifth defeat from their opening 10 games of the campaign is likely to be beyond them.

Rennes are 1.564/7 on the Match Odds market. We prefer backing them on the Asian Handicap market. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Rennes win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals - something they're fully capable of doing given their array of attackers.

