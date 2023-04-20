</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Bundesliga Tips: Humbled Bayern to falter again
Kevin Hatchard
20 April 2023
3 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-20">20 April 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Bundesliga Tips: Humbled Bayern to falter again", "name": "Bundesliga Tips: Humbled Bayern to falter again", "description": "Bayern Munich made a bold coaching change a few weeks ago, and as Kevin Hatchard explains, it hasn't really worked so far.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---humbled-bayern-to-falter-again-200423-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---humbled-bayern-to-falter-again-200423-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-20T10:03:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-20T10:36:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Bayern Munich made a bold coaching change a few weeks ago, and as Kevin Hatchard explains, it hasn't really worked so far. Bayern have won two of last six games Hoffenheim on great form Augsburg and Stuttgart struggling at the back Floundering Bayern can't be trusted Bayern Munich v Mainz Saturday 22 April, 14:30 Live on Betfair Live Video When Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn swung the axe on coach Julian Nagelsmann, they were twitchy about Bayern's hopes in three competitions. At least in the short term, the decision to replace Nagelsmann with the long-coveted Thomas Tuchel has been a palpable failure. Of course, hiring a world-class coach like Tuchel could prove to be a masterstroke in the long term, but on his watch Bayern were swept aside 4-1 on aggregate by Manchester City in the Champions League, and they were dumped out of the DFB Pokal by Freiburg at the Allianz Arena. The record champions drew with Hoffenheim last week, and have won just two of Tuchel's six games in charge. On Saturday Bayern visit a Mainz team that is in terrific form. Bo Svensson's side is unbeaten in nine Bundesliga games, and they are in the mix for European qualification. Although the ZeroFivers lost 4-0 at home to Bayern in the cup, that was against Nagelsmann's Bayern, not this disjointed and spluttering outfit of the present day. Mainz have twice beaten Bayern at the MEWA Arena under Svensson, and I'll give them a one-goal start here on the Asian Handicap at [1.95]. Keep an eye out for in-form Mainz striker Ludovic Ajorque - the big man from Reunion has scored in five of his last seven league games, and is a hefty 9/4 to find the net here. Back Mainz +1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.95 Hoffenheim to take another big step Hoffenheim v Köln Saturday 22 April, 14:30 Live on Betfair Live Video Pellegrino Matarazzo led Stuttgart to safety on the final day of last season, and it looks like the thoughtful American might once again be leading a southern club to survival. He was harshly ditched by Stuttgart after a sticky start to the campaign, and he was on unstable ground in his opening weeks with TSG, but he has found some useful momentum at just the right time. Last weekend's 1-1 draw at Bayern will have boosted confidence, and Hoffe have now taken ten points from their last four games. On home soil they have won their last two against Hertha Berlin and Schalke, and I believe they'll make it a hat-trick against Köln. The Billy Goats missed a big opportunity against Mainz last weekend, and they had to settle for a 1-1 draw despite making a big chance to win the game in the second half (Linton Maina raced clear, but squirted his shot wide with only the keeper to beat). Köln have scored just 37 goals all season, and none of their centre-forwards are on form. Köln have won just one of their last 11 away games in the league, losing six times in that spell, and I think they'll come unstuck here against a Hoffenheim side that has won this fixture five times in a row in Sinsheim in the Bundesliga. I'll back the hosts to win at [2.28]. Back Hoffenheim to win @ 2.28 Relegation battle to strike sparks Augsburg v Stuttgart Friday 21 April, 19:30 Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Stuttgart produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Bundesliga history last weekend, shaping the title race as they held Borussia Dortmund to an extraordinary 3-3 draw. The Swabians were 2-0 down at half time, reduced to ten men by the over-zealous defending of centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos. Somehow VfB got the game back to 2-2, but it seemed like their recovery was in vain when Gio Reyna made it 3-2 in stoppage time. Incredibly, Silas levelled in the seventh minute of added time, extending Stuttgart's unbeaten run under new coach Sebastian Hoeness to three competitive matches. Stuttgart have been fighting the drop all season, and are on their third coach of the season. Bringing in renowned firefighter Bruno Labbadia didn't work at all - he won just one league game in four months and alienated some of his players with his schoolmasterly ways. Hoeness is a more attack-minded and collegiate coach, but the 40-year-old has a point to prove after a disappointing spell at Hoffenheim. Augsburg have kept their heads above water this season under rookie coach Enrico Maassen, but a five-game winless run has made nerves jangle a bit at the WWK Arena. A 3-1 home defeat to Köln dragged them back into danger, and a battling 3-2 loss at RB Leipzig last week didn't help either. With Augsburg missing defensive leader Jeffrey Gouweleeuw through suspension, I'm expecting goals on Friday night, and Over 2.5 Goals seems far too big at [1.89]. That bet has landed in 13 of Augsburg's last 19 Bundesliga games, and 14 of Stuttgart's last 19. This is a huge opportunity for both clubs, and I can't see them just settling for a draw, with Augsburg five points above the dropzone and Stuttgart in the relegation playoff spot. Bayern Munich made a bold coaching change a few weeks ago, and as Kevin Hatchard explains, it hasn't really worked so far.

