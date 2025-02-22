Bundesliga Betting: Eagles can bother ailing Bayern

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

Sunday 23 February, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

This has been Vincent Kompany's toughest week as Bayern boss. First, the Bavarian giants were outplayed and outworked by a relentless Bayer Leverkusen, and had the champions been more clinical it would have been a resounding defeat rather than a scraped 0-0 draw. Bayern made one meaningful chance in the whole game (a wayward header from Leon Goretzka in the 80th minute), and didn't have a single goal attempt until the 72nd minute. For the first time since data collection began in 1992, Bayern went through an entire half of Bundesliga football without a single goal attempt.

Perhaps more worrying was the anaemic and jittery performance that followed against Celtic in the Champions League. I wrongly believed that Bayern would produce something of a backlash, but they started the game abysmally against speedy and lively opponents, and the Bhoys could have been 2-0 up in the first half-hour. Once Nicolas Kühn made it 1-0 on the night to Celtic and 2-2 on aggregate, there was nervousness all around the stadium, but a last-gasp Alphonso Davies effort spared Celtic's blushes.

The last two games have furthered bolstered the idea that Kompany's football works incredibly well against the Bundesliga's lesser lights, but that it lacks effectiveness against teams of greater quality. Kompanty has faced Leverkusen three times in league and cup without winning, trips to Frankfurt and Dortmund yielded a point each, and in the Champions League there have been defeats at Feyenoord, Aston Villa and Barcelona.

Despite all of these concerns, Bayern are almost certainly going to reclaim their Bundesliga title. They are eight points clear of Leverkusen at the top, and no Bundesliga team has ever blown that big a lead from this stage of a campaign. Bayern have won all but one of their home games in the league, and they still have the best attack and the best defence in the division.

Opponents Eintracht Frankfurt are deservedly third in the league, and they are into the last 16 of the Europa League. They haven't been derailed by the loss of star player Omar Marmoush to Manchester City, because players like Hugo Ekitike have stepped up. The former PSG forward is now the focal point of the attack, and he has scored six goals in his last eight competitive matches.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back Both Teams To Score and Frankfurt to have a three-goal start on the Handicap at 4/51.80. Even if Bayern were to win 3-1 or 4-2, we would still get a winner, and we get a range of other scores on our side including score draws. Frankfurt have scored in their last 21 Bundesliga matches, and the reverse fixture ended 3-3.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS and Eintracht +3 on the Handicap @ SBK 4/5

Sesko to strike

RB Leipzig v Heidenheim

Sunday 23 February, 14:30

Live on Sky Sports

This has been a frustrating season for RB Leipzig. They lost all but one of their games in the Champions League, they have gotten nowhere near competing for the title since the first couple of months of the campaign, and everything now rests on whether they can qualify for the UCL and whether they can win the DFB Pokal for the third time in their history. Injuries have bitten hard, with the club on course to rack up more than a thousand days of injury-forced absence this season alone. That's basically three years worth of injuries in just one year.

Amidst the maelstrom, Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko has just plugged away and had a very impressive personal campaign. He has netted 15 goals in 31 competitive appearances, and has scored in eight of his last 13 appearances.

Sunday's opponents Heidenheim will have had an emotionally and physically draining game against Copenhagen by the time they get to the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, while RB will have had a free week to prepare. FCH have lost 12 of their last 14 Bundesliga matches, including the last five.

I'll back RB Leipzig to win and Sesko to score at 2.0421/20 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Even though Leipzig's form has been patchy for a while, they have still won 11 of their last 17 Bundesliga home matches.

Recommended Bet Back RB Leipzig to win and Sesko to score @ SBK 2.04

Champions to bounce back

Holstein Kiel v Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday 22 February, 14:30

I'll keep this fairly short and simple. Holstein Kiel are deep in relegation danger, but they almost always score. They have found the net in 18 of their 22 league matches, including the last nine. When they last faced Bayer Leverkusen, they managed to draw 2-2.

Leverkusen are eight points adrift of leaders Bayern, but they have still won nine of their last 12 in the league. Of those nine wins, seven have seen both teams find the net.

I'll back Leverkusen to win and BTTS at 7/52.40.