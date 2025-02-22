Championship Tips: Five best bets from Saturday's second tier fixtures

Betfair Football Superboost

Back Matheus Cunha to have one or more shots on the target when Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Bournemouth on Saturday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 1/21.50.

The Cherries are 12 places above Wolves in the Premier League but the Brazilian has been a big threat for the visitors all season, with 14 shots on target in his last six matches. With 30 this season, Cunha is in the top five players in the Premier League for shots on target and averages 1.5 every 90 minutes.

Norwich vs Stoke

Potters to boost their survival hopes

Norwich's winless run was extended to three matches at the weekend as they failed to overcome Hull at the MKM. The Canaries' form has suffered due to a succession of injuries in midfield. Marcelino Nunez is reportedly back in training, however, it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to start this game. Fans have bemoaned a lack of heft in midfield, with recent opponents happy to sit back and cede possession. The hosts can usually be relied upon at Carrow Road, however, they've dropped points against both Preston and Derby recently, and this game could be another potentially tricky assignment for Johannes Hof Thorup.

Stoke have flirted with the possibility of relegation at various stages this season, yet Saturday's victory over Swansea felt like a significant step in the right direction. Although the stats haven't necessarily improved, the results are going in the right direction, and they're now unbeaten in seven of their last nine. There were much improved performances from Wouter Berger and Joon-Ho Bae and the return of Million Manhoef will give them a much-needed boost in the final third. Mark Robins finally appears to be getting his ideas across and if they can win the midfield battle, they could easily take a point back to the Potteries.

