</div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ligue 1 Tips: Clinical Marseille to set pace at top</h1> <ul <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a>
<time datetime="2022-10-06">06 October 2022</time> "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/bailly_marseille_2022_whiteshirt.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " 16 winners from 25 Ligue 1 picks this season Marseille smart selection to carry on winning Underrated Lorient should avoid defeat Rennes to inflict more misery on Nantes Tudor's hosts to triumph again Marseille vs Ajaccio (2nd vs 20th)Sat, 16:00 BSTLive on Betfair Live Video This game pitches one of Ligue 1's strongest sides against the top flight's weakest and the odds on Marseille too good to ignore. Igor Tudor's hosts are unbeaten in Ligue 1 (W7-D2-L0) this season and should be far too good for Ajaccio.Marseille head into the game on the back of resounding wins over Angers (3-0, away) and Sporting (4-1, home) in the league and Champions League respectively from their last two outings. We successfully backed Marseille last weekend and are happy to do so again. Marseille president Pablo Longoria's summer recruitment policy of building a squad big enough to compete domestically and continentally is paying off and means Marseille are maintaining a high performance standard even when they rotate. Promoted Ajaccio are Ligue 1's weakest side. Rooted to the foot of the table, they're W1-D1-L7 from nine games, having scored just five times. The Corsicans' failure to meaningfully strengthen their squad or Starting XI since promotion into the top flight means they're essentially still a Ligue 2-standard side. As you'd expect, Marseille are short odds to win. Instead of backing the hosts on the Match Odds market, we recommend supporting Marseille on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a profit at close to evens if Marseille win by two or more goals. Underrated visitors the smart pick Brest vs Lorient (18th vs 3rd)Sun, 14:00 BSTLive on Betfair Live Video Brest are clear favourites to win this clash against in-form Lorient on Sunday afternoon, yet there are few reasons to justify the hosts' odds. Brest are [2.36], with Lorient [3.15] and The Draw [3.15]. These prices make little sense when you look at the league table. Ligue 1's surprise package, Lorient are 15 places and 16 points above Brest in the standings. Lorient have lost just one of their opening nine league games and that defeat was at the hands of Lens, who are currently fourth in the table and a much better side than Brest. Brest have won just one of their opening nine matches and have dropped points at home against weaker sides than Lorient (0-1 vs Ajaccio, 0-7 vs Montpellier, 1-1 vs Strasbourg). All things considered, the chance to oppose the overrated hosts is too good to ignore. Either lay Brest at [2,4], or take our suggestion to back Lorient with a small Asian Handicap start. With either selection, you'll make a profit as long as Lorient avoid defeat. Rampant Rennes to win big Rennes vs Nantes (6th vs 16th)Sun, 16:05 BSTLive on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video This Brittany derby is one of the matches of the weekend and Rennes are an excellent bet to collect all three points. Ambitious, big-spending Rennes are contenders for a top-three spot this season and looking to put together a run of good results on the back of their 3-1 win at 10-man Strasbourg last weekend. France U21 star Arnaud Kalimuendo scored and provided one assist in last weekend's victory. Signed from PSG for £20 million in August, he's one of a number of excellent attackers on the books at Rennes, the others being Martin Terrier (who scored 21 Ligue 1 goals last season), £25 million signing Amine Gouiri (from Nice), Belgium winger Jeremy Doku and Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. Not all of these will feature this weekend, but Rennes will be confident they have enough firepower to beat a Nantes side with problems on and off the pitch. The Canaries are struggling for a raison d'etre having overachieved last summer. They won the French Cup and finished in the top-half of the table in 2021-22, but there's a real sense of anti-climax around the place now.As the team struggles to find form, you get the impression some of Nantes' better players that were keen to leave but failed to secure moves to bigger clubs during the most recent transfer window would rather be elsewhere. Nantes are eight points and 10 places below Rennes in the standings. Avoiding a fifth defeat from their opening 10 games of the campaign is likely to be beyond them. Rennes are [1.56] on the Match Odds market. We prefer backing them on the Asian Handicap market. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Rennes win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals - something they're fully capable of doing given their array of attackers. *** And why not try this Bet Builder? Eric Bailly is emerging as an important figure at l'OM this season class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>16 winners from 25 Ligue 1 picks this season</li> <li>Marseille smart selection to carry on winning</li> <li>Underrated Lorient should avoid defeat</li> <li>Rennes to inflict more misery on Nantes</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Promoted Ajaccio are Ligue 1's <strong>weakest side.</strong> Rooted to the foot of the table, they're <strong>W1-D1-L7</strong> from nine games, having scored <strong>just five times."</strong><strong></strong></p> <p><strong>Best Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203734681">Back Marseille -1.0 & -1.5 Asian Handicap at home to Ajaccio @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></strong></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong></strong><h2><strong>Tudor's hosts to triumph again</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/french-ligue-1/marseille-v-ac-ajaccio-betting-31765003">Marseille vs Ajaccio</a> (2nd vs 20th)</strong><br><strong>Sat, 16:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>This game pitches one of Ligue 1's <strong>strongest sides</strong> against the top flight's <strong>weakest</strong> and the odds on Marseille too good to ignore.</p><p><strong>Igor Tudor's</strong> hosts are unbeaten in Ligue 1 <strong>(W7-D2-L0)</strong> this season and should be far too good for <strong>Ajaccio</strong>.<br><br>Marseille head into the game on the back of <strong>resounding</strong> wins over Angers (3-0, away) and Sporting (4-1, home) in the league and Champions League respectively from their <strong>last two</strong> outings. We <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-marseille-the-smart-bet-to-claim-yet-another-win-290922-164.html">successfully backed Marseille</a> last weekend and are happy to do so again.