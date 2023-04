5/2 & 9/2 winners last week

Arsenal v Southampton Jesus to hit double figures The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have won their last four Premier League home games, scoring 15 goals and conceding four. They've netted at least three times in each of these games, last doing so in five straight at the Emirates between March and May 2018. Indeed, Gabriel Jesus has scored nine Premier League goals this season - with Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka already each scoring 10+, this could be just the second season to see four players reach double figures for the Gunners in the competition, after 2012-13 (Santi Cazorla, Olivier Giroud, Lukas Podolski and Theo Walcott). The Betfair Bet: Back Jesus to score, Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS @ 3/1



Fulham v Leeds United Capital punishment awaits the Whites The Opta Stat: "Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been directly involved in six goals in his last four league starts against Fulham, scoring four and assisting two. He's both scored and assisted a goal in both of his Premier League starts against the Cottagers. However, his Leeds side have lost all five of their Premier League games in London this season, conceding 16 goals in the process. The last time they lost five in a row in a single campaign in the capital was in 2020-21, a run which they ended with a 2-1 win at Fulham. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS, Fulham to win & Bamford to score or assist @ 15/2



Brentford v Aston Villa Snap up the juicy Watkins price The Opta Stat: "Ollie Watkins has scored 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League games for Aston Villa, with his 14 overall this season his joint-best in a single top-flight campaign (also 14 in 2020-21). The last Villa player to score 15+ goals in a top-flight season was Christian Benteke (19 in 2012-13), while the last English player to do so for the club was David Platt (19 in 1990-91)." The Betfair Bet: Back Ollie Watkins to score at a great price of 15/8



Crystal Palace v Everton Statman Roy The Opta Stat: "Two of Crystal Palace's three highest expected goals totals in the Premier League this season have come in their three games under Roy Hodgson (3.2 v Leeds, 2.4 v Leicester). They're averaging 19 shots per game, 2.2 xG per game and 6.3 shots on target per game under Hodgson this term, compared to 9.9 shots, 0.9 xG and 3.2 shots on target before his return." The Betfair Bet: Back Crystal Palace to win & to have 6+ shots on target @ 3/1



Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers Both sides to draw a blank? The Opta Stat: "Wolves have never scored in five Premier League away games against Leicester - only Birmingham have visited a side more without ever finding the net in the competition (seven against Manchester United). Leicester, meanwhile, are the only side without a clean sheet since the resumption of the Premier League following the World Cup, having kept a shutout in five of their six matches before the break. It's their longest run of conceding a goal in consecutive league games since a run of 21 between April and December 1994, which included their first ever 18 Premier League matches." The Betfair Bet: Back the 0-0 draw @ 15/2



Liverpool v Nottingham Forest Trent defeats side from the Trent The Opta Stat: "Liverpool have scored 39% of their Premier League goals this season (22/56) in their wins over Bournemouth in August (9-0), Man Utd in March (7-0) and Leeds last time out (6-1). In those three matches, they scored 13.2 more goals than their expected goals tally (22 from 8.8 xG), whereas in in all other Premier League games this season, they have underperformed their xG by 12.7 (34 goals from 46.7 xG). Against Leeds last time out, meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded his 50th Premier League assist, becoming the third-youngest player to hit that total in the competition (24 years, 192 days), after Cesc Fàbregas (22y 145d) and Wayne Rooney (24y 84d). Alexander-Arnold has three assists in his last two league matches, after having only assisted two in his first 27 this season beforehand. The Betfair Bet: Back Trent Alexander-Arnold to assist anytime & Liverpool (-2) @ 7/2



Bournemouth v West Ham United Both teams happy with a point? The Opta Stat: "Only Aston Villa (12) have won more Premier League points in April so far than Bournemouth (9). The Cherries have won as many league games in April (3) as they did in November, December, January, February and March combined - they've never won four games in a single month in the Premier League. However, since losing to Nottingham Forest in August, West Ham United have won all four of their Premier League matches against newly promoted sides. The Hammers last had five consecutive wins over promoted sides in the top-flight between April 1997 and January 1998. The Betfair Bet: Back the draw @ 21/10