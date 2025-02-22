Premier League Saturday Tips: Toffees backed at 13/2 plus tempting Hammers double

Early edge for Toffees a 13/2 7.50 shout

The Cherries are 12 places above Wolves in the Premier League but the Brazilian has been a big threat for the visitors all season, with 14 shots on target in his last six matches. With 30 this season, Cunha is in the top five players in the Premier League for shots on target and averages 1.5 every 90 minutes.

Everton v Man United (12:30) - 13/2 7.50 for early home advantage

United have scored only one first-half goal in their last 16 games across all comps and even that was a penalty. In that period they have conceded nine before the break.

This coincidentally is the same amount that the Toffees have scored in the opening 45 minutes of contests since the return of their Moyesiah, a tally that equates to 75% of their total haul.

With Goodison buzzing post-derby draw and United ravaged by injuries, it's fair to assume that figure could be higher by Saturday afternoon.

The Reds have won their last four encounters with Everton all to nil but right now it feels like winning is beyond them while shutting out the hosts might prove difficult with Beto coming to the fore.

In his last three league starts the striker has averaged two shots on target per 90.

Recommended Bet Back Everton to be ahead at break and Beto 2+ SOT SBK 13/2

Bournemouth v Wolves (15:00) - Bravery is key

Wolves were brave in their approach at Anfield and ultimately can consider themselves unlucky not to emerge with at least a point.



They will need to similarly press high and take risks on Saturday away to another collective who excel at quick, devastating transitions.

Key to Vitor Periera's side winning the second half on Merseyside was the introduction of Marshall Munetsi, the Zimbabwean international making his debut after switching from Reims. Deployed in an advanced position but tasked with a combative role, Munetsi did well in cutting off the supply line to Luis Diaz down Liverpool's left, winning three of his four ground duels.

For his troubles he committed one foul and was fouled once and we can expect further infringements should he start here, charged with starving Antoine Semenyo of service.

This is undoubtedly the best way to limit Bournemouth at present, so crucial has the winger become. Not only has Semenyo accrued nine goal involvements in his last 11 outings, he has also averaged a lofty 3.8 shots per 90.

Recommended Bet Back Munetsi to commit 2 or more fouls and Semenyo to have 4 or more shots SBK 12/5

Arsenal v West Ham (15:00) - Short of ideas

The Hammers conceded inside 10 minutes for the third time in six games against Brentford, and if going behind early doors is becoming a problem what will worry Graham Potter more is what followed.

Despite dominating possession for the most part thereafter, Jarrod Bowen and company managed only three shots on target for the remaining 86 minutes, all told an xG of just 0.82.

They looked for all the world like a team short of ideas.

That doesn't bode well with the Emirates up next, and an Arsenal side that last lost at home in the league 10 months ago.



Moreover, the Gunners still have a title hunt in their nostrils and, after putting 11 past West Ham in their last two meetings, will be intent of adding to the damage. Even deprived of a specialist forward they have to be fancied to do so.

The visitors racked up four cautions apiece in those two heavy losses while their most recent three away fixtures have seen them win a mere seven corners in total.

Recommended Bet Back West Ham under 3.5 corners and over 2.5 cards SBK 5/2

Fulham v Crystal Palace (15:00) - Two by two

Two is the magic number at Craven Cottage for this all-capital affair.

Marco Silva's side have scored twice in eight of their last ten league contests and furthermore did likewise away at Wigan in the cup.

Palace meanwhile have won their last three away games 2-0.

Added to this, six of their last nine meetings have produced two or fewer goals and with a couple of goalless stalemates in there it suggests drama may be at a premium as the eighth placed Cottagers seek to improve their European aspirations.

That's not to suggest it will be dull, not with Eberechi Eze and Adama Traore sharing the same pitch. The former has completed 1.9 dribbles per 90 this term and executed 2.1 key passes per 90. With two goal involvements in recent weeks the latter is starting to add end product to his marauding.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals SBK 20/23

Ipswich v Tottenham (15:00) - Phillips to err at 3/1 4.00

The reverse fixture saw Ipswich gain their first Premier League victory of the season while also spiraling Spurs into a winless streak at home that persisted until last weekend.

In a game termed the 'Disappointment Derby' due to both sides having nightmare campaigns, Tottenham overcame Manchester United but as much as those points will boost morale it's worth recalling that the visitors were gifted several chances throughout. The returning Guglielmo Vicario was forced into making six saves and with better finishing the result could have been just about anything.

This will give the Tractor Boys encouragement, especially as they possess players who can capitalize. Only four players have completed more dribbles than Omari Hutchinson in 2024/25. Liam Delap has fired 43.5% of his team's goals. Julio Enciso has committed to 3.1 SOT per 90, the best ratio in the top-flight.

As for Spurs, James Maddison is an obvious threat, the midfielder scoring on Sunday, all while drawing three fouls, and this leads us to disciplinary matters.

Tottenham are the second most fouled club this term while Ipswich's midfield typically takes no prisoners.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS and Kalvin Phillips to be carded SBK 3/1

Southampton v Brighton (15:00) - Doomed

Back -to-back victories over Chelsea - one in the cup - has helped restore Brighton's equilibrium after their seven-goal hammering at Forest, and the Seagulls can only be strongly fancied here given Southampton's pitiful form.

It's no exaggeration to state that Bournemouth's toughest opponent last weekend was complacency, the Cherries not knowing what to do with so much space and opportunities. As it was, they settled for three strikes, meaning that Ivan Juric's doomed side have shipped in 3+ goals in six of their last seven at St Marys.

Include away defeats and it naturally makes for even more depressing reading. Since Christmas the Saints have faced 17.2 shots per 90, equating to an attempt on their goal every five minutes, and that's acceptable in a one-off encounter. It's fine even for two games' running. Across eight fixtures, however, and it can be concluded that no amount of Aaron Ramsdale heroics will keep Southampton up beyond mid-April at the latest.

Back Georginio Rutter to be among the goal-scorers. Five of the striker's seven goals this season have come away from the Amex.

Recommended Bet Back Rutter to score SBK 2/1

Aston Villa v Chelsea (17:30) - Feisty and unfamiliar

With Jackson and Madueke unavailable and Neto enduring a stinker on the South Coast last time out, Chelsea's front three will have an unfamiliar look about it at Villa Park. Nkunku, Sancho and Tyrique George are the likeliest combination Enzo Maresca will opt for and frankly change is no bad thing for the Blues given their decidedly patchy form of late.

2.1 ppg from their opening 16 league commitments has dwindled to one point per game since.

Villa too are falling away from the top four reckoning, a consequence of drawing so many games but they at least can be encouraged by their attacking options, beefed up in the January window. Marcus Rashford impressed midweek in his first start for the Villans while Ollie Watkins has hit upon a rich vein of goal-scoring form, bagging five in eight.

Chelsea have picked up 71 cautions already this term so discipline was always going to be an issue here and it's even more pertinent given the fixture itself. In their last five league meetings these sides have seen five bookings per 90 brandished between them, plus a red card.

With Michael Oliver in charge on Saturday - averaging 0.21 reds per game - we should not rule out another dismissal.