</p><p>Marseille president <strong>Pablo Longoria's </strong>summer recruitment policy of building a squad <strong>big enough</strong> to compete domestically and continentally is <strong>paying off</strong> and means Marseille are maintaining a <strong>high performance standard</strong> even when they <strong>rotate</strong>.</p><p><strong>Promoted </strong>Ajaccio are Ligue 1's weakest side. Rooted to the foot of the table, they're <strong>W1-D1-L7</strong> from nine games, having scored <strong>just five times.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>The Corsicans' failure to <strong>meaningfully strengthen</strong> their squad or Starting XI since promotion into the top flight means they're essentially still a <strong>Ligue 2-standard side</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>As you'd expect, Marseille are <strong>short odds</strong> to win. Instead of backing the hosts on the Match Odds market, we recommend supporting Marseille on the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/how-to-win-money-betting-on-asian-handicap-markets.html"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong>.</a> With our selection, you'll make a profit at close to evens if Marseille win by <strong>two or more goals.</strong></p><h2><strong>Underrated visitors the smart pick</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/brest-v-lorient-betting-31760526">Brest vs Lorient</a> (18th vs 3rd)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Brest</strong> are clear favourites to win this clash against in-form <strong>Lorient </strong>on Sunday afternoon, yet there are few reasons to justify the hosts' odds.</p><p>Brest are <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.36</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b>, with Lorient <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> and The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b>. These prices make little sense when you look at the <strong>league table.</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Ligue 1's surprise package</strong>, <strong>Lorient </strong>are <strong>15 places</strong> and <strong>16 points</strong> above Brest in the standings. Lorient have lost <strong>just one </strong>of their opening nine league games and that defeat was at the hands of Lens, who are currently fourth in the table and a <strong>much better side</strong> than Brest.</p> </blockquote><p>Brest have won <strong>just one</strong> of their opening nine matches and have <strong>dropped points</strong> at home against weaker sides than Lorient (0-1 vs Ajaccio, 0-7 vs Montpellier, 1-1 vs Strasbourg).</p><p>All things considered, the chance to oppose the <strong>overrated hosts</strong> is <strong>too good</strong> to ignore. Either <strong>lay Brest </strong>at [2,4], or take our suggestion to back Lorient with a small Asian Handicap start. With either selection, you'll make a profit as long as <strong>Lorient avoid defeat.</strong></p><h2><strong>Rampant Rennes to win big</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203642564">Rennes vs Nantes</a> (6th vs 16th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 16:05 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>This <strong>Brittany derby</strong> is one of the matches of the weekend and <strong>Rennes</strong> are an <strong>excellent bet</strong> to collect all three points.</p><p><strong>Ambitious</strong>, big-spending Rennes are contenders for a top-three spot this season and looking to put together a run of good results on the back of their <strong>3-1 win</strong> at 10-man Strasbourg last weekend.</p><blockquote> <p>France U21 star <strong>Arnaud Kalimuendo</strong> scored and provided one assist in last weekend's victory. Signed from PSG for <strong>£20 million</strong> in August, he's one of a <strong>number </strong>of <strong>excellent attackers</strong> on the books at Rennes, the others being <strong>Martin Terrier</strong> (who scored 21 Ligue 1 goals last season), £25 million signing <strong>Amine Gouiri </strong>(from Nice), Belgium winger <strong>Jeremy Doku</strong> and Ghana winger <strong>Kamaldeen Sulemana.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>Not all of these will feature this weekend, but Rennes will be <strong>confident</strong> they have <strong>enough firepower </strong>to beat a Nantes side with <strong>problems</strong> on and off the pitch.</p><p><strong>The Canaries</strong> are struggling for a raison d'etre having <strong>overachieved </strong>last summer. They won the <strong>French Cup</strong> and finished in the <strong>top-half</strong> of the table in 2021-22, but there's a real sense of <strong>anti-climax</strong> around the place now.<br><br>As the team <strong>struggles </strong>to find form, you get the impression some of Nantes' better players that were keen to leave but failed to secure moves to bigger clubs during the most recent transfer window would <strong>rather be elsewhere.</strong></p><p>Nantes are <strong>eight points</strong> and <strong>10 places</strong> <strong>below Rennes</strong> in the standings. Avoiding a fifth defeat from their opening 10 games of the campaign is likely to be <strong>beyond them.</strong></p><p>Rennes are <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> on the Match Odds market. We prefer backing them on the Asian Handicap market. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Rennes win by a single goal, and <strong>make a profit </strong>if they win by <strong>two or more goals</strong> - something they're fully capable of doing given their <strong>array of attackers.</strong></p><p><strong>***</strong></p><p><strong>And why not try this Bet Builder?</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>PSG to win at Reims, Kylian Mbappe to Score Anytime and Lionel Messi to Assist Anytime</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/reims-v-paris-st-g/31760530" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.62</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James’ 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 25pts<br>Returned: +35.33pts<br>P/L: +10.33pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <div class="c-message_kit__gutter"> <div role="presentation" class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" data-qa="message_content"> <div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text"> <div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first"> <div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto"><span>You can get a <strong>£5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. 