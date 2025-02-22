Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Everton backed to inflict more Man Utd misery

Spurs comeback at Portman Road backed at 19/1

Aston Villa cause Chelsea's Maresca more misery

Bets for EFL football and Europe's top leagues

The Cherries are 12 places above Wolves in the Premier League but the Brazilian has been a big threat for the visitors all season, with 14 shots on target in his last six matches. With 30 this season, Cunha is in the top five players in the Premier League for shots on target and averages 1.5 every 90 minutes.

Premier League tips and predictions

Mark O'Haire: "Everton have excelled in their three Goodison Park outings since David Moyes' appointment; having comfortably overcome Tottenham, thrashed Leicester and picked up a deserved point against table-topping Liverpool, the Toffees look well worthy of our support off a scratch 0.0 start on the Asian Handicap at 1.85, with a draw acting as a push.

"Manchester United have managed just three away league victories in 12 this term and the Red Devils have a rotten record on their travels at teams outside of the elite. Surprisingly, the visitors have posted only W1-D2-L4 when heading to sides in 10th and below, scoring just six goals - three of which arrived in their solitary success at rock-bottom Southampton."

The Opta stat:"Only Everton (63%) have scored a higher share of their Premier League goals this season in the first half of games than Ipswich (61% - 14/23). Meanwhile, Tottenham have conceded a higher share of their goals in the opening 45 minutes than any other side (57% - 21/37)."

"Ipswich remain the only side without a win in the Premier League so far in 2025, drawing two and losing four of their six games. They last had a longer run without a league victory from the start of a calendar year in 1990 (8 games)."

Stephen Tudor: "The Hammers conceded inside 10 minutes for the third time in six games against Brentford, and if going behind early doors is becoming a problem what will worry Graham Potter more is what followed. Despite dominating possession for the most part thereafter, Jarrod Bowen and company managed only three shots on target for the remaining 86 minutes, all told an xG of just 0.82. They looked for all the world like a team short of ideas.

"That doesn't bode well with the Emirates up next, and an Arsenal side that last lost at home in the league 10 months ago. Moreover, the Gunners still have a title hunt in their nostrils and, after putting 11 past West Ham in their last two meetings, will be intent of adding to the damage. Even deprived of a specialist forward they have to be fancied to do so."

Mark Stinchcombe: "With both sides playing well I'm forecasting both can contribute to the scoreline here and thus a pro-goals bet is the way to go. Fulham themselves have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight matches contributing to eight of their last 12 matches going over 2.5 goals and Craven Cottage has been a great place for three plus goals backers this season with nine of their 13 home games paying out.

"I'm therefore envisaging it will be difficult for Palace keep a clean sheet but they can definitely trouble the Cottagers having scored two or more goals in eight of their last 16 games. The Premier League is averaging 3.02 goals per-game this season yet we are still getting opportunities like here where over/under 2.5 is priced up as a 50-50 shot."

Lewis Jones: "I'm not quite brave enough to trust Villa though as they've got a terrible record playing Chelsea, losing seven of the last 10 fixtures at Villa Park and after conceding in midweek have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 games. The absence of Pau Torres is a huge factor in that regard.

"But such is the way the market is favouring Chelsea we can add some insurance to a pro-Villa play and still play a backable price by taking the 17/20 on Villa in the draw no bet market meaning we'll get stakes refunded if the game ends all-square. I think that's a great investment."

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "Sunderland are unbeaten at home. The crowd are right behind them. And impressively, they have responded to every defeat in the league this season with a win at home, seeing off Middlesbrough, Derby County, Stoke City and Sheffield United after losses against Plymouth Argyle, Watford, Sheffield United and Stoke City.

"And while the back door has opened up a little for Sunderland recently, their issues aren't as chronic as Hull's have been this term, while they pack a much bigger punch going the other way. But 8/13 isn't the most attractive price so I'm going to add a goalscorer and we're going to go for the obvious pick."

Jack Critchley: "Stoke have flirted with the possibility of relegation at various stages this season, yet Saturday's victory over Swansea felt like a significant step in the right direction. Although the stats haven't necessarily improved, the results are going in the right direction, and they're now unbeaten in seven of their last nine.

"There were much improved performances from Wouter Berger and Joon-Ho Bae and the return of Million Manhoef will give them a much-needed boost in the final third. Mark Robins finally appears to be getting his ideas across and if they can win the midfield battle, they could easily take a point back to the Potteries."

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko has netted 15 goals in 31 competitive appearances, and has scored in eight of his last 13 appearances. Sunday's opponents Heidenheim will have had an emotionally and physically draining game against Copenhagen by the time they get to the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, while RB will have had a free week to prepare. FCH have lost 12 of their last 14 Bundesliga matches, including the last five.

"I'll back RB Leipzig to win and Sesko to score at 2.04 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Even though Leipzig's form has been patchy for a while, they have still won 11 of their last 17 Bundesliga home matches."

Jamie Kemp: "It's likely that Barcelona will rest a couple of players for Saturday's game, given that they've got a big Copa del Rey semi-final game taking place on Tuesday. I don't expect that to alter the result all that much, though. Flick's side are an attacking juggernaut who seem able to carry over their performance even with rotation factored in, even if they don't always look that stable defensively in the process.

"Against a team who are falling back into the clutches of the relegation zone, with their performances seemingly getting worse than stabilising, I'll take Barcelona to win and 2+ shots on target for Lamine Yamal. The teenage star is on a run of 11 straight appearances with at least one attempt on target, and he's had 45 in 32 games overall this term."

James Eastham: "Given that Marseille have only Ligue 1 to focus on - they are already out of the French Cup, and were not in Europe this season - De Zerbi has an embarrassment of riches to pick from all over the pitch. The immense competition for places is clearly a factor in Marseille playing intensely for 90 minutes, rather than easing off once the points are in the bag.

"Auxerre are battling to avoid relegation. They are far more limited than Marseille, although in Gaetan Perrin and Hamed Junior Traore have two attackers that can trouble the hosts. The former is fourth on the Ligue 1 assists chart (with six), while the latter, on loan from Bournemouth, is Auxerre's nine-goal top scorer. Traore is 10/3 in the Anytime Goalscorer market this weekend.

"Over the 90 minutes, however, we expect a dominant Marseille performance. Marseille have triumphed in five of their last seven (W5-D1-L1) Ligue 1 matches, and should win again here."