Bayern have won two of last six games Hoffenheim on great form Augsburg and Stuttgart struggling at the back Floundering Bayern can't be trusted Bayern Munich v Mainz Saturday 22 April, 14:30 Live on Betfair Live Video When Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn swung the axe on coach Julian Nagelsmann, they were twitchy about Bayern's hopes in three competitions. At least in the short term, the decision to replace Nagelsmann with the long-coveted Thomas Tuchel has been a palpable failure. Of course, hiring a world-class coach like Tuchel could prove to be a masterstroke in the long term, but on his watch Bayern were swept aside 4-1 on aggregate by Manchester City in the Champions League, and they were dumped out of the DFB Pokal by Freiburg at the Allianz Arena. The record champions drew with Hoffenheim last week, and have won just two of Tuchel's six games in charge. On Saturday Bayern visit a Mainz team that is in terrific form.

Thomas Tuchel is struggling at Bayern Munich At least in the short term, the decision to replace Nagelsmann with the long-coveted <strong>Thomas Tuchel</strong> has been a palpable failure.</p><blockquote> <p>Of course, hiring a world-class coach like Tuchel could prove to be a masterstroke in the long term, but on his watch Bayern were swept aside 4-1 on aggregate by Manchester City in the Champions League, and they were dumped out of the DFB Pokal by Freiburg at the Allianz Arena. The record champions drew with Hoffenheim last week, and have won just two of Tuchel's six games in charge.</p> </blockquote><p>On Saturday Bayern visit a Mainz team that is in terrific form. Bo Svensson's side is <strong>unbeaten in nine Bundesliga games,</strong> and they are in the mix for European qualification. Although the ZeroFivers lost 4-0 at home to Bayern in the cup, that was against Nagelsmann's Bayern, not this disjointed and spluttering outfit of the present day.</p><p>Mainz have twice beaten Bayern at the MEWA Arena under Svensson, and I'll give them a one-goal start here on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212605742"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b>. Keep an eye out for in-form Mainz striker Ludovic Ajorque - the big man from Reunion has scored in five of his last seven league games, and is a hefty 9/4 to find the net here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mainz +1.0 on the Asian Handicap @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212605742" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.95</a></div><h2><strong>Hoffenheim to take another big step</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212605813"><strong>Hoffenheim v Köln</strong></a></p><p><strong>Saturday 22 April, 14:30</strong></p><p><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Pellegrino Matarazzo</strong> led Stuttgart to safety on the final day of last season, and it looks like the thoughtful American might once again be leading a southern club to survival. He was harshly ditched by Stuttgart after a sticky start to the campaign, and he was on unstable ground in his opening weeks with TSG, but he has found some useful momentum at just the right time.</p><blockquote> <p>Last weekend's 1-1 draw at Bayern will have boosted confidence, and Hoffe have now taken ten points from their last four games. On home soil they have won their last two against Hertha Berlin and Schalke, and I believe they'll make it a hat-trick against Köln.</p> </blockquote><p>The Billy Goats missed a big opportunity against Mainz last weekend, and they had to settle for a 1-1 draw despite making a big chance to win the game in the second half (Linton Maina raced clear, but squirted his shot wide with only the keeper to beat). Köln have <strong>scored just 37 goals all season,</strong> and none of their centre-forwards are on form.</p><p>Köln have won just one of their last 11 away games in the league, losing six times in that spell, and I think they'll come unstuck here against a Hoffenheim side that has won this fixture five times in a row in Sinsheim in the Bundesliga. I'll back the hosts <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212605813"><strong>to win</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Hoffenheim to win @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212605813" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.28</a></div><h2><strong>Relegation battle to strike sparks</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212606723"><strong>Augsburg v Stuttgart</strong></a></p><p><strong>Friday 21 April, 19:30</strong></p><p><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Stuttgart produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Bundesliga history last weekend, shaping the title race as they held Borussia Dortmund to an <strong>extraordinary 3-3 draw.