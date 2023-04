Man City heavy favourites to progress

Sheff Utd missing two key loan stars

Bet Builder angle holds plenty of appeal

Manchester City v Sheff Utd

Saturday, 16:45

Live on ITV

City still on course for famous treble

Manchester City booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night when the Citizens secured a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich to progress 4-1 on aggregate. The German giants needed a miracle to go through and squandered plenty of opportunities to get back into the tie before Erling Haaland's second-half goal all but ended hopes.

Haaland made Bayern pay as he lashed home a shot into the top corner to cap off a swift counter-attack, 15 seconds after Ederson had saved Kingsley Coman's shot at the other end. That was the Norwegian's 48th goal for City this season. He could easily have reached that figure earlier in the game but blazed over a penalty after a Dayot Upamecano handball.

Pep Guardiola's group are now unbeaten in 15 games since they lost at Tottenham in early February and were minutes away from an 11th win in a row. But the Catalan coach appreciated his side had come under pressure, saying: "We struggled in the first half and 4-1 doesn't show the two games. Fortunately, they missed their chances and we took ours."

Should Man City go on to win their final 13 matches, they will be the first English team to win the Treble since Manchester United in 1999 and the Citizens now arrive at Saturday's cup clash with almost a fully sit squad as they bid to keep that dream alive.

Blades bag vital league victory

Sheffield United chief Paul Heckingbottom was full of praise for his players after the Blades took a step closer to Premier League promotion with a 1-0 win over Bristol City on Tuesday night. James McAtee's second-half strike proved decisive on a nervy night at Bramall Lane with the hosts finding it hard to create any clear-cut chances until the 77th minute.

The visitors had been the better side in an opening half in which United failed to muster an effort on goal. But Heckingbottom's side improved in the second half following a switch in system and the introduction of McAtee from the bench. The pressure eventually told and the Blades bagging their sixth success across their last seven outings.

Heckingbottom admitted, "A good win, a big win. The first half was a bit of a non-event. We couldn't get going so we had to change things and the second half was much better and I think we thoroughly deserved it. We've done what we can which is win our games, keep chalking the games off, amassing more points and making it harder for the chasing teams."

Anel Ahmedhodzic returned to the side on Tuesday and should be available for Saturday's semi-final with John Fleck again expected to take McAtee's place from the off. Loan stars Tommy Doyle and McAtee are ineligible against their parent club, with James Norwood appearing likely to be given a starting berth in central midfield.

Man City won all four meetings with Sheff Utd during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 Premier League campaigns without conceding a goal, three of which concluded with the same 1-0 scoreline. However, the Citizens have been turned over in all four of their previous FA Cup ties against the Blades, the most recent of which arrived in the fourth road in 2007/08.

Top-flight clubs won the last 13 FA Cup semi-final ties against sides from a lower division, and Manchester City 1.171/6 are heavily favoured to extend that streak on Saturday. The Citizens have won all four of their FA Cup fixtures by an aggregate score of 14-0 this season but do arrive at Wembley having lost four of their last five FA Cup semi-final ties.

Sheff Utd 19.0018/1 are looking to reach the FA Cup final for the first time since 1936 following five semi-final defeats over the following 87 years. The Blades knocked out Tottenham at the fifth round stage, although Championship league leaders Burnley were eviscerated by Man City in the quarter-finals and United will be hoping for a more competitive contest.

With such a strong market favourite, it's no surprise to see the Over 2.5 Goals line trading at just 1.321/3. Man City matches are averaging 3.53 goals in the Premier League, whilst the Citizens have struck a minimum of three times in three of their four FA Cup fixtures thus far. Pep Guardiola's group were 6-0 and 3-0 victors when faced with Championship opposition.

Finding value in a one-sided contest is always tricky but the Bet Builder does present opportunities. We've been offered close to even-money on Man City -1 Handicap, Under 6.5 Goals and Erling Haaland to score with the three-legged wager coming in at 1.94.

Back Man City -1, Under 6.5 Goals and Erling Haaland to score @ 1.94 1.94

The following correct scores would see the Man City -1 Handicap and Under 6.5 Goals element of the selection bank: 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 5-0, 6-0, 3-1, 4-1, 5-1, 4-2, whilst Haaland has scored a staggering 48 goals in 40 appearances for City across the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions this term.

Our proposed play copped when the Citizens met runaway Championship leaders Burnley in the quarter-finals at Turf Moor last month and so should have a strong chance of going close to a repeat at Wembley this weekend.