Everton v Man Utd: Take the Toffees on the Asian Handicap

Everton in fine form under David Moyes

Man Utd easily opposed amid rotten run

Asian Handicap angle appeals on host

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair Football Superboost

Back Matheus Cunha to have one or more shots on the target when Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Bournemouth on Saturday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 1/21.50.

The Cherries are 12 places above Wolves in the Premier League but the Brazilian has been a big threat for the visitors all season, with 14 shots on target in his last six matches. With 30 this season, Cunha is in the top five players in the Premier League for shots on target and averages 1.5 every 90 minutes.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Everton v Manchester United

Saturday February 22, 12:30

Live on TNT Sport

Everton extend impressive turnaround

Everton's revival under David Moyes continued last week as Carlos Alcaraz scored the winner on his first Premier League start for the Toffees in a 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace. In-form Beto had given the Merseysiders a first-half lead with the Eagles hitting back at the beginning of the second period, only for Everton to find a decisive second late on.

It wasn't particularly pretty from the Toffees. However, the visitors recorded a fourth league win in five despite the injury absence of three of their four forwards, as well as a suspended Abdoulaye Doucoure. The victory moved Everton 13 points clear of the drop-zone, though Moyes admitted post-match that he wasn't overly impressed by his side's performance.

Moyes said: "They showed great resilience and won at a difficult place against a team who have been improving. But I expected better. I told them that. I thought we looked not at it in the first half. In the second half we did a bit better with the ball, even though we lost the goal in the second half. It has been a brilliant start, it was a good win for us, really scrappy."

Decimated Man Utd fall short

Injury and illness decimated Man United's squad ahead of their trip to Tottenham last weekend as the Red Devils slipped to a third defeat in their past four Premier League games. The 1-0 reverse saw United slide down to 15th in the league standings with Ruben Amorim's bench boasting just 183 top-flight appearances, all of which belonged to Victor Lindelof.

Match Preview Everton - Man Utd Everton W W W D L L Man Utd W L L L W L Full Stats Powered by Opta

With top league goalscorer Amad Diallo ruled out long-term, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer picking up knocks in training, and Christian Eriksen and Leny Yoro missing the match through illness, United were short on numbers. Amorim was forced to hand Casemiro his first start since 30 December, and the 32-year-old was often exposed.

Despite suffering an eighth league loss in 14 fixtures, Amorim felt his side deserved more. He said:

"It was the difference of the game, they scored and we didn't. We had the opportunities. We had situations in transitions, trying to get a result, but in the end they scored and we didn't. We have to be together to finish the season and start over."

Everton have endured a difficult run of results against United, losing each of their last six meetings with the Red Devils, including a 4-0 thrashing in the reverse encounter at Old Trafford. Go back further and the Toffees have tabled a solitary success in 13 head-to-heads (W1-D4-L8), going W1-D1-L4 in the last six match-ups at Goodison Park.

Nevertheless, in-form Everton 2.6213/8 should be confident of improving that lean streak on Saturday. No Premier League side has picked up more points than the Toffees' haul of 13 in the six-match sequence since David Moyes' return (W4-D1-L1) with the Merseysiders having managed only three triumphs in 19 Premier League dates prior to his appointment.

It's difficult to back Man Utd 3.002/1 with confidence right now. The Red Devils have lost 12 of their 25 Premier League games this season, their most defeats from their first 25 matches of a league campaign since 1973-74 - when they were last relegated from the top-flight. The visitors are also ranked as low as 15th in Expected Points (xP) ratings over the last 12 tussles.

Everton have excelled in their three Goodison Park outings since David Moyes' appointment; having comfortably overcome Tottenham, thrashed Leicester and picked up a deserved point against table-topping Liverpool, the Toffees look well worthy of our support off a scratch 0.0 start on the Asian Handicap at 1.855/6, with a draw acting as a push.

Manchester United have managed just three away league victories in 12 this term and the Red Devils have a rotten record on their travels at teams outside of the elite. Surprisingly, the visitors have posted only W1-D2-L4 when heading to sides in 10th and below, scoring just six goals - three of which arrived in their solitary success at rock-bottom Southampton.