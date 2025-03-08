Premier League Saturday Tips: Back a goal spree at the Amex plus 30/1 Molineux shout

Goals at a premium for top four clash

Brighton v Fulham equals goals galore

Completely Free Bet available every day this Cheltenham Festival on any racing multi

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Betfair are back with their Saturday football Superboost and it all revolves around Nottingham Forest's main man Chris Wood v Man City.

Wood has managed to have eight shots on target in his last six games and all that is needed for the Superboost to land is him to have 1 or more shots on target in the game,

There's no need to take the 8/151.53, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Wood at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Wood to have 1 or more shots on target v Man City WAS 8/15 SBK 1/1

Nottingham Forest v Man City (12:30) - No thrills here

Forest have held Liverpool and Arsenal to hard-fought draws at the City Ground in recent weeks. Can they go three-for-three or even better this Saturday?

Certainly one of the best put-together defences in the top-flight is capable of keeping Erling Haaland and company at bay? Only Liverpool's rearguard have kept more clean sheets this term.

Should they fail, Chris Wood has the proven stock to repeat his feat from two years ago and score against City in front of the Trent End? Admittedly, that was the last time Forest have converted in this fixture and that's a red flag. Having said that, no player has scored more often at home this season than the New Zealander.

Resuls-wise this is a difficult one to call but one absolute is how Nuno Espirito Santo will set his side up, primarily to nullify and look to counter quickly. Very likely they'll do it well.

A low-scoring encounter awaits.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals SBK 13/10







Brighton v Fulham (15:00) - Goal-fest fancied at 19/5

The Seagulls have responded magnificently to their seven-goal tonking at Forest. If three league wins on the spin have returned them to the European reckoning, cup triumphs over Chelsea and Newcastle have placed them 90 minutes away from Wembley.

Here they look to extend on their newly mined form only minus the injured Kaoru Mitoma and against a side responsible for one of the oddest hexes in the top-flight. On nine occasions these teams have met in the Premier League with Brighton yet to post a victory.

Moreover, the Cottagers have got into the very beneficial habit of scoring exactly twice on the road, doing so in each of their last six away commitments. It helps Marco Silva substantially that he has two in-form strikers - Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz - to choose from.

Brighton too have been among the goals of late and in truth there is little to separate teams that lie 8th and 9th in the table. Even their shot-count for 2024/25 is identical - a healthy 378 apiece.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score 2 or more goals SBK 19/5







Crystal Palace v Ipswich (15:00) - Trouble in Town

Winless in 2025, Ipswich's top-flight status is ebbing away on a weekly basis and though they are going down fighting, alas it's in the literal sense.

Their four aways of this year have seen 14 yellows brandished, along with a dismissal and if that was extrapolated it would mean Kieran McKenna's side had the worst disciplinary record by a country mile.

To exacerbate matters, Simon Hooper is in charge this weekend, a ref who typically stands for no nonsense, averaging 4.47 cautions per 90. Then we factor in Ismaila Sarr and his darting runs that invite a trip born from frustration. That puts defender Jacob Greaves in the frame, who was booked when these sides met in December.

Palace have accrued the third highest number of points in the Premier League since that encounter but go into this one without Jean-Phillippe Mateta. That puts Eddie Nketiah in the frame, whose SOT per 90 average is the same as his French team-mate (1.1).

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich over 2.5 cards, Greaves to be carded, and Nketiah 2 or more SOT SBK 11/1







Liverpool v Southampton (15:00) - One way traffic

Anyone fancy the Saints at 17/118.00 to shock English football to its core and win at Anfield this Saturday?

It's a hard-sell no matter how you look at it, though there is a chance Arne Slot rests a couple of key men, this fixture being sandwiched between their Champions League commitments.

That aside, there is a very compelling case to be made for a comprehensive home win, with Southampton shipping in 3+ goals in seven of their last eight outings and looking for all the world like a team that has accepted their fate. There is not a shred of belief left. Not an ounce of confidence.

Liverpool, for their part, have scored 2+ goals in 85.7% of their fixtures this term across all comps. Furthermore, they have the scent of a second Premier League title strong in their nostrils.

The Reds have scored inside half-an-hour in each of their last seven league games. Liverpool ahead on 30 mins offers up 8/111.73

Alternatively, opt for a pen to be awarded. No team have been given more spot-kicks than the Merseysiders this term and 90+ minutes of one-way traffic here - with Salah darting here and there - promises another.

Recommended Bet Go for a penalty to be awarded SBK 10/11







Brentford v Aston Villa (17:30) - Villa at the double at 8/1

The Bees are winless in six at the Gtech while Villa don't tend to travel well, their recent 4-1 surrender at Palace epitomising this. Since the start of November, Unai Emery's men have picked up a measly four points from a possible 27 on the road.

The Villans, however, will be flying high from their European triumph this week and furthermore now have in their ranks a three-time Champions League winner who has hit the ground running since joining in January.

In just 338 minutes, Marco Asensio has notched five times, his loan spell already deemed a success.

Playing much more on the front foot at home, Thomas Frank's men will always give visiting sides a chance or three and this leads us, not to goals, but to corners conceded.

Villa have averaged 6.5 per 90 all season

Recommended Bet Back Asensio to score and Villa most corners SBK 8/1







Wolves v Everton (20:00) - Long-shot fancied for Molineux



Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to return for the Toffees and his presence will be hugely welcomed due to the raft of attacking talent missing elsewhere. With both Calvert-Lewin and Broja out, along with Ndiaye and McNeil, that places a lot of expectation on Beto to trouble Wolves' back-line, especially as the wingers either side of him - Harrison and Lindstrom - have yet to score this season in any competition.

Given license to bomb forward at every opportunity, Doucoure has three goal involvements in his last three outings, his influence growing all the time under David Moyes.

As for Wolves, their star man Matheus Cunha is unavailable after his crazy meltdown at Bournemouth and that places greater emphasis on Jorgen Strand Larsen to make an impact. The towering forward only managed a single stray effort vs the Cherries. Prior to his hamstring injury though he was averaging 1.6 SOT per 90.

Go for a low corner-count in this one. Wolves have won the fewest in the top-flight with Everton only marginally ahead.

Recommended Bet Back Doucoure to score or assist, Strand Larsen to have 3 or more shots, and under 7.5 corners SBK 30/1





