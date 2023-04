Experienced Brazilian will take advantage of leaky defence

Goals galore continues for visitors

Sinisterra offering Gracia hope of survial

Willian the key to Fulham gameplan

As a newly promoted club Fulham's season has undoubtedly been a success, solidly locked in mid table and sitting above West London rivals Chelsea. However, the last few weeks have been a slight disappointment, with last weekend's win over Everton ending a run of five games without a win.

Key to their strong performance has been former Chelsea, Willian who brings a wealth of experience to a relatively youthful frontline. Top scorer Aleksander Mitrovic will, again, be suspended on Saturday as he continues with his eight game ban and it will likely fall to Willian to provide much of the creative spark.

Wingers have had a lot of success against Leeds in recent weeks. Michael Olise had a hattrick of assists for Palace a fortnight ago and both Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored twice on Monday night as Liverpool ran out comfortable winners at Elland Road.

With that in mind, there are a lot of appealing bets available for those backing Willian. The Brazilian is 15/2 to score first, 7/2 to have a couple of shots on target and 13/5 to create a goal anytime. With the same number of goals and assists this term I'm backing Willian to score or assist anytime @ 13/10.

Expect high-scoring start to the weekend

If there is one thing that defines Leeds United this season it has been high-scoring games. The 31 league games they've played this term have seen exactly 100 goals, unfortunately Illan Meslier has conceded 60 of those making Leeds the worst defensive team in the league.

The last five Leeds games have seen a massive 27 goals scored and I'm expecting more of the same at Craven Cottage on Saturday. While Fulham miss their top scorer, Leeds will have theirs available.

Rodrigo is having his best goalscoring season in a Leeds shirt, with 13 goals in all competitions but most of those goals came in a prolific period at the start of the season.

Since the World Cup the Spaniard has scored just twice but facing a Fulham side who have conceded 10 in their last five games Leeds boss Javi Gracia will be hoping he can get back to his best.

Survial hopes hanging on Sinisterra form

While Rodrigo hasn't scored many this calendar year, winger Luis Sinisterra has picked up the slack in the last few weeks. The Colombian, who joined in the summer for around £20 million, appears to be starting to adapt to life in England scoring twice in his last 3 games, including the winner in a crucial game against Nottingham Forest.

Sinisterra will likely be in a battle with Antonee Robinson down the Fulham wing but Robinson's attacking tendencies will likely give the Leeds man some freedom at times. Priced at 3/1 to score anytime Sinisterra is well worth a look. Those looking for a Bet Builder could double up with Over 3.5 goals in the game and get an appealing price of 7.2 in what should be an entertaining game.