Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets for this weekend including an 8/1 Brentford double

MD28 sees third take on fourth, eighth take on ninth, and tenth take on eleventh. Naturally then there is little to separate several match-ups this coming weekend. Thank goodness Opta is here to help.

Saturday's Premier League games

Wood you believe it

The Opta stat:

"Chris Wood has been involved in 11 goals in his last nine Premier League games (8 goals, 3 assists). He's also the only player to score for Nottingham Forest against Man City in the Premier League since their return to the division in 2022."

The Betfair Bet: Back Chris Wood to score or assist at 13/82.63

Prolific visitors



The Opta stat:

"Fulham have scored in each of their last 12 Premier League away games, netting exactly twice in each of their last six. It's their longest run of scoring multiple goals on the road in top-flight history, while only once have they had a longer overall scoring streak (14 between September 1959 and April 1960)."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Fulham Over 1.5 Goals SBK 7/4

Three-sy does it for Eagles

The Opta stat:

Crystal Palace have won five of their 40 Premier League games under Oliver Glanser by a 3+ goal margin, as many times as across their 128 league matches prior to the Austrian's arrival.

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Goal Range - Crystal Palace 3-4 SBK 9/4

Onuachu held up

The Opta stat:

"Only Jean-Philippe Mateta (64) and Jørgen Strand Larsen (58) have attempted more hold-ups in the Premier League this season than Southampton's Paul Onuachu (44). Indeed, 31 of Onuachu's have come in 2025, the most of any player in the competition since the turn of the year."

The Betfair Bet: Back Onuachu to be fouled 2 or more times at 6/52.20

8/1 double tempts

The Opta stat:

"No team's Premier League games have seen both teams score more often than Aston Villa's this season (20), with the Villans netting and conceding in each of their last four - that hasn't happened in five straight league matches since May 2022."

"10 of Bryan Mbeumo's 15 Premier League goals this season have put Brentford ahead in the match, with no player netting more this term. Seven of these have put the Bees 1-0 up, with only Chris Wood (9) netting the opening goal in more different games."

The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS and Mbeumo first goalscorer at 8/19.00

Drama after the break

The Opta stat:

"Only Ipswich (65%) have scored a higher share of their Premier League goals in the first half of games this season than Everton (63% - 19/30), while the Toffees have conceded the lowest share of their goals in the opening 45 minutes this term (32% - 11/34)."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back second half to have most goals SBK 6/5

Sunday's Premier League games

Early spree for Blues

The Opta stats:

"Only Southampton (1417 mins) have spent more time trailing in the Premier League this season than Leicester City (1404 mins), who have gone in at the half-time break losing by 2+ goals on more occasions than any other side (8)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea over 1.5 goals in first half at 8/52.60

Awayday specialist



The Opta stat:

"Only Mohamed Salah (16) has scored more away goals in the Premier League this season than Justin Kluivert (10), with the Dutchman's 10 goals on the road the most ever by a Bournemouth player in a single top-flight campaign."

The Betfair Bet: Back Kluivert to score anytime at 21/103.10

Gunners to strike first

The Opta stat:

"Since the weekend of Ruben Amorim's first game in charge of Manchester United after the November international break, only Leicester City (13) have conceded the opening goal in more different Premier League games than the Red Devils (12)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal at 30 minutes at 23/103.30

Monday's Premier League game

Shots aplenty in East London



The Opta stat:

"West Ham's Premier League games this season have seen a total of 801 shots (F357 A444), the highest cumulative total of any side in the competition this term. Meanwhile, Newcastle have the smallest difference (1) between shots taken (358) and shots faced (357)."

The Betfair Bet: Back 30 or more match shots at 11/102.11