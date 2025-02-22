Championship Tips: Five best bets from Saturday's second tier fixtures
There are just five 3pm fixtures in the Championship this weekend, and Jack Critchley has crunched the numbers and picked out his best bets from this quintet of matches...
-
Norwich's winless run to continue
-
BTTS at Fratton Park
-
PNE to frustrate in-form opponents
-
Norwich vs Stoke
Potters to boost their survival hopes
Norwich's winless run was extended to three matches at the weekend as they failed to overcome Hull at the MKM. The Canaries' form has suffered due to a succession of injuries in midfield. Marcelino Nunez is reportedly back in training, however, it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to start this game. Fans have bemoaned a lack of heft in midfield, with recent opponents happy to sit back and cede possession. The hosts can usually be relied upon at Carrow Road, however, they've dropped points against both Preston and Derby recently, and this game could be another potentially tricky assignment for Johannes Hof Thorup.
Stoke have flirted with the possibility of relegation at various stages this season, yet Saturday's victory over Swansea felt like a significant step in the right direction. Although the stats haven't necessarily improved, the results are going in the right direction, and they're now unbeaten in seven of their last nine. There were much improved performances from Wouter Berger and Joon-Ho Bae and the return of Million Manhoef will give them a much-needed boost in the final third. Mark Robins finally appears to be getting his ideas across and if they can win the midfield battle, they could easily take a point back to the Potteries.
Swansea vs Blackburn
Points shared in South Wales
Swansea sacked Luke Williams this week following a disastrous run of form which has seen the club being dragged back into the relegation conversation. Alan Sheehan will take temporary charge on Saturday afternoon whilst the hierarchy continues their search for Williams's successor. The Welsh side have lost seven of their last nine and look bereft of confidence. Sheehan is expected to make a few changes to the XI, yet the squad lacks quality overall. Lewis O'Brien will be key to Swansea's hopes of survival this season and he will be looking to take control of the midfield. Five of Swansea's six home defeats have come by a single goal margin, and this could be another close game.
Only six teams have collected more points than Blackburn since FA Cup third-round weekend, and they seem to have coped admirably with the departure of John Eustace. Rovers do still have several injury issues, however, the form of attacking players such as Tyrhys Dolan and Makhtar Gueye has compensated for these absences. They were dominant last weekend against Plymouth and should be full of confidence heading into this tie. The visitors could win this, but I'd expect a reaction from the hosts and with both sides under temporary stewardship, a point each is the most likely outcome.
Portsmouth vs QPR
Another entertaining afternoon at Fratton Park
Pompey continued to ease their relegation fears with a terrific away performance at the Kassam. John Mousinho's men have struggled on the road this season, winning just twice, yet their ability to pick up points at home has been crucial. They've looked confident in the final third with Josh Murphy pulling the strings. Unfortunately, they've lost Callum Lang to injury, yet they should still have enough firepower in the squad to get on the scoresheet here. Andre Dozzell, a player who has often flattered to deceive, has excelled in recent weeks and will be keen to make an impression against his former club. The hosts had 30 shots in their previous home fixture and are likely to be on the front foot on Saturday afternoon.
QPR obliterated Derby last weekend and will take plenty of confidence into this contest. Marti Cifuentes' men have lost their last two away games, yet they have a decent record on the road of 4-6-6. They have found the net in five of their last seven away from Loftus Road and should be able to find a way through. Ilias Chair reminded R's fans of his ability eight days ago, and he should cause a few problems for the hosts.
Coventry vs Preston
PNE to make it awkward for the hosts
Coventry look the most likely team to gatecrash the play-offs this season. Frank Lampard has had a transformative effect on a previously under-performing outfit, and they are just a single point off the top six coming into this contest. They weren't at their best last weekend, yet they still managed to claim all three points at Hillsborough. Lampard has also been helped by the return of key figures and he will be pleased to have seen Elis Simms bag a double in South Yorkshire. The former Everton striker is a confidence player and he will be keen to add to his tally at the CBS on Saturday afternoon. Cov should create plenty of opportunities for him in this game, however, they could find the visitors' defence hard to penetrate.
Under Paul Heckingbottom, Preston have become much tougher to beat. They may be stuck in mid-table, yet very few sides tend to enjoy coming up against them. Their press is hard to play through, and this has resulted in just one defeat across their last eight matches. The major disadvantage is that they played in midweek, securing a 1-1 draw with Millwall, yet they should still have the energy to make it difficult for their play-off chasing hosts.
West Brom vs Oxford
Tough afternoon for the hosts at the Hawthorns
Tony Mowbray's return to the Hawthorns was greeted with plenty of enthusiasm, yet the Teessider has yet to have the desired effect. WBA remain in the play-off positions, yet they have won just one of their last four and need to get back on track. They do tend to create plenty of chances at home, and they should win this contest, however, Oxford will look to make it difficult for them. Although they've improved going forward, they've looked a little suspect at the back and are still yet to keep a clean sheet in 2025. Mowbray must find a way of shoehorning Lankshear, Armstrong, Grant and Johnston into the team without disrupting the rhythm and he may use this match for further experimentation.
Oxford lost to Portsmouth at home last weekend and following two very poor performances, Gary Rowett may opt to go back to basics. He bemoaned his side's display against Derby and with just one goal in their last five games, the former Birmingham boss must find a way to increase his side's attacking output. The hosts may look susceptible at the back, yet they may not have too much to worry about this weekend.
Recommended bets
