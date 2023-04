Willian to add to Leeds problems

Cannon backed to fire in Lancs derby

Fulham 2.466/4 v Leeds 3.1511/5, the Draw 3.55

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Ben Steele says: "Key to Fulham's strong performance has been former Chelsea man Willian who brings a wealth of experience to a relatively youthful frontline. Top scorer Aleksander Mitrovic will, again, be suspended on Saturday as he continues with his eight game ban and it will likely fall to Willian to provide much of the creative spark.

"Wingers have had a lot of success against Leeds in recent weeks. Michael Olise had a hattrick of assists for Palace a fortnight ago and both Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored twice on Monday night as Liverpool ran out comfortable winners at Elland Road.

"With that in mind, there are a lot of appealing bets available for those backing Willian. The Brazilian is 15/2 to score first, 7/2 to have a couple of shots on target and 13/5 to create a goal anytime. With the same number of goals and assists this term I'm backing Willian to score or assist anytime @ 13/10."

Mainz 5.79/2 v Bayern 1.625/8, the Draw 4.84/1

14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "On Saturday Bayern visit a Mainz team that is in terrific form. Bo Svensson's side is unbeaten in nine Bundesliga games, and they are in the mix for European qualification. Although the ZeroFivers lost 4-0 at home to Bayern in the cup, that was against Nagelsmann's Bayern, not this disjointed and spluttering outfit of the present day.

"Mainz have twice beaten Bayern at the MEWA Arena under Svensson, and I'll give them a one-goal start here on the Asian Handicap at 1.95. Keep an eye out for in-form Mainz striker Ludovic Ajorque - the big man from Reunion has scored in five of his last seven league games, and is a hefty 9/4 to find the net here."

Liverpool 1.21/5 v Nottm Forest 18.5, the Draw 8.615/2

15:00

Opta Stat: "Liverpool have scored 39% of their Premier League goals this season (22/56) in their wins over Bournemouth in August (9-0), Man Utd in March (7-0) and Leeds last time out (6-1). In those three matches, they scored 13.2 more goals than their expected goals tally (22 from 8.8 xG), whereas in in all other Premier League games this season, they have underperformed their xG by 12.7 (34 goals from 46.7 xG).

"Against Leeds last time out, meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded his 50th Premier League assist, becoming the third-youngest player to hit that total in the competition (24 years, 192 days), after Cesc Fàbregas (22y 145d) and Wayne Rooney (24y 84d). Alexander-Arnold has three assists in his last two league matches, after having only assisted two in his first 27 this season beforehand."

Peterboro 4.216/5 v Ipswich 2.01/1, the Draw 3.65

15:00

Alan Dudman says: "Ipswich have scored 31 goals in their current unbeaten run of 11 and conceded just two. To cover the handicap this Saturday they are priced at 3.65 on the Exchange in the Peterborough +1 market...

"Ipswich are unbeaten in their last six league games away from home (W3 D3), with the Tractor Boys last going seven such matches without defeat in January 2016 in the Championship."

Wimbledon 2.526/4 v Swindon 3.052/1, the Draw 3.211/5

15:00

Ian Lamont says: "Have AFC Wimbledon finally got a game they could win, to put to bed any lingering fears of relegation? A midweek break should make them fresher for this fixture - Ethan Chislett's hamstring injury incurred against Harrogate will have had time to heal. Josh Davison might be back before the end of the season. Goals from both have been sorely missed...

"Swindon, before Tuesday's fine win over Bradford, had four draws to show from nine games. Their last two away games have resulted in defeats. Charlie Austin scored four against bottom club Rochdale a few weeks ago, but Jody Morris's men have not been on song of late."

Man City 1.162/13 v Sheff Utd 23.022/1, the Draw 10.09/1

16:45

Live on ITV1

Mark O'Haire says: "Top-flight clubs won the last 13 FA Cup semi-final ties against sides from a lower division, and Manchester City are heavily favoured to extend that streak on Saturday. The Citizens have won all four of their FA Cup fixtures by an aggregate score of 14-0 this season but do arrive at Wembley having lost four of their last five FA Cup semi-final ties.

"Sheff Utd are looking to reach the FA Cup final for the first time since 1936 following five semi-final defeats over the following 87 years. The Blades knocked out Tottenham at the fifth round stage, although Championship league leaders Burnley were eviscerated by Man City in the quarter-finals and United will be hoping for a more competitive contest.

"With such a strong market favourite, it's no surprise to see the Over 2.5 Goals line trading at just 1.32. Man City matches are averaging 3.53 goals in the Premier League, whilst the Citizens have struck a minimum of three times in three of their four FA Cup fixtures thus far. Pep Guardiola's group were 6-0 and 3-0 victors when faced with Championship opposition."

Lazio 1.8910/11 v Torino 5.39/2, the Draw 3.45

17:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Chloe Beresford: "Lazio have kept 18 clean sheets in Serie A this season while only conceding 20 goals, both records that are only topped by Barcelona (20 clean sheets, 9 goals conceded) across Europe's top five leagues.

"That defensive solidity has powered them up to second place, putting them in the perfect position to take on a Torino side that has only won once in their last 18 away games against Lazio.

"Toro are also winless in their last four league games overall, so the tip here is to back Lazio to win to nil, a market that is currently available at odds of [8/5]."

Preston 2.6613/8 v Blackburn 3.052/1, the Draw 3.39/4

17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Ryan Deeney says: "The main man for Preston North End recently has been Tom Cannon, who now has eight goals since joining the club on loan in January. Seven of those have come in his last eight appearances, including a goal in each of his last three at Deepdale.

"There are few signs that run is about to stop with Cannon firing off at least two efforts at goal in each of those eight league games and having at least two shots on target in five of his last six.

"You can back Cannon to score anytime at 12/5. If you fancy something tastier, five of Cannon's eight league goals have been the first scored in the game while Blackburn have fallen behind in three of their last five in the league and four of their last five on the road."