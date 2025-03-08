Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Premier League tips and predictions

Mark O'Haire: "Man City have certainly shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, yet the visitors' lack of available defensive bodies and their rotten away record makes the Citizens unappealing odds-on favourites at the City Ground. City boast just a 51% Expected Goals (xG) ratio on the road in the Premier League and have only won the xG battle in six of their 14 away days.

"With that in-mind, I'm happy to support Nottingham Forest +0.50 in the Asian Handicap market at 2.03103/100. We'll be paid-out should the Reds avoid defeat, a feat achieved in 20 of their 27 top-flight tussles this term, including 11 of their 13 City Ground showdowns. Meanwhile, 11 of their 13 visitors have been restricted to a maximum of one goal here."

Recommended Bet Back Nottingham Forest +0.50 Asian Handicap @ Exc 2.03

The Opta stat: "Only Jean-Philippe Mateta (64) and Jørgen Strand Larsen (58) have attempted more hold-ups in the Premier League this season than Southampton's Paul Onuachu (44). Indeed, 31 of Onuachu's have come in 2025, the most of any player in the competition since the turn of the year."

Recommended Bet Back Onuachu to be fouled 2+ times SBK 6/5

Mark Stinchcombe: "Here we have two of my favourite teams for backing for goals this season yet the goal line is still 2.5. 16 of Brighton's last 23 matches have seen over 2.5 goals (70%) and Fulham come here full of confidence in attack having scored two or more in eight of their last 10 matches, helping contribute to nine of their last 14 going over 2.5 goals. There were four goals in the reverse fixture as Fulham ran out 3-1 winners and there should be more goals here."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Brighton v Fulham EXC 1.83

Stephen Tudor: "Simon Hooper is in charge this weekend, a ref who typically stands for no nonsense, averaging 4.47 cautions per 90. Then we factor in Ismaila Sarr and his darting runs that invite a trip born from frustration. That puts defender Jacob Greaves in the frame, who was booked when these sides met in December.

"Palace have accrued the third highest number of points in the Premier League since that encounter but go into this one without Jean-Phillippe Mateta. That puts Eddie Nketiah in the frame, whose SOT per 90 average is the same as his French team-mate (1.1)."

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich over 2.5 cards, Greaves to be carded, and Nketiah 2 or more SOT SBK 11/1

Andy Schooler: "My approach here is to look for better value in the player markets. I'll start with turning to Mikkel Damsgaard for an assist. The Dane is a player I've already mentioned on these pages this season and he's now up to 10 Premier League assists; only Mo Salah has more.

"With Bryan Mbeumo (15 goals) and Yoane Wissa (12) ahead of him, he's got targets to hit. And he has hit them - Damsgaard sits 10th in the league for key passes (passes that lead directly to a shot). With the stats suggesting Villa could easily concede multiple goals here, backing Damsgaard for an assist at 7/2 looks a decent call."

Recommended Bet Back Mikkel Damsgaard anytime assist SBK 7/2

Kevin Hatchard: "Our friends at Opta tell us that while Everton were generating 1.0 xG per game under Dyche this term, that figure has jumped to 1.5xG per match under Moyes, despite a lower shot count. That suggests that those shots are from far more effective locations, and Everton have scored twice or more in five of their last seven league outings...

"Everton are unbeaten in seven league games, they have had more rest than Wolves, and the hosts are without their most influential player. Therefore I'm happy to back the visitors Draw No Bet at 2.08 on the Betfair Exchange. Our bet only loses if Everton lose, and a draw sees our stake returned. It's also worth noting that Everton won the reverse fixture 4-0."

Recommended Bet Back Everton Draw No Bet @ EXC 2.08

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "Despite already being one of the better performing sides in the division, Lampard's version of this team are creating more opportunities per game than under Robins and their form has improved, yet they are slightly underperforming their xG. Meanwhile, they are conceding slightly more chances and have conceded at least 1xG in 4 of their last 5.

"Stoke haven't got going under Robins, picking up 2 wins from 11 with both coming against bottom half sides struggling for form. Their underlying numbers have improved slightly over his time in charge but despite creating 1xG in 4 of 6 matches away from home, they have conceded at least 1.4xG in all six. "

Recommended Bet Back Coventry City to win & both teams to score SBK 11/5

Jack Critchley: "Derby boss John Eustace, who will be desperate to avoid defeat against the team that he recently turned his back on, isn't renowned for improving attacking numbers and rumours of striker Lars-Jorgen Salveson supposedly picking up an injury won't help matters.

"The Rams will keep it tight and this is unlikely to be a high-scoring game. Watford are the only side to score 2+ at this venue since the beginning of December and Blackburn may find it tough to break through. Rovers picked up a point in their first match under Valerian Ismael last time out, however, they've won just one of their last seven on the road and will need to be at their robust best to take all three points. Nevertheless, they're unlikely to lose this."

Recommended Bet

Back Blackburn to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 11/10

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Union were smashed 6-0 at Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago, and more alarmingly they lost 1-0 at home to Holstein Kiel last week, handing Kiel their first ever away win in the Bundesliga. Union have scored just 20 goals in the league this term, and they have lost 13 of their 24 top-flight matches. The capital club find themselves an uncomfortable six points above the dropzone.

"Frankfurt have won seven of their 12 home games in the league, and I believe they'll win here. I'm happy to back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.28, which means a one-goal win sees our stake returned, and a bigger victory nets us a chunky payout."

Recommended Bet Back Eintracht Frankfurt -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 2.28

Jamie Kemp: "Dani Olmo was the man sacrificed in midweek following Pau Cubarsi's 22nd-minute red card, so he should be much fresher than most who were involved in Champions League action (and more likely to feature). Olmo is on a bit of a dry spell in front of goal, but he's been racking up the shots and going extremely close in the process.

"The ex-Leipzig man has fired in 12 shots across the last three games when he's played 60+ minutes for Barcelona, and he's had at least two shots in seven of the 11 matches this season when out there for at least an hour overall.