Sunderland v Hull City: Back Isidor & a Sunderland win at 2/1

Result hugely important for both sides

Are Hull really improving under Selles

Back Isidor to fire Sunderland another home win at 2/1 3.00

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair Football Superboost

Back Matheus Cunha to have one or more shots on the target when Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Bournemouth on Saturday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 1/21.50.

The Cherries are 12 places above Wolves in the Premier League but the Brazilian has been a big threat for the visitors all season, with 14 shots on target in his last six matches. With 30 this season, Cunha is in the top five players in the Premier League for shots on target and averages 1.5 every 90 minutes.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Sunderland v Hull City

Saturday 22nd February, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports

North East kittens still on the hunt

It's that time of season where every result matters just that little bit more, so Sunderland (4th) hosting Hull City (21st) has a real edge about it.

Regis Le Bris' Black Cats find themselves eight points adrift of second place Sheffield United after a 2-1 loss at Championship league leaders Leeds United on Monday night.

However, the top two face off against one another this weekend, potentially presenting the North East outfit with a route back right back into automatic promotion contention with a quarter of the season to play.

They should be confident too. The Leeds loss was their first in eight and one of three losses since September, one of those coming against the Blades. Chris Mepham and Romaine Mundle could potentially return to the starting XI as well.

The question ahead of this one is whether their young group - the youngest in the division by a considerable distance - can go once again and give themselves a chance.

Can Tigers tame Black Cats?

Hull City are right above the dotted line but they aren't pushovers.

The decision to appoint Ruben Selles as Tim Walter's replacement was widely applauded and there has been a small upturn in their points per game, goals for and goals against records.

They've also showcased their ability to produce against the best, scoring three times against both of the top two, earning four points in the process. Things didn't go quite as well at Burnley last midweek.

However, Selles has taken on a tough job their flaws have reared up against of late, conceding at least 1.2xG in six of their last seven matches.

And despite their away form being stronger than their home form this term, they have struggled to create chances under Selles on the road. Across six matches, only 11 goals have been scored in their matches.

Back Sunderland to land on their feet

So where do I see this one heading? I'm backing the hosts.

They're unbeaten at home. The crowd are right behind them. And impressively, they have responded to every defeat in the league this season with a win at home, seeing off Middlesbrough, Derby County, Stoke City and Sheffield United after losses against Plymouth Argyle, Watford, Sheffield United and Stoke City.

And while the back door has opened up a little for Sunderland recently, their issues aren't as chronic as Hull's have been this term, while they pack a much bigger punch going the other way.

But 8/131.61 isn't the most attractive price so I'm going to add a goalscorer and we're going to go for the obvious pick.

Wilson Isidor has been a man possessed at times recently. He has 7 in his last 11, had 2 or more efforts at goal in 10 and a shot on target in all 11. Meanwhile Hull City have conceded to a striker in their last three matches, while Tyrese Campbell wrongly had a goal disallowed in the fourth for Sheffield United.

Recommended Bet Back Wilson Isidor to score & Sunderland to win SBK 2/1

Now read more Football tips and previews here.