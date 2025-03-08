Saturday Premier League Tips: Back goals at Brighton and Wolves and both teams to score at Selhurst Park

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Brighton v Fulham (Saturday, 15:00)

A match-up here between two sides in great form. Brighton have won seven of their last 10 games and have only lost two of their last 14 taking them up to eighth and just three points shy of fifth and a likely Champions League spot. They're 9/43.25 to finish in the top six but it's so tight in the top half with just six points separating third place Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in 10th.

Meanwhile Fulham have won seven of their last 13 games and further back have lost just four of their last 22 games proving how they never give up, especially considering they've kept just three clean sheets in this period. They are only one point back on Brighton and are priced 9/110.00 to finish in the top six. That looks a big price disparity compared to Brighton but after this match Fulham's next five fixtures read Tottenham (H), Arsenal (A), Liverpool (H), Bournemouth (A) and Chelsea (H) perhaps given some indication behind their odds.

Here we have two of my favourite teams for backing for goals this season yet the goal line is still 2.5. 16 of Brighton's last 23 matches have seen over 2.5 goals (70%) and Fulham come here full of confidence in attack having scored two or more in eight of their last 10 matches, helping contribute to nine of their last 14 going over 2.5 goals. There were four goals in the reverse fixture as Fulham ran out 3-1 winners and there should be more goals here.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Brighton v Fulham EXC 1.83

Crystal Palace v Ipswich (Saturday, 15:00)

This Crystal Palace train shows no signs of slowing down as they demolished Aston Villa 4-1 last time out in the Premier League. It means since the end of October, they have picked up the fourth most points in the league, with only Liverpool, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest having collected more, suffering just four defeats in these 19 games - half a season sample. Their attacking output has been good, scoring two or more in nine of these games, compared to just once in their first nine games. This increased output has arguably meant more space for the opposition, particularly at Selhurst Park, where the last eight matches have seen both teams score.

Ipswich's bid to stay in the league looks increasingly unlikely having lost six of their last seven matches and further back lost 11 of their last 15 games. It means they're five points adrift of safety from Wolves, who also have a +12 better goal difference and have scored 11 more goals. Ipwich's issues stem unsurprisingly from their ability, or lack of, to keep the ball out of their goal. They have the third worst defence having conceded 57 goals in 27 games at an average of 2.11 per-game. It means Crystal Palace are just 1/101.10 to score yet we can get a huge 5/61.84 on both teams to score in-comparison! The Tractor Boys have found the net in 10 of their 13 away games but they've also conceded in all 10 giving us a very healthy 77% strike rate.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score in Crystal Palace v Ipswich SBK 5/6

Wolves v Everton (Saturday, 20:00)

What at one point this season was a relegation six pointer fixture, has now slightly less pressure despite these two sides occupying the two spots directly above the relegation zone as 17th hosts 16th. Wolves are five points clear of both Ipswich and Leicester, whilst Everton are now a huge 15 points clear of the drop and will have their sights set on a strong finish. The Premier League is averaging 3.02 goals per-game this season, following on from the high of 3.28gpg last season and that looks the way to play this one at the prices.

Wolves have the best Over 2.5 goals strike rate in the whole league with a huge 74% of their matches seeing three or more goals (20 of 27 games). This record is similarly strong at Molineux with nine of their 13 home games seeing Over 2.5 goals (69%). However, if we remove the three matches involving red cards where the match dynamic changes, the success rate is 80% (eight of 10 games). Under David Moyes, five of Everton's eight games have seen Over 2.5 goals with 24 goals at an average of 3.0 per-game. The reverse fixture saw Everton run out 4-0 winners, whilst this match last season ended 3-0 to Wolves.

However, Matheus Cunha will miss the next three games at least after he was sent-off in the FA Cup against Bournemouth for violent conduct. Cunha will be a huge miss given he is Wolves' top scorer with 13 goals as well as four assists. However, he has already missed two games for being banned in January, both of which saw Over 2.5 winners despite his absence. For Everton, they continue to be without joint top scorer Iliman Ndiaye and joint top assister Dwight McNeil. However, striker Beto has massively stepped up and scored five goals under Moyes whilst McNeil has been absent throughout all of the new managers eight game return. The only way this bet loses is if they are zero or one goals.