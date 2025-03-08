La Liga Tips: Underdogs Rayo Vallecano can give Real Madrid problems

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last four games in La Liga (W2 D2), and are just one away from equalling their longest run without defeat of the Claudio Giraldez era. Take a look at the teams they've faced in those four too - Real Betis, Atletico Madrid, Osasuna and Girona - and it's an impressive run of form for a team that had previously been struggling.

Celta's biggest obstacle for a run of form had been their results away from home. On their own patch at Balaidos, meanwhile, things have rarely ever been an issue. The Galicians have taken 26 points from 13 home games in La Liga this term; a total that only Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao can better.

On the other hand, Leganes are not good travellers. Though their one victory on the road this term was a signature one - beating Barcelona in December - their performances and results away from home leave a lot to be desired. That's the only win they've managed in 13 away trips this term (D7 L5), and they come into this one having not scored a single goal across their last three (D1 L2).

Indeed, this game is likely to follow a pretty clear pattern. Celta are at their best on their own patch where they have better prospects for controlling the game, and Leganes are a team who preserve their defensive shape when they play away from home. As long as Celta are on their game and playing with the craft that Giraldez seeks, they'll have the chance to starve the visitors of the ball and patiently build their scoring opportunities.

Leganes don't often lose by much though, so I'll add in under 3.5 match goals to go with a victory for the home side. Borja Jimenez engineers games to be fought on close margins, and only two of their last eight matches in La Liga have been decided either way by more than a single goal.

Osasuna are the only team to have beaten Hansi Flick's Barcelona by more than one goal in La Liga, courtesy of their 4-2 victory at El Sadar back in September last year.

Though they were well worth their win on the day, it did come with some caveats. Flick made some rotations to his XI and brought in some untested youngsters for that away trip - clear mistakes with the benefit of hindsight - and suffered the consequences at a place that can be extremely tough to go on even your best day. Early on in his reign, the German certainly would have filed it under a lesson learned.

Osasuna do have some excellent attacking weapons to specifically trouble Barcelona, however. Bryan Zaragoza is a jet-heeled winger who can drag them up the pitch, Ante Budimir is one of the league's best target men, and Jesus Areso is a tireless full back who can complement what Zaragoza does from the other side. The ingredients are there for the visitors to sit tight, defend their goal, and then use counters and set pieces to try and build an advantage.

Of course, the problem most are having with Barcelona these days is that it's incredibly hard to outscore them. You might have success in attack and find yourself one or two precious goals, but it's even more likely that Flick's side will stick three or more past you at the other end. They've scored a remarkable 125 goals in 41 games this season, more than any other side from Europe's big five leagues.

Overall, I'll stick with Barcelona on the goal front here. Dani Olmo was the man sacrificed in midweek following Pau Cubarsi's 22nd-minute red card, so he should be much fresher than most who were involved in Champions League action (and more likely to feature). Olmo is on a bit of a dry spell in front of goal, but he's been racking up the shots and going extremely close in the process.

The ex-Leipzig man has fired in 12 shots across the last three games when he's played 60+ minutes for Barcelona, and he's had at least two shots in seven of the 11 matches this season when out there for at least an hour overall.

Yes, Real Madrid are the big, bad wolves, and Rayo Vallecano are the minnows from the other side of town. And yes, Real Madrid are engaged in a title fight where they can't afford to drop any points on Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

However, I'm drawn to Rayo Vallecano taking a result here - and maybe even an historic win (if the draw no bet option can tempt you, at an attractive 7/1).

In his short time in charge, Inigo Perez has shown himself to be one of La Liga's best at preparing match plans and making life hard for opponents - especially against the bigger sides. Across three matches against Madrid rivals, Real and Atletico, the Rayo boss is still unbeaten against them in league competition, having seen his side scrap their way to three draws.

Granted, getting over the line for a win is different to drawing against this level of opposition, but there have been signs in that time that Rayo are a team who, eventually, are going to have their day against one of the giants. In this season's reverse fixture at Vallecas, they drew 3-3 but outshot and had more xG than Real Madrid (14-13 and 1.6-0.7).

Carlo Ancelotti's side may remain significant favourites - as they are playing at home to practically everyone - but facing Rayo in between the two legs of their Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid looks particularly problematic. At the very least, there are many more opponents you'd rather have to face in the middle two attritional matches against Diego Simeone's Atletico.

There's rarely a good time to back against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, but they don't have a 100% record there. If you're looking for opportune moments to jump on a sizable underdog, Inigo Perez's Rayo Vallecano are just the side that should tempt you. They've only lost two of their last 12 in La Liga, and they've been beaten by more than one goal on just one occasion this term. They're intense, well-drilled, and can make life hard for Real Madrid if the home side have Atletico on their mind.