</strong> The Swabians were 2-0 down at half time, reduced to ten men by the over-zealous defending of centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos.</p><p>Somehow VfB got the game back to 2-2, but it seemed like their recovery was in vain when Gio Reyna made it 3-2 in stoppage time. Incredibly, Silas levelled in the seventh minute of added time, extending Stuttgart's unbeaten run under new coach <strong>Sebastian Hoeness</strong> to three competitive matches.</p><p>Stuttgart have been fighting the drop all season, and are on their third coach of the season. Bringing in renowned firefighter Bruno Labbadia didn't work at all - he won just one league game in four months and alienated some of his players with his schoolmasterly ways. Hoeness is a more attack-minded and collegiate coach, but the 40-year-old has a point to prove after a disappointing spell at Hoffenheim.</p><p><img alt="sebastian hoeness 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sebastian%20hoeness%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Augsburg have kept their heads above water this season under rookie coach <strong>Enrico Maassen,</strong> but a five-game winless run has made nerves jangle a bit at the WWK Arena. A 3-1 home defeat to Köln dragged them back into danger, and a battling 3-2 loss at RB Leipzig last week didn't help either.</p><p>With Augsburg missing defensive leader Jeffrey Gouweleeuw through suspension, I'm expecting goals on Friday night, and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212606689"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></a> seems far too big at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>. That bet has landed in 13 of Augsburg's last 19 Bundesliga games, and 14 of Stuttgart's last 19. This is a huge opportunity for both clubs, and I can't see them just settling for a draw, with Augsburg five points above the dropzone and Stuttgart in the relegation playoff spot.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212606689" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.89</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>KEVIN HATCHARD 2022-23 BUNDESLIGA P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 88 Points Returned: 94.52 P/L: +6.52 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free bet </strong>when you place <strong>£10 or more</strong> on accas or Bet Builders this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2200423FB">You must opt-in</a>. Back Mainz +1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.95

Back Hoffenheim to win at 2.28

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Augsburg v Stuttgart at 1.89

KEVIN HATCHARD 2022-23 BUNDESLIGA P/L

Points Staked: 88 Points Returned: 94.52 P/L: +6.52 points

Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders

You can get a £2 free bet when you place £10 or more on accas or Bet Builders this season. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply. in one place</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/salah-liverpool-2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/salah-liverpool-2023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bad-man-bettings-bayern-munich-v-dortmund-tips-bellingham-backed-in-8-1-der-klassiker-bet-builder-310323-1225.html">Bad Man Betting's Bayern Munich v Dortmund Tips: Bellingham backed in 8/1 Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Thomas Tuchel Bayern Munich.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Thomas%20Tuchel%20Bayern%20Munich.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---bayern-to-take-command-in-der-klassiker-300323-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Bayern to take command in Der Klassiker</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/02/Thomas Tuchel press hat 1280 -thumb-1280x720-147420.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/02/Thomas%20Tuchel%20press%20hat%201280%20-thumb-1280x720-147420.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---capital-club-to-begin-final-push-140423-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Capital club to begin final push</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/urs fischer 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/urs%20fischer%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/schalke-v-hertha-berlin-betting-tips-4-1-bundesliga-bet-builder-130423-1063.html">Friday Football Tips: Back a 4/1 Bet Builder for Bundesliga basement battle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Thomas_Reis_Schalke.450x253.jpg" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
