Lazio looking lively

Lautaro to topple Empoli

Milan to maul Lecce

Lazio v Torino

Saturday April 22, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Lazio have kept 18 clean sheets in Serie A this season while only conceding 20 goals, both records that are only topped by Barcelona (20 clean sheets, 9 goals conceded) across Europe's top five leagues.

That defensive solidity has powered them up to second place, putting them in the perfect position to take on a Torino side that has only won once in their last 18 away games against Lazio.

Toro are also winless in their last four league games overall, so the tip here is to back Lazio to win to nil, a market that is currently available at odds of [8/5].

Lazio to win to nil v Torino 2.6

Empoli v Inter

Sunday April 23, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Inter have struggled in domestic action of late, failing to win any of their last five Serie A games to mark their worst run of form since Andrea Stramaccioni was in charge back in 2013.

However, Empoli have won just once in their previous 11 league games and just four times in their last 29 meetings with the Nerazzurri, recording three draws and 22 defeats over that same period.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez has not scored with any of his last 19 shots on target, his longest such streak in the past three years. So, with all that in mind, the tip here is to back Inter to win & Lautaro Martinez to score v Empoli, a market which is available at odds of 2.427/5.

Inter to win & Lautaro Martinez to score v Empoli 2.42

AC Milan v Lecce

Sunday April 23, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Lecce have won just two of their 33 Serie A meetings with AC Milan, last doing so way back in April 2006, and have lost their previous three away games before this encounter.

At the same time, Milan - who will undoubtedly be buoyed by their progress to the Champions League semi finals earlier this week - have scored 2+ goals in their last 10 meetings with Sunday's opponents.



The Rossoneri have also seen over 2.5 goals in eight of their last 10 home games against the same side, so the tip here is to back AC Milan to win & over 2.5 goals, a market available at [6/4].